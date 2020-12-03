 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   "Who knew that our garage doors were going to be the back of every Zoom meeting?"   (inquirer.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I did a GIS for something totally unrelated the other day, and that picture came up.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Other uses for that garage door
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At first, we were horrified, and we were ready to burn it to the ground.

But then, they embraced the moment and ran with it, and became the darling of Zoom.

/same with Gritty
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Melissa, second-from-right, is a cutie pie.

Good on them, for managing to turn their 15 minutes of fame into a good business move, and not wallowing in the hate mail and conspiracies. Knowing that Emma Watson and other celebrities might be wearing some of their swag is great.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I posted this in an earlier thread, but feel free to use this for all of your Zoom needs:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was on Fark when news broke that Rudy's presser was at a landscaping business. I thought it was bullshiat but as it dawned on me with repeated reports that this was actually happening, I fell off my chair laughing. After four years of the Trump administration, this was a great punchline.

(A wise Farker noted it was like something you'd see on Arrested Development, and dammit that's exactly what it was.)

I was bummed when the business got targeted by unfunny protestors online but I'm delighted it's all worked out. If ever I'm in need of landscaping supplies in the greater Philly area, there's only one place I'm going.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Plastered behind her was a homemade sign featuring photos of Gritty and Giuliani with what is presumably hair dye running down his face. It's emblazoned with the words Ride or Dye.

Noice. How in the world was this one particular location chosen anyways? Did Ghouliani get explicit permission or just show up? So many questions
/FSTL will still be a meme in 2035 if anyone is still alive
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: Plastered behind her was a homemade sign featuring photos of Gritty and Giuliani with what is presumably hair dye running down his face. It's emblazoned with the words Ride or Dye.

Noice. How in the world was this one particular location chosen anyways? Did Ghouliani get explicit permission or just show up? So many questions
/FSTL will still be a meme in 2035 if anyone is still alive


My understanding is Rudy did get permission, the official Rudy story is this location was great because it's a business in a favourable part of town near some highways which made it accessible for media organisations.

My strong suspicion is they intended the Four Seasons Hotel initially, then realised that would not be happening when they were told to pay up-front, so it was a late change of plan.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have been unable to figure out how to get a background in Zoom.  Zoom site, during a meeting, youtube, google, it is somehow beyond my capabilities.

But all the old people on political meetings have backgrounds.  They're old and have figured it out.

/just an aside
//I'm usually good at this stuff
///slashies
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I should get a shirt.
 
