(Dallas Observer)   Apparently a new "Tickle Bar" is opening up in Dallas   (dallasobserver.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To get there you'll take, the Old Tickle Boat.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This could prove quite lucrative.  In a sense, it's a kind of in-person ASMR.  Beyond that I have to imagine for a lot of people, the pandemic has left a lot of people touch-starved.

The list of shiver-inducing services is short and sweet: hair play, back tickles, or both, for 25 or 50 minutes.
Back tickles can involve feathers and textures, "shape tracing," and a soft touch or firmer scratches for more ticklish individuals. Likewise, the hair play sessions can also involve a variety or combs or devices.

My wife does this for me from time to time.  The world, my tinnitus, and my overactive thoughts just fade away during it.  I don't think I'd be comfortable with anyone else doing it, though.  I'm pretty much Brak when it comes to being touched by anyone else.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks required
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, for a price the tickling has a happy ending.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're opening one in New Orleans, in the Quarter.  Look for the French Tickler in 2021.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick to a good old fashioned Old Fashion thank you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Happy ending" is when you pee your pants?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Let me guess, for a price the tickling has a happy ending.


Maybe for one but, not the other.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My partner likes me to tickle his back hair, I should send him there instead.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember the back tickles you loved as a kid, the black magic your mom used to put you straight to sleep?

Uh... no? WTF are you talking about? Who has a ticklish back, and why would that make you go to sleep?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cuddle parties (and retail professionals to run them) have been around since ~2004.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/cuddlis​t​-cuddle-party-therapy-touch-20191130.h​tml?outputType=amp

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cuddl​e​_party
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember the back tickles you loved as a kid, the black magic your mom used to put you straight to sleep?

No...?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NPH gets all the good jobs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She had that freckled cougar chest.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I still have no clue wtf "ASMR" is supposed to be.

/also, this sounds like a really stupid idea in the middle of a pandemic
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Saw a movie was available on Amazon prime about this tickle fetish thing:
Tickled - Official Trailer
Youtube iOBXuCYB4jQ

No, I didn't watch it....yet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mofa: Cuddle parties (and retail professionals to run them) have been around since ~2004.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/cuddlist​-cuddle-party-therapy-touch-20191130.h​tml?outputType=amp

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cuddle​_party


You were never at a rave in the '90s
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Tickle behind Bars
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Let me guess, for a price the tickling has a happy ending.


The tickling just changes location.

Also, I'm guessing you can only have nine tickles, because if you have one more you'll turn into an octopus.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Remember the back tickles you loved as a kid, the black magic your mom used to put you straight to sleep?"

No. That's just you. I think BetterHelp online counseling is offering specials these days so you may want to look into that...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They stole my idea.
I wanted to start a 'scratch' parlor.
Basically for people who have dry skin or just like getting scratched.
you lie down on a table, a therapist uses something to itch your skin and then scratch the itch for relief. Or if you are dry as a bone in winter like I get, use some sort of soft to hard brush that scratches your back, legs, arms...etc..
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Article doesn't mention Tk.
 
Zafler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Russ1642: Let me guess, for a price the tickling has a happy ending.

The tickling just changes location.

Also, I'm guessing you can only have nine tickles, because if you have one more you'll turn into an octopus.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zafler: Resident Muslim: Russ1642: Let me guess, for a price the tickling has a happy ending.

The tickling just changes location.

Also, I'm guessing you can only have nine tickles, because if you have one more you'll turn into an octopus.

[i.imgflip.com image 579x290]


Admit it. You laughed.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I still have no clue wtf "ASMR" is supposed to be.



Scientific American did a short piece on it last year.

It's a kind of tingly sensation, but not the kind one might get from certain music, memories, etc.  Usually it's triggered by certain sounds (tapping, scratching, whispering) or visuals (watching someone draw, watching someone scratch someone else's back or brush their hair).  It can be very relaxing or mesmerizing.  A lot of people, myself included, find it useful when falling asleep.

The first time I experienced it I was probably six or seven, and I was watching one of my friends draw.  I've also gotten it from watching some fractal or psychedelic videos (or in my younger days, screensavers).

Not every trigger works for every person, and some people don't get it all.  Many people (myself included) find ASMR videos really uncomfortable at first, especially anything where the person is interacting with the camera as if it was your face.  It's intimate, for lack of a better word.  Once (or if) you're able to mentally internalize that you're not actually interacting with a person, it increases the odds of it being enjoyable.

That's what it's *supposed to be*, anyway.  Now it's that, plus a lot of people doing roleplays of everything from dentists to receptionists to fictional characters, and people writing and acting out short scripts and creating characters.  Basically you can do pretty much anything that doesn't involve loud noises, and preferably whisper or talk softly, and label it ASMR.

This parody video manages to make fun of it and be it at the same time.
 
