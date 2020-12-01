 Skip to content
(Vice)   Jesus freaks ruin the alien monolith in California because Jesus   (vice.com) divider line
    Followup  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just reinforces my belief that churches should be taxed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus freaks always ruin everything.
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just practice for lame brains like this. next up, the non believers.

You know once they convince themselves its god's will for them to be murderous intolerant authoritarian psychopaths.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the blockchain streaming site DLive.

Oh FFS. Knock this shiat off.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant pentagram arriving in 3, 2, 1...
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a quote of the year contest on fark? If so, I nominate this one, from TFA:

"Christ is king in this country. We don't want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space," a man in the video says. "So let's tear this biatch down."
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have cool alien things.

F*cking assholes. Is it that hard to just leave sh*t alone???
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: This just reinforces my belief that churches should be taxed.


No, they should be acquired by eminent domain, bulldozed, and turned into public housing.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The men, one of whom was wearing a "Make America Great Again" headband, called part of the monolith's construction "gay"

Wut
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?
It's bad enough that Andrew Collins is trying to get people to believe THIS MEANS SOMETHING.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Trumpers.  Shouting "America first!" and wearing MAGA swag.

Is there anything they can't ruin?
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, that was God's monolith.  You lose!  Straight to hell you go!
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they are super keen on meeting this Jebus fellow they keep screaming about. I say let's help them along.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: The men, one of whom was wearing a "Make America Great Again" headband, called part of the monolith's construction "gay"

Wut


Are you saying this is the face of someone who doesn't know gay?
video-images.vice.comView Full Size


I mean, just thinking about that hard, steely, erect monolith...so unquestionably phallic...

I'm sorry, I got distracted.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess it goes to show we haven't come very far at all..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason we refer to it as WhiteTrashCadero around here.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole story is so incredibly stupid.
So goddamned perfectly incredibly stupid, I swear this shiat is from a garbage movie, this was a scene in Independence Day.
It farking had to be.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, would just like to let the aliens know that I hate these people and I hate it here and whenever they're willing to leave I am packed and ready to roll.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the next one is hollowed out and filled with unstable RDX before erected.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: The men, one of whom was wearing a "Make America Great Again" headband, called part of the monolith's construction "gay"

Wut


Jussie Smollett.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a monolith it's a bicuriouslith!
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand they're jerks, on the other hand I'm all for tearing down viral marketing schemes... So I can't tell how angry I should be.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The men, one of whom was wearing a "Make America Great Again" headband, called part of the monolith's construction "gay" then replaced it monolith with a wooden cross.

Yeah worshipping the symbol of the instrument of death of a human man who surrounded himself with men by homophobes is nuts.
 
PKXI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was a test, pretty sure we failed... hard.

/I swear I read about these monoliths months ago...
//maybe it was a dream
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't taunt the monoliths.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
As a Christian, my first thought is this:

It's a real shame the monolith couldn't cause these guys to evolve.
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dangit im gonna get banned for saying the r word again. my bad. wish there was a way to edit it.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wolf892: On one hand they're jerks, on the other hand I'm all for tearing down viral marketing schemes... So I can't tell how angry I should be.


Or the people tearing it down could be LARPing for the vital marketing firm.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: It's not a monolith it's a bicuriouslith!


I hope this gets the accolades it so truly deserves.

Thing of beauty, it is.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well I would assume that, being Christians, they spent the day helping the needy, caring for sick people, and loving their enemies before they furiously attacked a piece of metal.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Wolf892: On one hand they're jerks, on the other hand I'm all for tearing down viral marketing schemes... So I can't tell how angry I should be.

Or the people tearing it down could be LARPing for the vital marketing firm.


Ooooh, good point. It's turtles all the way down...
 
ISO15693
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm kinda thinking this is part of the performance art.

I mean, calling it gay, dragging it around calling it names, singing the battle hymn if the republic - cmon.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know if I would describe people chanting "White power!" as Jesus freaks before I described them racists.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nimbull: This just reinforces my belief that churches should be taxed.


I agree.  Especially when you have "Pastors" saying Democrats should be taken out and shot.  Combine that with the megachurches and you're way past needing to tax them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hobnail: ThomasPaineTrain: The men, one of whom was wearing a "Make America Great Again" headband, called part of the monolith's construction "gay"

Wut

Are you saying this is the face of someone who doesn't know gay?
[video-images.vice.com image 800x450]

I mean, just thinking about that hard, steely, erect monolith...so unquestionably phallic...

I'm sorry, I got distracted.


Those guys spend a LOT of time thinking about monoliths.

And it shows.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: loving their enemies


The anus must be demolished!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, you just pissed off the space aliens. Good going, dumbasses.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
called part of the monolith's construction "gay" then replaced it monolith with a wooden cross.

because nothing says 'totally straight' like your mostly-naked ripped dude doing s&m
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PvtStash: This is just practice for lame brains like this. next up, the non believers.

You know once they convince themselves its god's will for them to be murderous intolerant authoritarian psychopaths.


If "God" tells you to kill, do you really want to disobey an entity you think is omnipotent?

We need to crush the believers of woo and sky daddys.  They are dangerous psychopaths and cannot be reasoned with, since they believe in an omnipotent sky daddy.  How could they be reasoned with, when disobeying their sky daddy will reward them with eternal punishment, while doing what they think sky daddy tells them to do will reward them with an eternal orgasmic feeling?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nimbull: This just reinforces my belief that churches should be taxed.


Cite where churches are taxed anywhere in the world. America First! Not.
Media amplified sunlight on anecdotal and absurd abuses of cultural trust is sufficient.
You're pointing at an exception and prescribing a rule for all.
Kingly.
Look at the support you've garnered.
Coward.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: This whole story is so incredibly stupid.
So goddamned perfectly incredibly stupid, I swear this shiat is from a garbage movie, this was a scene in Independence Day.
It farking had to be.


Except we don't get to witness the scene where they are all cheering on the roof before they get vaporized.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am surprised the stupid thing survived scrappers. Not the meth heads but the professionals that drive around on trash day with a loaded truck and trailer full of everyone's metal garbage.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're into the third act of a false flag performance art play.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that this is a art collective doing some sort of meta performance piece.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/01/art​s/design/utah-monolith-removed-instagr​am.html

The photographer states that the people who removed the Utah piece were assholish about it and made a show of it. The whole leave no trace comment sells it.

Now we have it being torn down by hyper stereotypes of Christian conservatives.

This is performance art and the ones tearing it down are installing it, and are making performances of the removal.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
According to the opening of one of the episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise" Zepham Cochrane shot and killed the Vulcan emissary. This is how we got the Terran Empire.

/I guess we're gpnna need goatees and midriff skirts
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hammettman: Farking Trumpers.  Shouting "America first!" and wearing MAGA swag.

Is there anything they can't ruin?


Yah it's a stretch for the writer to call these people RACISTS in the headline, but whatever makes you perk up and woof, I guess.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: This whole story is so incredibly stupid.
So goddamned perfectly incredibly stupid, I swear this shiat is from a garbage movie, this was a scene in Independence Day.
It farking had to be.


I would say people like these idiots, with such fragile beliefs, couldn't possibly be real. Then I remind myself Trumplethinskin was elected once, and nearly was elected a second time, and wonder how humanity has managed to get this far as a species.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well Obviously someone needs to flip that cross upside right.
 
