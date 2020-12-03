 Skip to content
(Jamaica Gleaner)   Jamaica is holding logo-design contest for upcoming 60th anniversary of independence from Britain. Grab some Doritos, be creative, and submit your entry   (jamaica-gleaner.com) divider line

NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever it is, the phrase "We chased those crazy baldheads out of town" absolutely must be included.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
experiencejamaique.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tattoos that say "Welcome to Jamaica, mon, have a happy 60th independence day"
 
