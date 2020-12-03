 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   More Americans died of covid-19 yesterday than on 9/11. Probably because covid didn't exist back then   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Johns Hopkins University, Health care, Epidemiology, Health, Donald Trump, Johns Hopkins, Washington, D.C., Public health  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
/Take your +1, subby
//I feel so dirty
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, here we are... a 9/11 every day, and Trump has not even so much as mentioned the virus since before the election... and he's scheduled around two dozen White House Christmas parties.  'Murica!
 
jerryskid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Might I suggest that the military send an ultimatum to the White House to force them the turn over the terrorist osama bin trump.  If they don't, all trump things should be carpet bombed as well as the states that have harbored his terrorist group.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: Well, here we are... a 9/11 every day, and Trump has not even so much as mentioned the virus since before the election... and he's scheduled around two dozen White House Christmas parties.  'Murica!


That's because if you get all your news from Trump, then the virus ceased to exist after the election, just as he promised.

Check and mate, reality.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 600x489]


Avent calendars are kool.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: Well, here we are... a 9/11 every day, and Trump has not even so much as mentioned the virus since before the election... and he's scheduled around two dozen White House Christmas parties.  'Murica!


We are becoming a failed state, and at this point I'm not even sure competent leadership can fix what is wrong, because it's not just the organization chaos that's been introduced but a large swath of the country that is blind to the obvious problem. It's like an alcoholic, you can't force them to get sober, they have to realize there's a problem and then WANT to get sober before outside help can achieve anything meaningful. If a half million dead Americans isn't enough to do it then is there any hope for the problem getting fixed?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: Well, here we are... a 9/11 every day, and Trump has not even so much as mentioned the virus since before the election... and he's scheduled around two dozen White House Christmas parties.  'Murica!


Good. May they all catch COVID and farking die.

If even after all the shiat the trump regime has done you still go to a christmas party with them during a pandemic, you deserve all you get.
 
ssa5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To think for years we had to listen to the over-reacting panic and fear mongering (R)epugnants talk 9/11 every day to justify their horrid ideology of fear because reasons. Yet we now have 9/11 every single day and it is crickets from them.

Things were bad in 1990s, maybe even 1980s, but there were still a few Republicans you could at least respect. Now they are literally the worse most deplorable humans of our society. Thinking we may need a few more daily 9/11s to free us from the tyranny of Stupid.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But I was assured it was no deadlier than the flu!
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never forget vaccinate.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can no longer refer to a female human as a "Girl".
Whomever is playing Plague Inc. it's time to evolve.

#GOCOVIDGO
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
During 9/11, Murica's mayor helped the saudis escape before being questionned by the FBI.

During the pandemic, Murica's mayor has been helping spread the deadly disease.

In the 80s, he became famous because he kicked the italian mafia out of NYC... to let the russian mafia take over.

And theres still a lot of people that continue to say he was one of NYC greatest mayor.

/the guy is 110% a piece of shiat and always has been and the medias need to stop saying how farking great he is/was
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 600x489]


gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If we keep it up at this rate, by February it will be a 9/11 every 8 hours.
 
