(Reuters)   The accidental half-dose of vaccine has now been revealed as an intentional decision. Trust these people, they know what they're doing   (reuters.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Milk D
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So wait - the half does was more effective than the full dose?
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Milk D: So wait - the half does was more effective than the full dose?


No, they're just telling you that so that Bill Gates can shoot his 5G chips into you twice. That way they can molest your kids in a pizza parlor.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If there's one thing this whole thing has taught me, everyone will believe anything they are told. Carry on.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Milk D: So wait - the half does was more effective than the full dose?


Half dose, followed up by a 2nd full dose.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Milk D: So wait - the half does was more effective than the full dose?


It is a 2-dose vaccine.  A subset of the test subjects, about 3,000 people, was mistakenly given only half of the first dose.  Rather than re-starting the study, the researchers continued and gave all test subjects the full second dose.  Only 62% of the subjects given two full doses showed a strong immune response to the virus but the response rate was 90% in those subjects given the initial half dose.  The researchers do not know why this happened but have changed the protocol to give everyone an initial half dose.

brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trust people who learn from mistakes they and other people make and who do not repeat them forever.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's too many things about that particular vaccine option that sound really questionable. As promising as it has sounded all along, I think that's one vaccine I'd want many others to take before I'd take it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Milk D: So wait - the half does was more effective than the full dose?

Half dose, followed up by a 2nd full dose.


If it's a real effect, one possibility is that a full first dose produces so many antibodies against the adenovirus vector that the second dose is shut down before it can produce much of the desired coronavirus spike protein.

It could also be a statistical artifact of that small group of people having different demographics than the overall trial.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Milk D: So wait - the half does was more effective than the full dose?

Half dose, followed up by a 2nd full dose.


I did suggest that it was absolutely on purpose...  I mean, I can't provide evidence, but I can still suggest that. :)
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cleffer: If there's one thing this whole thing has taught me, everyone will believe anything they are told. Carry on.


You're right, it's better to not believe anything anyone says.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: It could also be a statistical artifact of that small group of people having different demographics than the overall trial.


Could be but the "small group" contained 3000 people.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think this is not quite as bad as it seems at first: Oxford University is stressing that they knew about the half dose and went through the "proper" gates before they gave anyone the half dose.  AstraZeneca pointed out (in a way that this particular article doesn't describe well) that they did not plan on having a half dose arm of the experiment.

The real difference is what part of the sequence they emphasize, with levels of spin from Oxford that are rather high.  That level of spin is a problem because getting half the dose you expected (whether due to a change in manufacturer of anything else) is a pretty big deal for this kind of trial.  Oxford phrases it as if they always meant to do this, when AZ made it clear that it wasn't intended.
 
