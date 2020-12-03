 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   "YouTube will ask commenters to rethink posting if their message seems offensive". Go to hell you stupid arse farks   (theverge.com) divider line
10
    More: Fail, User-generated content, Hate crime, Video blogging, Comment, footsteps of other social media companies, offensive comments, YouTube's system, different communities  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 03 Dec 2020 at 5:47 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
re-what?
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Literally kill yourself.

/my favorite from the online game I play
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 462x513]


I'm arguing with someone on youtube at this very minute.

I need to take a good hard look at my life.


/In my defense, he's the moron.  Probably.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The first step toward civil discourse begins with fart hell ass.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 595x114]


What if you're an ally with Asperger's?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next Door does this.

Didn't stop me from calling my neighbor a lying farking moron when he said he was getting high from teenagers smoking pot on the lakefront from 20 feet away while taking his daily walks.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will it also ask video posters if their video is a waste of farking time?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
YouTube's comments section makes me feel like I wandered into an eighth grade classroom and tried to join the discussion without realizing that everyone there has no understanding whatsoever of life outside of their little world.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.