(Twitter)   Forget it, Jake. It's Staten Island   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
creckert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd say I'll send flowers to their funerals, but that might be expensive
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nukethesitefromorbit.jpg
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pull his liquor license and nuke Staten Island just to be sure
 
BlackBeard The Pirate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think it will all work out in the end.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I blame early hominids who decided to create societies to protect the weak and unsuitable for survival for the the subversion of natural selection. These people shouldn't be alive.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're genuinely losing as a whole. Humanity is proving they'd rather be farking stupid, and/or dead than deal with reality.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

somedude210: Pull his liquor license


They did.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where are the riot cops and tear gas and rubber bullets?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Original: Many could be seen carrying the American flag.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Round all these people up and put them in a fema camp and dont release them until everyone in the country is vaccinated.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
tremg.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

my freedumbs!!!!
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good bye USA.  It was nice knowing and being your friend for so long.  Please remember to leave a little something for Canada in your will.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

creckert: I'd say I'll send flowers to their funerals, but that might be expensive


Dead flowers are cheaper.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ship them over to the corpse island for 14 days of mandatory quarantine.  Repeat for every incident of covidiocy  Regardless of initial location..  After the 14 days, let them open a bar on the island.  Don't bring any of them back from the mainland.

Why this Tiny Island in New York City is Inaccessible to Most People
Youtube caAgc9xdUBw
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In other news, the American Flag is now America's sole cure for Covid.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark 'em! Fark 'em all...
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Staten island has the highest Covid test positivity rate of the NYC boroughs, at 6.26% yesterday.

I think it's even higher by this bar (8%).
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I blame early hominids who decided to create societies to protect the weak and unsuitable for survival for the the subversion of natural selection. These people shouldn't be alive.


Natural selection has been slowed by humans for their own sake, but it cannot be stopped. These people are the proof.
 
powhound
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the autonomous zone doesn't fit all those people. Drone strikes until they do fit inside.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BlackBeard The Pirate: I think it will all work out in the end.


Not until they infect the people working at their grocery store, or the nurses and doctors that end up treating them at the hospital.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic: Dare To Be Stupid - Dare To Be Stupid
Youtube aQCADfqTTwY
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Break out the fire hoses, but fill the tankers with Purell. Two birds , one stone.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thosw: nukethesitefromorbit.jpg


As much as I love the idea, the fallout might waff over to the other 4 boroughs, upstate or Jersey.

I have enough of a conscience that those places shouldn't suffer for SI's stupidity.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dumb dumb dumb DUMB motherf*ckers, goddamn it
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I blame early hominids who decided to create societies to protect the weak and unsuitable for survival for the the subversion of natural selection. These people shouldn't be alive.


Finally, someone else on this site who gets it.  A world with no Libs™, a world where the only law is the Law of the Fist™.  A world of violence is the true world peace.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know, I am damn glad there is a vaccine on the horizon, because as nutty as people are getting now, I shudder to think what things would be like say, six months from now if there was still no light at the end of the tunnel.  I could easily imagine that civilization could well begin to collapse irrevocably.

Ten months or so of people having to put on a mask when they go in public and stand a little apart from each other has utterly stripped tens of millions of people of their reason.  I could easily imagine another 6 months of this could cause unrest to spike exponentially, and bring the whole thing crashing down.

It doesn't bode well for the possibility of mankind facing some existential crisis where real sacrifices have to be made to save humanity.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Znuh: We're genuinely losing as a whole. Humanity is proving they'd rather be farking stupid, and/or dead than deal with reality.


Most of humanity alive today, at least in the industrialized world, has no idea how much modern medicine has protected them from the harsh realities of disease because, until now, they never experienced it.

They never experienced what it was like before the development of vaccines, when diseases that today are mostly preventable would ravage populations.  They never knew a time when routine surgery didn't exist, because antibiotics that are used for post-op infections made that possible.  Hell, they never knew a time when a simple cut could result in death by infection because all we have to do now is squeeze a little Neosporin on it.

Before COVID, most of the health conditions we dealt with on a day-to-day basis were self-inflicted, complications of lifestyle choices involving poor diet and lack of exercise.  And even for those, modern medicine had the fix -- medications for heart conditions, and high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, etc.

We're learning a pretty difficult lesson now, although it seems like many of us aren't.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BUILD THE WALL! BUILD THE WALL!
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Staten island has the highest Covid test positivity rate of the NYC boroughs, at 6.26% yesterday.

I think it's even higher by this bar (8%).


I keep forgetting about the significance of that statistic.

So I looked up what the positivity rate is for Maricopa County, AZ...

[Oh God...]

Fark user imageView Full Size
(this is a county with over 4.5 million residents)
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I blame early hominids who decided to create societies to protect the weak and unsuitable for survival for the the subversion of natural selection. These people shouldn't be alive.


An interesting thought you have there.

Back in the Soviet Union days they had a guy who was in charge of all their agricultural stuff, his name was Lysenko.  His theory was that to make the best seed stock for the next generation of food crops was to look at the edge of the fields and find the scrawniest, shortest, weakest plants and take those seeds and use them to make a test plot and then use those seeds as the seed stock for the next generation of food.  Year after year the yields declined but he kept insisting he was right.  Of course eventually the Soviets had to import wheat, etc., from the US and eventually the inability to feed their people led to the downfall of the political system.

On the flip side of this thinking you have eugenics.

One aspect of "selection" technology is it is very difficult to know where it will lead.

Most of the successful agricultural seed selection in the US was done by a fellow who is actually the richest man in Iowa, his name is Harry Stein.  You see the Stein seed plots all over the state.  Stein is an odd duck, but farking brilliant when it comes to seed science.  He started looking at the genetic structure of seeds and with experimentation improved the yields of corn and soy beans in unbelievably dramatic ways.

Of course we don't do that in human genetics.

But I think you are arguably wrong about the hominids keeping the weakest alive as a historic link to human failures.  If anything it was exactly the opposite.

There use to be more than 100 different subspecies of hominids.

One survived to become homo sapiens.  That one survived because they had a bigger brain and figured out how to take rocks and break bones to get at the marrow after the lions started sleeping by their kills and leaving no meat behind.  They also figured out how to use Ostrich eggs to store water between watering holes.  We are all of us descended from this one tribe of hominids and the alpha female we call Lucy.

They did NOT work to make the weakest survive they only allowed ONE female (alpha) to breed to make sure the STRONGEST woman had the babies.
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: It doesn't bode well for the possibility of mankind facing some existential crisis where real sacrifices have to be made to save humanity.


Ha! Like those in power here will even try to get people to help themselves. I'm sure a few announcements will be made, they'll wish the masses the best of luck, then the smart ones will do what they can to hunker down.
Save humanity? I have no faith in the USA to be on the same page. Ever.
Now, there will be pockets of the globe that get it, so be there early before they stop letting people in.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More Fresh Kills...

// yes I know they closed the landfill
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Znuh: We're genuinely losing as a whole. Humanity is proving they'd rather be farking stupid, and/or dead than deal with reality.


The age group assembled there is at extremely low risk for being killed by COVID.  It's their selfishness that's the problem, not necessarily their intelligence.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: eddie_irvine: I blame early hominids who decided to create societies to protect the weak and unsuitable for survival for the the subversion of natural selection. These people shouldn't be alive.

Finally, someone else on this site who gets it.  A world with no Libs™, a world where the only law is the Law of the Fist™.  A world of violence is the true world peace.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Back in the Soviet Union days they had a guy who was in charge of all their agricultural stuff, his name was Lysenko.  His theory was that to make the best seed stock for the next generation of food crops was to look at the edge of the fields and find the scrawniest, shortest, weakest plants and take those seeds and use them to make a test plot and then use those seeds as the seed stock for the next generation of food.


My understanding of Lysenkoism is that it was sort of a Communist version of LaMarckism - that basically you can "train" crops to survive in (for example) the cold weather, simply by growing them in cold weather generation after generation. I'm sure they ended up with scrawny plants, but probably because they just grew them in really inappropriate environments, not because they specifically wanted scrawny plants.
 
Magnus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Good bye USA.  It was nice knowing and being your friend for so long.  Please remember to leave a little something for Canada in your will.


Goodbye, USA?  Who is going to stop bullies from knocking the hat off now?  Sad.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For one's edification.

Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island - SNL
Youtube SEN1pcn3oAw
 
knobmaker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: They did NOT work to make the weakest survive they only allowed ONE female (alpha) to breed to make sure the STRONGEST woman had the babies.


Overconfident theorizing detected.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Where are the riot cops and tear gas and rubber bullets?


They are busy looking for brown people to beat up.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: [i.imgflip.com image 500x786]


I don't understand why Max was so mad.  There was no government telling him what he could do.  Compare that to the United States, where you are not even legally allowed to fight the children in the Chuck E. Cheese ball pit.  Max would have been truly mad in such a scenario.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Our grandparents must be so proud....while they went overseas to fight to stop an evil dictator......we are mad cause our local isn't open.

My how times have changed
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: darth sunshine: [i.imgflip.com image 500x786]

I don't understand why Max was so mad.  There was no government telling him what he could do.  Compare that to the United States, where you are not even legally allowed to fight the children in the Chuck E. Cheese ball pit.  Max would have been truly mad in such a scenario.


I always assumed it was Mad in the Crazy sense. It's all in his head.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I always assumed it was Mad in the Crazy sense. It's all in his head.


delet youre apropriate explenation or i tell mum
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Porkbelly: Back in the Soviet Union days they had a guy who was in charge of all their agricultural stuff, his name was Lysenko.  His theory was that to make the best seed stock for the next generation of food crops was to look at the edge of the fields and find the scrawniest, shortest, weakest plants and take those seeds and use them to make a test plot and then use those seeds as the seed stock for the next generation of food.

My understanding of Lysenkoism is that it was sort of a Communist version of LaMarckism - that basically you can "train" crops to survive in (for example) the cold weather, simply by growing them in cold weather generation after generation. I'm sure they ended up with scrawny plants, but probably because they just grew them in really inappropriate environments, not because they specifically wanted scrawny plants.


Yea lysenkoism in a nutshell was extrapolating communist social theory to plants. Which is dumb because plants differ from people in some fairly obvious ways, but dogma is dogma. "Don't say that barley (peasants) can never grow to be wheat (elites). It's a matter of how you grow the seed! Don't take that opportunity away from barley!" Very roughly.

Lysenko's rival, Nikolai vavilov, was a phenomenal scientist. Lysenko got him murdered with political maneuvering. Grim, but fascinating stuff.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Tr0mBoNe: I always assumed it was Mad in the Crazy sense. It's all in his head.

delet youre apropriate explenation or i tell mum


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Where are the riot cops and tear gas and rubber bullets?


In the crowd. Isn't Staten island where a lot of cops live? Maybe defunding will happen by itself.
 
