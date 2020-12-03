 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   In what might be the highest-rated television show of all time, former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton offer to be stabbed on camera   (aol.com) divider line
63
    More: Hero, Bill Clinton, Former President Barack Obama, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, President of the United States, Democratic Party, COVID-19 vaccine, former Presidents George W. Bush  
•       •       •

1718 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Dec 2020 at 12:45 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video


Um... something something little prick
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video


You kidding? He'd probably attempt to stab Obama on sight, and then we'd proceed to watch 45 minutes of Biden's secret service kicking the crap out of him just because

/National debt would be erased after the first 10 minutes on PPV
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video

You kidding? He'd probably attempt to stab Obama on sight, and then we'd proceed to watch 45 minutes of Biden's secret service kicking the crap out of him just because

/National debt would be erased after the first 10 minutes on PPV


I would hope that the Secret service just let Obama beat the absolute shiat out of donnie while saying the country needs this to happen. With the 3" heels donnie wears he can't run, surprising I know most prostitutes can run in heels.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: somedude210: eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video

You kidding? He'd probably attempt to stab Obama on sight, and then we'd proceed to watch 45 minutes of Biden's secret service kicking the crap out of him just because

/National debt would be erased after the first 10 minutes on PPV

I would hope that the Secret service just let Obama beat the absolute shiat out of donnie while saying the country needs this to happen. With the 3" heels donnie wears he can't run, surprising I know most prostitutes can run in heels.


I'd probably outrun Trump wearing stilettos and I'm just as fat as him!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They'd get mmore people to take the vaccine if they varied the "guinea pigs."

How about, Obama, Sean Hannity, and Dolly Parton.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, I'd definitely pay to see.... oh.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a significant set of pricks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They'd get mmore people to take the vaccine if they varied the "guinea pigs."

How about, Obama, Sean Hannity, and Dolly Parton.


Shot for Obama, shot for Ms. Parton, and a farking chainsaw to the back for Hannity.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They'd get mmore people to take the vaccine if they varied the "guinea pigs."

How about, Obama, Sean Hannity, and Dolly Parton.


I think Sean Hannity's syringe should have some air in it.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Though I don't think there is any one person these days who everyone would trust.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Sock Stick it to me!"
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
that's nice of them

back of the line
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh JFC
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chariset: eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video

Um... something something little prick


A: "What is 'It's just a little prick.'"
Q: Something Donald's heard his wives mutter hundreds of times.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It will just be a placebo folks...
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Badmoodman: They'd get mmore people to take the vaccine if they varied the "guinea pigs."

How about, Obama, Sean Hannity, and Dolly Parton.

Shot for Obama, shot for Ms. Parton, and a farking chainsaw to the back for Hannity.


...another for Jenny and The Wimp.

/coverin' my head
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Something tells me Trump is never going to be invited to any of these ex president club meetings.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video


He would absolutely f*ck it up.  Remember that clip of him at one of the international conferences where he shoved his way through a group of world leaders so that he would be at the front for the cameras? It would be a version of that were he just absolutely had to try to manhandle the entire situation, put the others down, and be the focus of attention the entire time. He'd ruin the whole point of the event.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait - how do we know it's the real vaccine?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken and Mad Scientist to the Rescue! | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube vqvBNxCAxAs
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: It will just be a placebo folks...


No, they get the real vaccine. Everyone else gets the placebo.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpshulEd: [Fark user image 850x850]Though I don't think there is any one person these days who everyone would trust.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Listen we're tired of this shiat and want to get some famous people to play concerts for us"
 
valkore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Fake vaccine!  They'll just inject saline!  I demand the long form results of a chemical analysis of the dose within each vial, performed in real-time, where I can watch from 6 different camera angles along with 5 Republican appointed observers in the room, prior to injection!"
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Badmoodman: They'd get mmore people to take the vaccine if they varied the "guinea pigs."

How about, Obama, Sean Hannity, and Dolly Parton.

I think Sean Hannity's syringe should have some air in it.


I agree with the sentiment, but vaccines are generally intra muscular (IM), so adding some air would do nothing.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video


President Donald John Trump has natural immunity, which everyone will tell you is the best immunity.  Look at the millions of people who already have it.  They didn't have to wait for some weird vaccine that might give them headaches.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It'd be great if they all did it together, in a festive atmosphere of actual patriotism and unity... with Clinton, Bush, Obama all in the same room, one after the other.  And I really liked the comment about "waiting his turn" from Bush's CoS, which would be great leadership by example.

... but it might be ~especially~ productive to public health if _Ms._ Clinton made it look like she was against the idea.  Pivot the 50 years of misinformation and hate campaigning against her to finally do some public good.

"I wasn't sure when W got it, but when Hillary said she wasn't gonna, that's when I KNEW it was a good idear!"

Also, Redfield can eat an ENTIRE barrel of broken-glass-encrusted dicks.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There'll be no more ouch
But you will feel a little sick.

/I got nothin'
//Would pay money to watch this... perhaps with celebrity MC Stephen Colbert? Call it "Night of a Million Stabs."
 
houstondragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think this is a dynamite idea, especially if all three of them do it together and the footage is used for a nationwide advertising campaign to urge all Americans to get vaccinated. TFA says that currently 42% of Americans are ignorant chicken-shiat dumbasses, and we need to do whatever we can to fix that.

Obama, Dubya, and Slick Willie - you go, guys!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What relevance does the safety of the vaccine on lizard people have for the rest of us humans?
 
valkore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump gets a special treatment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 344x241]


Somebody photoshop them into The Three Amigos costumes, please.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valkore: "Fake vaccine!  They'll just inject saline!  I demand the long form results of a chemical analysis of the dose within each vial, performed in real-time, where I can watch from 6 different camera angles along with 5 Republican appointed observers in the room, prior to injection!"


You joke but someone will report this as a serious concern on OANN.
 
quatchi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok. I get it.

This is being done in order to make people more likely to get the shot.

Dems are probably already more inclined to get vaccinated than GOP being more pro-science as a rule.

Not sure if W has any clout left with the
base these days
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Add Billie Eyelish. Or some such female celebrity of child baring age. Extra credit if she's pregnant.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video

President Donald John Trump has natural immunity, which everyone will tell you is the best immunity.  Look at the millions of people who already have it.  They didn't have to wait for some weird vaccine that might give them headaches.


Yes he totally recovered naturally.

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com​/​pharmacy/8-drugs-trump-has-been-given-​for-his-covid-19-treatment.html
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: SpshulEd: [Fark user image 850x850]Though I don't think there is any one person these days who everyone would trust.

[Fark user image image 506x280]


Qnuts believe Tom Hanks is part of the pedophile sex/sacrifice ring that'll be busted ANY MINUTE NOW.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I doubt having 3 members of the Deep State getting the Covid vaccine is going to change the minds of the Covidiots
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fake Hypodermic Needle
theatrehouse.com · In stock
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

quatchi: Ok. I get it.

This is being done in order to make people more likely to get the shot.

Dems are probably already more inclined to get vaccinated than GOP being more pro-science as a rule.

Not sure if W has any clout left with the
base these days


Depends on how much clout RFK Jr. has with his followers, who I assume are mostly Dems.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If donnie wasn't afraid of needles and didn't sob like a small child at the sight of a needle for him and passes out at the sight of blood, all the former Presidents could get the vaccine on video


I feel like this was a terribly underrated and underappreciated comment.  Bravo.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

valkore: Trump gets a special treatment:

[Fark user image 480x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

quatchi: Dems are probably already more inclined to get vaccinated than GOP being more pro-science as a rule.


Possibly, but the anti-vaxx whackos cross party lines.

It would be nice to believe that all the crazies are on the other side, but sadly that's never the case.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 344x241]


That is so weird to see.  My mind has been warped so much in the last four years that I can only envision hatred and chaos.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: sob like a small child at the sight of a needle


I got a TB vaccine a few years ago so that I could do volunteer work with children.  I promptly threw up in a nearby wastebasket.

/I don't care how anybody reacts when menaced by a helpful needle.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So will this be a paid advertisement?
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.