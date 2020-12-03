 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   There's nothing better than being home for the holidays, except when you've been sent there to die because the hospitals are full   (abc6.com) divider line
27
    More: Sick, Hospital, Rhode Island, Dr. Ashish Jha, Providence, Rhode Island, field hospitals, medical expert, emergency department, Dr. Jha  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 3:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, is it april again already?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repurposed
chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just wait. You haven't seen the worst yet. The Thanskgiving rush won't be hitting the ERs & morgues for another week or two, just in time to fuel the Christmas rush, which won't hit ERs & morgues until the New Year's rush just starts...

The next three months are going to be nasty, brutish, and way, way too long...
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So sick of winning.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So a random doctor has a theory that two hospitals utterly denied.

Proof enough for me!
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just wait. You haven't seen the worst yet. The Thanskgiving rush won't be hitting the ERs & morgues for another week or two, just in time to fuel the Christmas rush, which won't hit ERs & morgues until the New Year's rush just starts...

The next three months are going to be nasty, brutish, and way, way too long...

---

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me...Cooooo-ooovid-19
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The next three months are going to be nasty, brutish, and way, way too long...


solitary and poor as well
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as the hospital gives me a bucket of pills as a parting gift I would prefer to die at home.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: FormlessOne: The next three months are going to be nasty, brutish, and way, way too long...

solitary and poor as well


Settle down, Dr. Hobbes.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Any data on those taking immunosuppressants yet?
 
lectos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tired of all this winning yet?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.


It's winter. Put the bodies outside and nature will store them for a couple days.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People caught violating stay at home, mask and social distancing orders should be forced into a mandatory quarantine where they have to watch Zoom streams of people dying of the 'rona all day long.

/harsh? yes
//necessary? unless you've got a better idea, yes
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.

It's winter. Put the bodies outside and nature will store them for a couple days.


Do you want bears? Because that is how you get bears.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Any data on those taking immunosuppressants yet?


There's this: https://www.livescience.com/woman-she​d​s-infectious-coronavirus-70-days.html
 
debug
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just think of all the money you'll save though.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look, I don't get your point. What about this is upsetting to you?
If we didn't have someone crying (that there isn't any) wolf, then a huge bunch of people getting sick, and then pushing untested and not liable vaccines, tell me how will the rich make more money?!
Clear?

Geez, do you want the US to be like the backwards countries that actually locked down, had widespread testing and enforced mask laws, with contact tracing?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.


So like New York back in April-May? Its about to happen again but nationwide.

https://time.com/5839056/new-york-cit​y​-burials-coronavirus/
The corpses arrive from across the city. Since mid-April, the bodies of New Yorkers have been pulled from homes, hospitals and alleyways, zipped up in black body bags and brought here for processing. Some died hours earlier; others have been gone for days, or even weeks.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: mrmopar5287: Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.

It's winter. Put the bodies outside and nature will store them for a couple days.

Do you want bears? Because that is how you get bears.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.


That's been thought of, as the medical 911 system is literally about to collapse and the 60,000 ambulances nationwide are basically hopelessly overwhelmed.

It's a shiatstorm.
 
Todd300
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: As long as the hospital gives me a bucket of pills as a parting gift I would prefer to die at home.



"You have been exposed to a dangerous yet preventable pathogen. Would... you... like... some pills?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JRoo: FormlessOne: Just wait. You haven't seen the worst yet. The Thanskgiving rush won't be hitting the ERs & morgues for another week or two, just in time to fuel the Christmas rush, which won't hit ERs & morgues until the New Year's rush just starts...

The next three months are going to be nasty, brutish, and way, way too long...
---

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me...Cooooo-ooovid-19


"Don we now our plague apparel.....fa la la  la la  la la"   Merry Stressmas
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.


That is a really disturbing thought.  It is also something we could be measuring.  Or at least a reporter could be tracking down.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.

It's winter. Put the bodies outside and nature will store them for a couple days.


Won't work for all of us. I'd rather my neighbors not share their germs with the whole block, thanks.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Beerguy: Just wait until people start calling 911 because their loved-one has expired and there is a two day wait to get the Coroner to the home.

People will be living with contagious dead bodies because of the overwhelmed Coroner/morgue/mortuary system.

So like New York back in April-May? Its about to happen again but nationwide.

https://time.com/5839056/new-york-city​-burials-coronavirus/
The corpses arrive from across the city. Since mid-April, the bodies of New Yorkers have been pulled from homes, hospitals and alleyways, zipped up in black body bags and brought here for processing. Some died hours earlier; others have been gone for days, or even weeks.


That is my point. I was thinking about NY early on and then imagining it extrapolated out to nationwide.

It's gonna get ugly...and soonish.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: As long as the hospital gives me a bucket of pills as a parting gift I would prefer to die at home.


Izo: JRoo: FormlessOne: Just wait. You haven't seen the worst yet. The Thanskgiving rush won't be hitting the ERs & morgues for another week or two, just in time to fuel the Christmas rush, which won't hit ERs & morgues until the New Year's rush just starts...

The next three months are going to be nasty, brutish, and way, way too long...
---

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me...Cooooo-ooovid-19

"Don we now our plague apparel.....fa la la  la la  la la"   Merry Stressmas


Time to queue up "A Very Scary Solstice" and embrace the horror...

"It's The Most Horrible Time of the Year" and "Have Yourself a Scary Little Solstice" for general-purpose horror, but, for my money, I'm a huge fan of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Yog-Sothoth" - like COVID-19, it's catchy!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.