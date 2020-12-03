 Skip to content
(Inforum)   Worst Dakota surpasses Best Dakota in COVID cases   (inforum.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when we should turn out the lights.

They're not learning.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let me know when we should turn out the lights.

They're not learning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizbon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://rt.live/

Rate of spead still lower than most other states
 
BlackPete
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who has no idea which Dakota is the "best" or "worst" just from reading subby's headline alone?

Would it be fair to say they're both the worst?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Am I the only one who has no idea which Dakota is the "best" or "worst" just from reading subby's headline alone?

Would it be fair to say they're both the worst?


It's an older meme, sir, but it checks out.

Way back when, when North and South Korea were actively engaged in dick wagging, North was deemed the best because a certain Kim declared it such, in so many words.

And that is the running joke. As is fark tradition. Principal caught SayOf-
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Am I the only one who has no idea which Dakota is the "best" or "worst" just from reading subby's headline alone?

Would it be fair to say they're both the worst?


I believe it's the same as Fark uses for the Koreas, where North is Best...
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Am I the only one who has no idea which Dakota is the "best" or "worst" just from reading subby's headline alone?

Would it be fair to say they're both the worst?


Reference to Korea meme.

North Korea = Best Korea
South Korea = Worst Korea

You must not hang out in the pol tab much.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Am I the only one who has no idea which Dakota is the "best" or "worst" just from reading subby's headline alone?

Would it be fair to say they're both the worst?


It's a reference to North and South Korea.

/hopefully the thread will be nothing but people answering your question
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how you guys managed to reverse all the colors on the map from white (in population density maps) to deep/red purple (on COVID maps), but you do you Dakotas.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm glad we were able to clear up the best / worst issue early in the thread.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

