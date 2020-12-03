 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Don't you just hate it when the bomb squad shows up to get rid of your hobby supplies?   (kiro7.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  Someone was going crazy with the sugar rockets.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I once tried to hit a military aircraft with an Estes model rocket when I was a kid. I got to meet some very nice military police later that day.
 
TheReject
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If your hobby was bomb disposal you could use the ironic tag
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was a case here in San Diego yesterday where the bomb squad responded up in Bird Rock to what turned out to be someone's hash lol making apparatus.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least they didn't blow up a farking whale *looks over at Oregon*
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I once tried to hit a military aircraft with an Estes model rocket when I was a kid. I got to meet some very nice military police later that day.


I entertained a friend and his young kids by installing the ISS app and launching a water powered rocket at it when it was overhead. We missed, obviously, but the boys thought it was cool as fark.
 
aseras
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bomb squad guys are morons. Local dumbasses blew up their bomb proof container and truck here. A retiring scientist left a 5 gallon bucket of highly decomposed picric acid in a lab.

yeah, that's bad but it would need to be contaminated or you know set off by a moron with a fark ton of det cord. and that's what they did. Rolled it across the road and blew up everything, set the woods on fire. blew up their truck and their trailer with the bomb vessel on it.

Coulda just asked the 20 Chemistry PhD's who where anxiously waiting for it all to go down what would happen too, but no.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People in that area are known for launching mortars every time the local NFL team scores points, and winning a game with playoff significance brings out the big booms every time.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's the way the kitchen is supposed to smell after you've spent the weekend doing a big batch of kimchi!
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aseras: Bomb squad guys are morons. Local dumbasses blew up their bomb proof container and truck here. A retiring scientist left a 5 gallon bucket of highly decomposed picric acid in a lab.

yeah, that's bad but it would need to be contaminated or you know set off by a moron with a fark ton of det cord. and that's what they did. Rolled it across the road and blew up everything, set the woods on fire. blew up their truck and their trailer with the bomb vessel on it.

Coulda just asked the 20 Chemistry PhD's who where anxiously waiting for it all to go down what would happen too, but no.


I've got a friend and former roommate who went through NAVSCOLEOD followed by a tour in Afghanistan and he loves to talk shiat about bomb squad guys.

It also pisses him off when they use the EOD crab for civilian bomb squad stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: People in that area are known for launching mortars every time the local NFL team scores points, and winning a game with playoff significance brings out the big booms every time.


This! I heard the boom and it was weak compared to after a Seahawks win. It's like 4th of july for 5 minutes after a game ends.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I once tried to hit a military aircraft with an Estes model rocket when I was a kid. I got to meet some very nice military police later that day.


Given the typical velocity, acceleration, peak altitude, and construction materials of a typical model rocket, I find your claims dubious at best.
 
