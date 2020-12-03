 Skip to content
(PennLive)   The Larch.
24
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Larch
Youtube mBcTXBhYzfM
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it probably involves seeds, nutrients, water and sunlight, but what do I know?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about my bloody parrot?!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I think it probably involves seeds, nutrients, water and sunlight, but what do I know?


Funny- I assumed it involves Photoshop
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not see this coming.

/not obscure
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: What about my bloody parrot?!


Still pining for the fjords.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who watches the Watchmen lumberjacks?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: What about my bloody parrot?!


Nope, it doesn't seem to be bleeding at all.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: mofa: I think it probably involves seeds, nutrients, water and sunlight, but what do I know?

Funny- I assumed it involves Photoshop


I know this is fark but TFA is only a couple paragraphs long.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "They typically plant a variety of native species depending on the elevation and soil conditions, including Douglas fir, western hemlock, noble fir and western red cedar."

Monty Python - Lumberjack Song
Youtube FshU58nI0Ts
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay I give up trying to find it on google maps.  Where is it?  Yeah I know it'll be green-on-green because the sat images were not taken in fall, but I assume it'll still be somewhat visible.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Singleballtheory: Who watches the Watchmen lumberjacks?


Jackyl?

Jackyl - The Lumberjack (Official Video)
Youtube A52p9jc-gOo
 
ranev700
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plucky little aspen!
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 850x637]


That escalated quickly
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Who watches the Watchmen lumberjacks?


I've watched them. They're okay.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Step one: purchase land near Trump's Mar a Lago
Step 2: Plant the appropriate trees to spell out Fark You, Trump (also convince NYC to do this in central park
Step 3: laugh your ass off continually for hundreds of years knowing he and the rest of the Trumps will fly over it/it will be in untold thousands of pictures each year (unless they go to prison).
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Wendigogo: mofa: I think it probably involves seeds, nutrients, water and sunlight, but what do I know?

Funny- I assumed it involves Photoshop

I know this is fark but TFA is only a couple paragraphs long.


I'm aware of what the article says.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jvl: Okay I give up trying to find it on google maps.  Where is it?  Yeah I know it'll be green-on-green because the sat images were not taken in fall, but I assume it'll still be somewhat visible.


I doubt it. Larch looks like any other conifer when it's green. It isn't a different shade or shape, like a "normal" deciduous tree would be.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Larch/Tamarack is a coniferous deciduous tree.  Needles turn yellow in the fall before falling off...

North American species:

Larix laricina -- Tamarack or American larch. Parts of Alaska and throughout Canada and the northern United States from the eastern Rocky Mountains to the Atlantic shore.
Larix lyallii - Subalpine larch. Mountains of northwest United States and southwest Canada, at very high altitude.
Larix occidentalis - Western larch. Mountains of northwest United States and southwest Canada, at lower altitudes (Pacific Northwest).

/Quite a lot of effort to cut/plant the happy face meme in a forest!!
//Shows commitment
///not everything is photoshopped
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, it's the highway 18 smiley! I live near this. It's been here for years and you can totally see it from the road.

Damn near crashed my car the first time I saw it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: CordycepsInYourBrain: Wendigogo: mofa: I think it probably involves seeds, nutrients, water and sunlight, but what do I know?

Funny- I assumed it involves Photoshop

I know this is fark but TFA is only a couple paragraphs long.

I'm aware of what the article says.


From TFA: The eyes and mouth were planted with Douglas fir, while the much lighter "yellow-ish" color of the "face" was created by planting larch trees proving to be most important. Rasmussen explained, "Larch is a conifer with needles that turn yellow and drop off in the fall, which is why the smiley face is best visible this time of year."
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Wendigogo: CordycepsInYourBrain: Wendigogo: mofa: I think it probably involves seeds, nutrients, water and sunlight, but what do I know?

Funny- I assumed it involves Photoshop

I know this is fark but TFA is only a couple paragraphs long.

I'm aware of what the article says.

From TFA: The eyes and mouth were planted with Douglas fir, while the much lighter "yellow-ish" color of the "face" was created by planting larch trees proving to be most important. Rasmussen explained, "Larch is a conifer with needles that turn yellow and drop off in the fall, which is why the smiley face is best visible this time of year."


I know you assume I can't read. Apparently you can't either. The pic still looks like it could be 'shopped. I could be wrong, it just looks a little too perfect.
 
