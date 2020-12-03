 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Stiff Kittens, Transvision Vamp, and Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #171. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
18
    More: Live  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 03 Dec 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wotcha.

Cold beer at the ready.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista: Wotcha.

Cold beer at the ready.


Sensible.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it cracks me up to no end that this is from Irvine.

i remember being a goth kid in irvine in the early 90s and EVERYONE giving me a hard time for it....from the cops to the kids to the parents to you name it. now its college radio.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: it cracks me up to no end that this is from Irvine.

i remember being a goth kid in irvine in the early 90s and EVERYONE giving me a hard time for it....from the cops to the kids to the parents to you name it. now its college radio.


it was college radio then as well. KUCI has been broadcasting for literally 50 years.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Really need this today.
I don't care what key it's in, where it's come from where it's been......
 
Pista
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a truly lovely track
 
Pista
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the Wendy lady.


*wibbles*
 
djslowdive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yay! It's my "Friday" <3
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aww, missed Transvision Vamp.
Stupid work Christmas zoom party... had to log in to claim my £10 worth of booze on expenses
 
Pista
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is possibly the best Ants tracks ever
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: This is possibly the best Ants tracks ever


The only one NIN covered :D
 
djslowdive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: This is possibly the best Ants tracks ever

The only one NIN covered :D


Well it's a Queen cover, but that NIN cover is pretty awesome.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
shiat did i just stay stiff kittens were from la? i have l-scribble on my show notes and i think i just said LA instead of Leeds :-\
 
djslowdive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shiat I screwed up again. I shouldn't post right after I wake up. I'm fired.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was thinking of Get Down Make Love.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.