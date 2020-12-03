 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1979, important questions were asked: Who? The band. What? A stampede that killed eleven people. Where? Ohio. Why? Who. What?   (history.com) divider line
33
    More: Vintage, Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum, Great American Ball Park, crowd of general-admission ticket-holders, general-admission ticketing policy, Stewart Copeland, rock concerts  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 11:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WKRP was magnificent
WKRP in Cincinnati S02E19 In Concert
Youtube qSeWECDb3YM
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yer doing that owl thing again

Slappy Squirrel - Who's on stage
Youtube HzOzLPP5EOE
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive never liked The Who.

Pete Townsends constant whining about how every other way better guitarist actually stole their style from him is embarrassing to listen to.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diagonal: I don't know.


Third Base!
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a crushing blow to so many WHO fans.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Another One Rides the Bus
Youtube tZkouut-9RQ
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd walk over you to see The Who
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember waking up to the Today show the day after, and Tom Brokaw or Jane Paulie was interviewing some people from the concert.  It sounded horrible.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Pete Townsends constant whining about how every other way better guitarist actually stole their style from him is embarrassing to listen to.


You're actually supposed to listen to the music.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't The Band, it was the Who.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, we haven't been fooled again
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Who was my favorite band at age 20-ish. I listed their albums with headphones for hours. For whatever reason that faded away. There is a lot of music that I loved then and still listen to, but not The Who.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ive never liked The Who.

Pete Townsends constant whining about how every other way better guitarist actually stole their style from him is embarrassing to listen to.


Death of the Artist.

That's what I try to do when artists whose work I really like, disappoint me as people.  I farking LOVE The Who and I've never had a problem with Townshend, but I use DotA theory to tolerate Jon Voight in National Treasure, or James Woods in Contact.

I do recall reading about The Who's reaction when they heard about this tragedy.  They weren't told until after the show.  I think Kenny Jones and Roger Daltrey started crying.  Townshend tried to light a cigarette but his hands were shaking too much.

That was the end of Festival Seating.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ive never liked The Who.

Pete Townsends constant whining about how every other way better guitarist actually stole their style from him is embarrassing to listen to.


What album is that on?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to go to that concert but my parents said I was too young.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there. Had reserved seat tickets so we missed the crush, but I had experienced similar crushes at the Coliseum a year before for the Zeppelin concert.  Didn't learn what happened until we were on the road home, heard it on the radio. Thought it was a bad joke at first, then gobsmacked. It was real. Kids were killing other kids at the gate because of dumbass Coliseum guards opening only two doors for a few thousand cold, excited fans.

Took a long time before another concert seemed like a good idea, and ended general admission shows here.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: dothemath: Ive never liked The Who.

Pete Townsends constant whining about how every other way better guitarist actually stole their style from him is embarrassing to listen to.

Death of the Artist.

That's what I try to do when artists whose work I really like, disappoint me as people.  I farking LOVE The Who and I've never had a problem with Townshend, but I use DotA theory to tolerate Jon Voight in National Treasure, or James Woods in Contact.

I do recall reading about The Who's reaction when they heard about this tragedy.  They weren't told until after the show.  I think Kenny Jones and Roger Daltrey started crying.  Townshend tried to light a cigarette but his hands were shaking too much.

That was the end of Festival Seating.


And the beginning of cavity search level pat downs at the entrance.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the day after it happened the gym teacher in my school yelled "Remember Cincinnati!" at a bunch of us as we were pushing our way out of the auditorium.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a book about that when I was in HS. Every person that died was asphyxiated by the crush of the crowd. They literally didn't have space to expand their lungs to breathe. People talked about how they could pick their feet up off the ground without falling, because they were packed so tightly together.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mekkab: Diagonal: I don't know.

Third Base!


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: J

And the beginning of cavity search level pat downs at the entrance.


That shiat didn't get crazy til 9/11.

But the days of walking in with three foot bongs was over.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: I read a book about that when I was in HS.


Christ I'm old.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw U2 in Phoenix in 2015.  An acquaintance knows the guy who owned the security team working that night.  Later told me this story.

U2's soundcheck was for like, 4PM to 530, doors at 6, show at 730.  THe soundcheck was a trainwreck. They just couldn't get everybody dialed in ("hurf hurf, U2 always sounds like shiat, how could they tell?", there, saved you a post).  As their time is running out, their manager goes to the venue security and says, "guys, can you give us another 30 minutes?  Or an hour?"  Fire Marshal steps in:  "you have 15 minutes.  I've already got 8,000 folks lined up outside.  No way I can safely ingress 16,000 people in 30 minutes.  Especially not if they can hear the band and they think the show's begun.

"And I can shut this entire even down if I don't feel it's safe.  You have 15 minutes, folks."
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ive never liked The Who.

Pete Townsends constant whining about how every other way better guitarist actually stole their style from him is embarrassing to listen to.


I've never really been a fan of "The Who" either. But...

I saw them live in Minneapolis in 2016, and I have to say, those songs farking ROCK live. It was the most impressive rock show I've been to. And like I said, I don't even really care for "The Who". Hell, I don't even care for live music, generally. But holy crap. And this was the chopped-down, old, crusty, way-past-their prime version of "The Who". I can't imagine what they were like 45 years ago.

Anyway, yeah, the whole "killing people to see a band" thing was awful. It's hard to believe it happened, but batshiat consumers doing crazy stuff is kind of the United States' s thing.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Who show at the Spectrum a week later (11th) was weird, waiting for something to happen.Philly rock crowds were as rowdy as the sports fans back then, and only slightly subdued that night.The Outlaws & Molly Hatchet show a week after that (16th) was back to normal crowd-crushing and rowdiness.After that, I quit going to east-coast arenas.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I'd step on you to see The Who!'

I miss that T shirt. Someone should make new ones.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I wanted to go to that concert but my parents said I was too young.


They did not hope you died before you got old.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive never liked The Who.

Pete Townsends constant whining about how every other way better guitarist actually stole their style from him is embarrassing to listen to.


Pete Townshend & Keith Richards both heavily influenced rock rhythm guitar, and therefore song structure, for 20+ solid years.
That musical etymology is evident to most of us who started playing back then, whether you like that music or not.
I do agree that whining about others stealing your style is sad and lame, since most modern music is derivative, Pete's included.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

realmolo: I saw them live in Minneapolis in 2016, and I have to say, those songs farking ROCK live. It was the most impressive rock show I've been to. And like I said, I don't even really care for "The Who". Hell, I don't even care for live music, generally. But holy crap. And this was the chopped-down, old, crusty, way-past-their prime version of "The Who". I can't imagine what they were like 45 years ago.


I was always a fan, especially as a teenager - the Quadrophenia angst really spoke to me then.  Never saw them live until that 2016 tour, and I agree.  It was a fun night.  Pete and Roger didn't take themselves too seriously...it was like seeing some old friends.  They knew what they had and how to deliver it.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Credibility Gap perform, "Who's On First?"
Youtube DUG5VMd4TFU
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
Youtube SbyAZQ45uww
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember going to see the Butthole Surfers sometime in the late 80s-early 90s (? shrug) and going straight to the front of the stage. The band comes on the stage and starts their first number, I could literally feel the crowd swell as I was lifted off my feet and my body was helplessly swaying to the music and the audience.

It was absolutely terrifying, as my mind went straight to thinking about what happened to those kids at that Who show. After that experience, I always stayed in the back of the crowd for concerts.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.