(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1776, George Washington arrived at the banks of the Delaware, ready to take up the fight for independence from overdraft fees, minimum balance fees, and ATM fees   (history.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old 'Three Stooges' short:

"The Bonny Banks of Scotland.  But 'tis late, and the bonny banks are closed."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then on to Wilmington airport, to prevent the landing of British Airways Concordes.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion voting systems...

/ducks
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to register a Limited Liability Corporation.

/because delaware
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't hear 1776 again...

It's been ruined by the likes of Alex Jones.

It turns out when he doesn't have a script in front of him or bullet points to expand on, he isn't very creative.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but did he capture the airports?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: And to register a Limited Liability Corporation.

/because delaware


THE Delaware, not actual Delaware.  He was crossing between NJ and PA.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They then had to go through a three week quarantine, then wait to the cross the Delaware, given the number of people traveling for the holidays.  Finally, because travel lets up on christmas day, they were able to get across very late that night.  The ice was so thick (mini Ice Age) you could walk on water at that point.


Fun fact:  one of the few places in Philly or Trenton that actually celebrates Guy Fawkes day and Bonfire Night is the little pub at the Crossing.
 
