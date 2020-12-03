 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   Judge rules Harding always had a hard-on but we don't need to see it   (theslot.jezebel.com) divider line
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Warren G. Harding, who until 2016 was considered America's worst president,

Jezebel opens up with a quick jab to the nose.
 
akede
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Warren G. Harding, who until 2016 was considered America's worst president,

Jezebel opens up with a quick jab to the nose.


Trump in 40+ years?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who farking cares, they're all dead and Harding would still be considered a terrible president whether he had a side chick or not.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Warren G. Harding, who until 2016 was considered America's worst president,

Jezebel opens up with a quick jab to the nose.


Not being funny, but was Harding really worse than Jackson?  I know both are definitely in the lower echelons, but I kind of thought Jackson was a pretty solid lock for 44th place.
 
akede
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Who farking cares, they're all dead and Harding would still be considered a terrible president whether he had a side chick or not.


Living relatives/descendants tend to care about such things.

Apparently they are seen as liars for looking back no more than two generations.

I never got the "where you came from" kick. I personally don't care. I knew my grandparents. Good enough for me.
 
g.fro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought Buchanan always had the previous "Worst President" title. What with the Union breaking up on his watch and all.

At least now he can be celebrated as our first gay President.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

g.fro: I thought Buchanan always had the previous "Worst President" title. What with the Union breaking up on his watch and all.

At least now he can be celebrated as our first gay President.


Yeah, in history class it was pretty much a toss-up between Buchanan and Harding. It's now definitely Trump, but it will take some time for a significant portion of this country to admit that. Time, and prison terms.
 
