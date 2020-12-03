 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   With a COVID-19 vaccine on the way now would be a good time to become rich and privileged
    Medicine, Vaccine, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine, Universal health care, essential workers, state health departments, coronavirus vaccines  
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do we really need an article for this?

This is America.  Of course the rich and privileged are first in line.  They're probably already getting the vaccine.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rich believe they are essential and can afford to bribe government to agree.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a) Of course the rich get it first. Welcome to Earth.

b) I bet a lot of the black market stuff gets transported without adequate refrigeration (for at least part of the trip) and thus becomes a placebo. So at least we have that going for us.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the link about the mob planning to steal the vaccine.....

How, exactly, would you know if a icy cold bottle of vaccine had STAYED icy cold the whole way? I'd imagine it's cheaper to smuggle it warm, then re-refrigerate it. I also bet you get the same amount of money weather it stayed cold or not.

This ain't like buying black market viagra
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping the first vaccine has horrible side effects, then. F*ck them.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has subby just tried buying more money?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I could ever be persuaded to take a black market vaccine no matter how rich I was.

If you're that rich, shiat, go hang out on your private whore island for six months and wait it out.  Isn't that what it's for?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Canadian. We'll get it for free. I don't care that I am not first inline just in case that Utopia show was actually based on real events.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tier One.  Health care workers.
Tier Two. Oldsters in care homes.

Tier Zero.  The rich and their entertaintment and servants.  Remember, Sports teams were able to get corona tests at will when there were no tests for anybody else.  The overmasters are still trying to eliminate the lowest classes, and they want their breeding stock (sports players and super models) for their servents protected.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they all get scammed and have themselves injected with VERY expensive saline that contains nothing but a drop of donkey urine
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, these rich ass-hats are going to "cut in line" as TFA states? Fine. Let 'em. People keep forgetting that the first shipment of the vaccines isn't going to be the only shipment of the vaccines. There will be more. And more. And still more, until everybody has their chance. If I have to wait longer so that self-entitled butt-twangs can get vaccinated first, fine, I'll wait longer. At least they're getting vaccinated.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good call Imma go buy some more money asap
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: So, these rich ass-hats are going to "cut in line" as TFA states? Fine. Let 'em. People keep forgetting that the first shipment of the vaccines isn't going to be the only shipment of the vaccines. There will be more. And more. And still more, until everybody has their chance. If I have to wait longer so that self-entitled butt-twangs can get vaccinated first, fine, I'll wait longer. At least they're getting vaccinated.


What if during your wait, some trumper without a mask, sees you in a mask and attacks you with a bio terror cough?  And you happen to be one of the people who get really sick.  And your heart gets damaged for life, if you live.  And you lose your job, because you didn't show up for weeks while you recovered.  But if only the rich SOB hadn't skipped in line, you might have got the vaccine.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many, many ways the rich and privileged in society will get this earlier.  It's a lot like voting.

You can get the vaccine, if you can get to a MD/pharmacy/etc.  Oh you live in a crappy neighborhood?  Sorry, closest one is a drive away.  Oh you don't have a car?  Take the bus.  Gonna take you awhile to get there and then stand in line though, you might have to take the day off of work.  Hope you're not struggling to make ends meet, though I suppose you probably are if you live in that neighborhood.

There are docs in these concierge MD services like in the article where rich people pay MDs to be at their every beck and call.  I'm betting the great majority of MDs will suddenly realize all of their patients are high risk and need the vaccine ASAP.  No f*cking way they "stick to ethics" because they already don't.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: There are many, many ways the rich and privileged in society will get this earlier.  It's a lot like voting.

You can get the vaccine, if you can get to a MD/pharmacy/etc.  Oh you live in a crappy neighborhood?  Sorry, closest one is a drive away.  Oh you don't have a car?  Take the bus.  Gonna take you awhile to get there and then stand in line though, you might have to take the day off of work.  Hope you're not struggling to make ends meet, though I suppose you probably are if you live in that neighborhood.

There are docs in these concierge MD services like in the article where rich people pay MDs to be at their every beck and call.  I'm betting the great majority of MDs will suddenly realize all of their patients are high risk and need the vaccine ASAP.  No f*cking way they "stick to ethics" because they already don't.


This is why we need to do away with the tiers.  Instead give every person a number (maybe a social security number) and have a random drawing for the vaccines.  Any ANYBODY skipping the line or getting a vaccine out of the random drawing is gitmoed for life.  And we have an audit of how the random drawing was done.  And any shenanigans of the random drawing is tracked down to who done it, and they are gitmoed for life.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At WorldClinic, which charges members $10,000 to $250,000 a year for 24/7 care, no patients have asked for special treatment...said Lang

Yeah, you just blew your credibility right there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: So, these rich ass-hats are going to "cut in line" as TFA states? Fine. Let 'em. People keep forgetting that the first shipment of the vaccines isn't going to be the only shipment of the vaccines. There will be more. And more. And still more, until everybody has their chance. If I have to wait longer so that self-entitled butt-twangs can get vaccinated first, fine, I'll wait longer. At least they're getting vaccinated.


That's how I look at it.

But wait, this is Fark.

All rich people are all GOP plague rats who don't wear masks and think Covid is a demmykrat ho-ax.  Why would they spend the money they stole from the labors of blind, disabled, , underpaid minority folk to get a vaccine for a bug they don't believe in?

/Fark just hates successful people
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And these rich chucklefarks failed
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can promise you, no CEO wants to be on the front page of the newspaper for giving preferential access to his college roommate,"

The roommate might be an essential l worker, I'm worried about the CEO getting preferential access.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems to me anyone selling vaccines on the black market for rich people should get the death penalty.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just like the tests. The rich got them first. The population of the entire rich island of Fisher Island got tests when us little people couldn't:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/florida-isl​a​nd-wealthy-coronavirus-antibody-test/s​tory?id=70164461
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I saw the link about the mob planning to steal the vaccine.....

How, exactly, would you know if a icy cold bottle of vaccine had STAYED icy cold the whole way? I'd imagine it's cheaper to smuggle it warm, then re-refrigerate it. I also bet you get the same amount of money weather it stayed cold or not.

This ain't like buying black market viagra


I have a hard time believing that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Here's hoping the first vaccine has horrible side effects, then. F*ck them.


It already does. People aren't going for the first round because the first round was so horrendous.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Nadie_AZ: Here's hoping the first vaccine has horrible side effects, then. F*ck them.

It already does. People aren't going for the first round because the first round was so horrendous.


That is not true. Yes, there are side effects (headache, fatigue, fever etc lasting for a few days) but you can't call them "horrible". Based on the data published the vaccines seem to be safe.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am perfectly OK with letting them be guinea pigs for that Russia Sputnik stuff

Prost!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: I am perfectly OK with letting them be guinea pigs for that Russia Sputnik stuff

Prost!


Well yes if they go for the russian vaccine instead  of Pfizer, Moderna or A.Zeneca then all bets would be off.

In that case, go ahead & L'chaim!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: SpectroBoy: I saw the link about the mob planning to steal the vaccine.....

How, exactly, would you know if a icy cold bottle of vaccine had STAYED icy cold the whole way? I'd imagine it's cheaper to smuggle it warm, then re-refrigerate it. I also bet you get the same amount of money weather it stayed cold or not.

This ain't like buying black market viagra

I have a hard time believing that.


Viagra doesn't need VERY cold transport. If you steal some and throw it is your trunk it is still fine when you sell it.

Or are you saying these black marketers are building a sub-zero capable distribution network?
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When isn't a good time to be rich and privileged?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Or are you saying these black marketers are building a sub-zero capable distribution network?


bp0.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm honestly fine with the rich and privileged getting first crack at this. That way if something goes horribly wrong we won't lose anything of real value in the world.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: SpectroBoy: Or are you saying these black marketers are building a sub-zero capable distribution network?

[bp0.blogger.com image 300x337]


Methinks if it was that simple there wouldn't be thousands of news stories about how hard it is to do properly.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: The wealth disparity is getting to the point where the number of wealthy people cutting in line is statistically insignificant compared to the number of available doses.
 
