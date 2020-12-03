 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   "I'm Florida Man, biatch"   (nydailynews.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Rick James, impersonation of comedian Dave Chappelle, Pinellas County arrest affidavit, English-language films, Eddie Murphy, Paul Kijek, Dave Chappelle, Chappelle's Show  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 10:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farkers likely know this well, but I can't resist.
Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James - Chappelle's Show
Youtube ry2XlLKctiI
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Farkers likely know this well, but I can't resist.
[YouTube video: Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James - Chappelle's Show]


I showed this to my kids a few years ago. They had no idea idea how many of the phrases they scream in video games came from this.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My thoughts somehow went to "I am Iron Man" instead. And it's surprising how much of the lyrics would work with virtually no change in a hypothetical "Florida Man" song:

Has he lost his mind?
Can he see or is he blind?
Can he walk at all
Or if he moves will he fall?

Is he alive or dead?
Has he thoughts within his head?
We'll just pass him there
Why should we even care?

Nobody wants him
He just stares at the world
Planning his vengeance
That he will soon unfold

Nobody wants him
They just turn their heads
Nobody helps him
Now he has his revenge

Heavy boots of lead
Fills his victims full of dread
Running as fast as they can
Florida man lives again!
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cocaine is a helluva drug.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: TheHighlandHowler: Farkers likely know this well, but I can't resist.
[YouTube video: Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James - Chappelle's Show]

I showed this to my kids a few years ago. They had no idea idea how many of the phrases they scream in video games came from this.


Geez. Kids...

Some of the funniest shiat I've ever seen.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: My thoughts somehow went to "I am Iron Man" instead. And it's surprising how much of the lyrics would work with virtually no change in a hypothetical "Florida Man" song:


Holy cow, that describes Mar-a-lago Florida Man!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
//too
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He also said "You white motherf--kers," before he was arrested. A Pinellas County arrest affidavit identified the 50-year-old as a white male.

He clearly finished the book.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: TheHighlandHowler: Farkers likely know this well, but I can't resist.
[YouTube video: Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James - Chappelle's Show]

I showed this to my kids a few years ago. They had no idea idea how many of the phrases they scream in video games came from this.


Fark yo couch!
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was thinking Subby was making a reference to the Juggernaught . NSFW https://youtu.be/plQIf5fS8xw
 
mateomaui
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can see the resemblance.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: He also said "You white motherf--kers," before he was arrested. A Pinellas County arrest affidavit identified the 50-year-old as a white male.

He clearly finished the book.
[Fark user image image 225x225]


I actually read TFA. It's a white guy, so who the hell can know what he was thinking?
 
therealzacharytaylor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 "James died in 2004. "

Oh, here I thought this 6 foot 3 white man might have actually been Rick James (biatch)
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.