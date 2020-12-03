 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "He described how many of the guests thought the police were props for the gathering and 'participants tried to undo the police officer's pants' '   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Orgy, Group sex, Parties, Sex party, Party, LGBT, David Manzheley, sex party  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 6:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: He said that all guests must participate in what he called a "daddy orgy," meaning no one could be a spectator.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm. I guess neither I nor Urban Dictionary know that one.
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Gigity tag get retired?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also claimed that he has hosted nine politicians from hard-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party

Yeah, I'll bet that they are hard, right?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Manzheley...described himself as a "hobbyist organizing gay orgies with up to 100 people."'

Everyone's gotta have a hobby.  I wonder how one picks this sort of thing up as a hobby.  Honestly, organizing a 100 person orgy that is actually enjoyable for all involved is probably requires a fair amount of administrative work.  Venue, supplies, invitations, maybe something like wedding reception planning where you ensure people are initially placed thoughtfully near others they might enjoy, etc.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now I do and I don't want to know what a "Texas BBQ" is.

/Someone hold me. I'm afraid.
//Not like that!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bareback, but everybody was tested for covid. Smh
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'Manzheley...described himself as a "hobbyist organizing gay orgies with up to 100 people."'

Everyone's gotta have a hobby.


Other hobbies include wood working, leatherwork, and gaycoupage.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm to give mad respect to the submitter who types each ' in their quotations marks. This is gonna make so many OCD heads explode, that Farkistan will look like a nation of decapitated basement dwellers had a watermelon smashing comeptition. The Surgeon General will be so confused he will have to publish a warning that neckbeards are explosive. The last thing our families and co-workers will hear from us is loud popping noise, then plumes of Cheeto dust coming through the vents.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Like how many times did you submit before you got that perfect hard return fark-up? My guess is decades. You are my hero.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"He also claimed that he has hosted nine politicians from hard-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which crusades against LGBTQ rights."

Always with these hypocrites. Sounds like every GOP Convention, ever.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is nothing wrong with holding a bareback gay orgy featuring RWNJ pols in Europe, except for this whole COVID-19 thing (and HIV/AIDS, but that is another story). They are free to fark whomever they want, as long as both parties consent to the farking, and both parties understand the risks involved with bareback farking.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...he described how many of the guests thought the police were props for the gathering and "participants tried to undo the police officer's pants," which was met with violence"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No spectators?   How rude!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And how many of the guests were "male escorts"? Not shaming sex workers, but I don't think this is as much a "hobby" as it is a "business"
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'Manzheley...described himself as a "hobbyist organizing gay orgies with up to 100 people."'

Everyone's gotta have a hobby.  I wonder how one picks this sort of thing up as a hobby.  Honestly, organizing a 100 person orgy that is actually enjoyable for all involved is probably requires a fair amount of administrative work.  Venue, supplies, invitations, maybe something like wedding reception planning where you ensure people are initially placed thoughtfully near others they might enjoy, etc.


I went to a guy's house during an orgy, just to watch, of course. (No, really.  I was too much of a prude back then)

He had an emailing list he would use to send out invites.  His house was a bit secluded, with plentiful parking, and had a 'barn' complete with sex swing, and condom trays.

He was the John Hammond of orgy funding:  "spared no expense."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: He also claimed that he has hosted nine politicians from hard-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party

Yeah, I'll bet that they are hard, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/that makes sense since they're nazis
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: Now I do and I don't want to know what a "Texas BBQ" is.

/Someone hold me. I'm afraid.
//Not like that!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That guy is the Ghislaine Maxwell of gay European politicians.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.