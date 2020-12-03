 Skip to content
(Houston Chronicle)   How boring are the Houston suburbs? They spent a year staking out a single pimp and arrested him with a SWAT team and armored vehicles   (houstonchronicle.com) divider line
    Human trafficking, Prostitution, Craig Priesmeyer, Naazir Jackson, assistant district attorney  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a friend that moved to Katy based on the fact that a streaker made front page news.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember being in Wimberley once and reading a banner headline that a high school student had been arrested for selling his ritalin.  Probably a good thing when what counts as a crime wave is the illicit sale of a drug that helps you do homework.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta make sure everybody gets a slice of that sweet overtime pie?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They caught the Katy?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unnecessary overuse of material and personell to justify expenditures.

Defund this shiat.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was his name like A Tribe Called Quest? do you have to say the whole thing?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're boring, alright.
That's why the Arcade Fire guy moved to Canada.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The investigation began more than a year ago, when the first victim came forward, according to Craig Priesmeyer, assistant district attorney for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim believed she was in a relationship with Jackson after meeting him on popular dating app Tinder. Shortly after they began dating, the victim said, Jackson started promoting her for prostitution on Instagram, Tinder, Pornhub, Facebook and Adult Friend Finder."

She believed she was in a relationship? And he started promoting her, um, why would you keep seeing him or even calling him? I have so many questions.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Pimp Named Slickback.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


should have just called Hank Hill to handle it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that is wast, you should see the football stadium they built for HS in Katy. The one the citizens voted against but they built anyway.

/lives in the city
//they caught a ho working from home a block from me
///neighbors got annoyed with the traffic and did the hard work for HPD
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: Unnecessary overuse of material and personell to justify expenditures.

Defund this shiat.

Defund this shiat.


Sex trafficking is a little different than mundane prostitution. This is closer to trafficking than prostitution. Cinco Ranch is also an incredibly affluent suburb so the resources probably weren't "wasted" given the crime rate there. This is a GOOD thing to ensure that more serious crime does not gain a foothold in the area. Some areas are do far gone there isn't much you can do and by the time you arrest someone, 2 other people take their place. Getting ahead of and preventing crime is exactly the thing the police should be doing, but yeah, fark the cops for doing their jobs for a change and not shooting a bunch of unarmed POC.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: She believed she was in a relationship? And he started promoting her, um, why would you keep seeing him or even calling him? I have so many questions.


You see, a pimp's love is very different from that of a square.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that human trafficking isn't important, but if the popo can't shut down one pimp without larping soldier maybe you need better cops.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: You think that is wast, you should see the football stadium they built for HS in Katy. The one the citizens voted against but they built anyway.

/lives in the city
//they caught a ho working from home a block from me
///neighbors got annoyed with the traffic and did the hard work for HPD


Considering how big football is in Katy, the reputation and record or their team, and income it generates, I can't say it is exactly a waste. It is a major reason why people would move to Katy rather than Kingwood or The Woodlands. Outside of that, I would wager most people there and work in the Energy Corridor so it isn't like that area doesn't have money. Those Cinco Ranch homes start in the millions.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: Unnecessary overuse of material and personell to justify expenditures.

Defund this shiat.

Defund this shiat.


I don't know ... Three victims were rescued in the operation.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Not that human trafficking isn't important, but if the popo can't shut down one pimp without larping soldier maybe you need better cops.


Starsky & Hutch were not available.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: chuggernaught: Unnecessary overuse of material and personell to justify expenditures.

Defund this shiat.

Sex trafficking is a little different than mundane prostitution. This is closer to trafficking than prostitution. Cinco Ranch is also an incredibly affluent suburb so the resources probably weren't "wasted" given the crime rate there. This is a GOOD thing to ensure that more serious crime does not gain a foothold in the area. Some areas are do far gone there isn't much you can do and by the time you arrest someone, 2 other people take their place. Getting ahead of and preventing crime is exactly the thing the police should be doing, but yeah, fark the cops for doing their jobs for a change and not shooting a bunch of unarmed POC.


lol

There IS serious crime there.  Its just they ignore it when its done by affluent white people.

/drug use stats show white people use as much or more than black people
//"white collar" crimes steal more in raw dollar amounts than theft, robbery, and burglary
///Like my high school econ teacher told us: Buy a gun and rob a bank, you'll get a decade in prison, but buy a suit and get a job at the bank so you can embezzle and you'll get rich.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Sex trafficking is a little different than mundane prostitution.


Trafficking has attracted a lot more attention and with that, the money flows from DC. PDs everywhere have classified prostitution as part of sex trafficking because Uncle Sam says OK. For the sake of money, it's all become the same thing.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: "The investigation began more than a year ago, when the first victim came forward, according to Craig Priesmeyer, assistant district attorney for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim believed she was in a relationship with Jackson after meeting him on popular dating app Tinder. Shortly after they began dating, the victim said, Jackson started promoting her for prostitution on Instagram, Tinder, Pornhub, Facebook and Adult Friend Finder."

She believed she was in a relationship? And he started promoting her, um, why would you keep seeing him or even calling him? I have so many questions.


Because, you see, a pimp's love is not like a square...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: the money is in the banana stand: chuggernaught: Unnecessary overuse of material and personell to justify expenditures.

Defund this shiat.

Sex trafficking is a little different than mundane prostitution. This is closer to trafficking than prostitution. Cinco Ranch is also an incredibly affluent suburb so the resources probably weren't "wasted" given the crime rate there. This is a GOOD thing to ensure that more serious crime does not gain a foothold in the area. Some areas are do far gone there isn't much you can do and by the time you arrest someone, 2 other people take their place. Getting ahead of and preventing crime is exactly the thing the police should be doing, but yeah, fark the cops for doing their jobs for a change and not shooting a bunch of unarmed POC.

lol

There IS serious crime there.  Its just they ignore it when its done by affluent white people.

/drug use stats show white people use as much or more than black people
//"white collar" crimes steal more in raw dollar amounts than theft, robbery, and burglary
///Like my high school econ teacher told us: Buy a gun and rob a bank, you'll get a decade in prison, but buy a suit and get a job at the bank so you can embezzle and you'll get rich.


I wouldn't classify drug use and non-violent crime as serious crime. When you buy a home, you are more concerned with a home invasion or being murdered than being taken in a Ponzi scheme. The type of crime and quantity is drastically lower in the affluent suburbs than it is in the inner-city. This isn't even debatable.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Those Cinco Ranch homes start in the millions.


more like the mid 300s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: [Fark user image image 640x480]

should have just called Hank Hill to handle it.


Hoes and hoe accessories.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made $7,500 in 2 months because he took half her earnings for his efforts in the operation

he probably bought a $2,000 Coach bag with those earnings and gave it to her

just to see her smile
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: "According to the arrest warrant, the victim believed she was in a relationship with Jackson after meeting him on popular dating app Tinder. Shortly after they began dating, the victim said, Jackson started promoting her for prostitution on Instagram, Tinder, Pornhub, Facebook and Adult Friend Finder."

She believed she was in a relationship?

She believed she was in a relationship?


Yes, of course, because that's what Tinder and other "dating apps" are for.

I'm sure the investigation took a year because some cops needed to do some undercover work to verify that prostitution was actually taking place. An informer who's that dumb just can't be believed right away.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Actually I'm pretty sure the income for two months was five figures not four
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
NSFW

Doja Cat - Bottom Bitch (Official Video)
Youtube ik0qg-O_2DM
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: weddingsinger: the money is in the banana stand: chuggernaught: Unnecessary overuse of material and personell to justify expenditures.

Defund this shiat.

Sex trafficking is a little different than mundane prostitution. This is closer to trafficking than prostitution. Cinco Ranch is also an incredibly affluent suburb so the resources probably weren't "wasted" given the crime rate there. This is a GOOD thing to ensure that more serious crime does not gain a foothold in the area. Some areas are do far gone there isn't much you can do and by the time you arrest someone, 2 other people take their place. Getting ahead of and preventing crime is exactly the thing the police should be doing, but yeah, fark the cops for doing their jobs for a change and not shooting a bunch of unarmed POC.

lol

There IS serious crime there.  Its just they ignore it when its done by affluent white people.

/drug use stats show white people use as much or more than black people
//"white collar" crimes steal more in raw dollar amounts than theft, robbery, and burglary
///Like my high school econ teacher told us: Buy a gun and rob a bank, you'll get a decade in prison, but buy a suit and get a job at the bank so you can embezzle and you'll get rich.

I wouldn't classify drug use and non-violent crime as serious crime. When you buy a home, you are more concerned with a home invasion or being murdered than being taken in a Ponzi scheme. The type of crime and quantity is drastically lower in the affluent suburbs than it is in the inner-city. This isn't even debatable.


Just because they dont use a gun doesnt mean stealing from the working poor not violence. It has real consequences and can wreck the lives of victims for years.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

godxam: the money is in the banana stand: Those Cinco Ranch homes start in the millions.

more like the mid 300s

more like the mid 300s

[Fark user image image 850x675]


Plenty of homes above 1 million there. Point still stands, it is an affluent suburb with home prices far above other parts of town, and that is even considering the land value is much lower. My home is 1,800 sqft. and thr market value is around $650,000 currently. The homes tend to be much larger McMansions catering to families looking to move to a low crime area with a lot of amenities and good schools, or as Farkers call it, evil White Flighters.
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: They're boring, alright.
That's why the Arcade Fire guy moved to Canada.


Canada has French women.
The Woodlands, TX has Baptist megachurch vacant eyed blondes.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hammettman: Rev. Skarekroe: They're boring, alright.
That's why the Arcade Fire guy moved to Canada.

Canada has French women.
The Woodlands, TX has Baptist megachurch vacant eyed blondes.


Stop stop I can only get so hard
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gotta be some politician involved in the cover-up.
Prolly gave him enough time to come up with some alibis and move some money back into the right account.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: "The investigation began more than a year ago, when the first victim came forward, according to Craig Priesmeyer, assistant district attorney for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim believed she was in a relationship with Jackson after meeting him on popular dating app Tinder. Shortly after they began dating, the victim said, Jackson started promoting her for prostitution on Instagram, Tinder, Pornhub, Facebook and Adult Friend Finder."

She believed she was in a relationship? And he started promoting her, um, why would you keep seeing him or even calling him? I have so many questions.


because even giving him half she could make $700 to $2,000 a day

maybe her work her way up to bottom

she was probably jealous that she couldn't
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or he wasn't a pimp at all he was a boyfriend and she knew the cops are closing in and she turned on him

he was still giving her half it's SOP
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
3 "victims" never mind pimp

she knew it was coming down so she turned
 
