(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Person bitten by animal at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue/Dead Husband Emporium   (wfla.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's a crazy (big) cat lady who killed her husband and took his money to run a cat farm with volunteer (sucker labor). Shame the volunteer got hurt, but hey, you knew Carole was a scorpion.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But don't you dare call Big Cat Rescue a zoo.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks simone.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: She's a crazy (big) cat lady who killed her husband and took his money to run a cat farm with volunteer (sucker labor). Shame the volunteer got hurt, but hey, you knew Carole was a scorpion.


OK, CAnon
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I never thought the tiger would eat my face", sobs volunteer at Face-Eating Tigers Rescue.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tigers are going to tiger.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clipped shut is the universal sign to never open! How could she forget that? As such I take no responsibility at all.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The publicity had her become accustomed to a new level of income.

It's been falling off recently.... but how to get free publicity, but not get trial by the public on Netflix?

Only a little blood to get on network news because of the micro-attention span, but not enough blood to require a documentary.
 
Esroc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of the volunteers are well aware they're being used for free labour but stick around because if left to her own devices that biatch Carol Baskin would kill all those poor animals.
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Tigers are going to tiger.


Not always great.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't really know who this lady is or why I should care, but perhaps there's something to be said for the idea that large dangerous animals should be attended to by professionals working in teams, not volunteers working unattended.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like that meme because it looks like there's an explosion happening behind her. And she looks strung out.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alternate headline: "Tiger takes a bite out of Candy. Not sure if that Baskin lady will financially recover from this."
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Last known picture of Carol Baskin's husband.

/shamelessly stolen from Farker Covid19
//Because fark Covid19.
///and all of 2020
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zbtop: I don't really know who this lady is


She's that biatch Carol Baskin.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here is a picture of the purp moments before the victim realized she had tuna oil on her next from her lunch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
^neck...
 
maxwellton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't Ed Begley Jr. do that scene in Cat People?
 
