(Guardian)   Need an elephant? Well you're in luck, 170 are up for auction   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Interesting, Hunting, southern African country's environmental ministry, Africa, International trade, Endangered species, Elephant, wild elephants, African nations  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you really want to win that White Elephant party this year.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an increase in incidents of human-elephant conflict motivated the sale of the large mammal that is at risk of extinction due to poaching and ecological factors.

Leave the animals, move the people.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: an increase in incidents of human-elephant conflict motivated the sale of the large mammal that is at risk of extinction due to poaching and ecological factors.

Leave the animals, move the people.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x329]


Remember that discussion yesterday about what'll happen when vat-grown meat because cheap enough to produce at scale?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before now, I never knew I needed an elephant...

I still don't. But, the headlines would be golden.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Will humans die before they are able to eradicate every other species?
 
joylessFark [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well I think that should take care of my Christmas shopping this year.  I wonder how much shipping to Canada will be
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: an increase in incidents of human-elephant conflict motivated the sale of the large mammal that is at risk of extinction due to poaching and ecological factors.

Leave the animals, move the people.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x329]


You think the African Queen is available for the move?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: an increase in incidents of human-elephant conflict motivated the sale of the large mammal that is at risk of extinction due to poaching and ecological factors.

Leave the animals, move the people.


Imagine that I photoshopped elephant heads onto these guys. Thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Having a couple of elephants is my life-long dream.
 
