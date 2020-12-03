 Skip to content
(AP News)   Dick Move   (apnews.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got wood?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mandingo checks between his legs.  "Yep they got the scale of it just right."
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am enjoying this spontaneous sculpture surfacing thing we have going on on the planet.
Yeah I know it's been happening for a while.
Yeah I know it's a penis.
Still.
More like this.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farking size queens.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This monolith craze is getting interesting.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alright, who's brave enough?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obviously never grew up in a place that had decent "snowman" snows.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A tragically-missed opportunity for the 'weeners' tag. I am disappoint.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Alright, who's brave enough?


Subby's mom
 
algman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If your sculpture remains erect for more than 2 weeks, consult a physician.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like the alien's teenage kids are getting into that monolith fad.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's hard-


-hitting journalism from the AP
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The sculpture toppled over several weeks ago, only to be erected again. Last weekend it vanished entirely, with only a pile of sawdust left behind.

I've had the first part of this statement happen to me.
I pray the second part never does.
 
Geralt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like how the picture has a warning for "graphic content" (disagree but whatever), but the only way to see the warning is to mouse over the picture.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It looks like it has arms, like Krotchy

Fark user imageView Full Size

You think you can take Krotchy down?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought this story was gonna be about Trump.
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The sculpture toppled over several weeks ago, only to be erected again. Last weekend it vanished entirely, with only a pile of sawdust left behind.

I've had the first part of this statement happen to me.
I pray the second part never does.


"Well, performance issues, it's not uncommon. One out of five..."
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Alright, who's brave enough?


PAIGE NO!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Might as well go full pagan and beat the rush after society's imminent fall.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mine usually retracts into my body in cold weather like that
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Das ist ein Pimmel!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Dickolaaaaaaa!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: "Dickolaaaaaaa!"

[Fark user image 480x360]


Also acceptable:

A Space Odyssey 2001 - Encounter with monolith (MUSIC)
Youtube IdG7OSnyQnE
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"...only to be erected again."
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It appears to be some type of fertility symbol.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It must be hard to erect something like this. Hopefully no one will be pissed off and demand those responsible get shafted.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next up on When Aliens Fark with Us
Zorgon the Destroyer: Blowing up planets is easy. You'd never feel it.  But I like to mess with their low grade intelligences.  Make one of their airplanes disappear. Drop objects in the middle of no where.  Just my touch.  Now, C'Hadro.  He'll just push a space rock at a planet at 5 times the speed of light.  He's like a sick teacher without a sub.  No class.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Mine usually retracts into my body in cold weather like that


They retract? I don't know how you guys walk around with those things.
 
