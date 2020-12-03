 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   It's not every day you can meet a veteran Kamikaze pilot. But here's one   (nytimes.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good read.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst kamikaze pilot evah.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know, but kamikaze pilot kind of implies that...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does doing something once upgrade you from amateur to veteran, straight past pro?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Happened When Kamikaze Pilots Failed or Wimped Out? (Short Animated Documentary)
Youtube _1VoMLwb_oA
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we still allowed to talk about the Irish/Polish kamikaze pilot who has just returned from his fifth successful mission?
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another suicide survivor...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say..
<puts on sunglasses>
He really Blew It..
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Missed it by that much".
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Does doing something once upgrade you from amateur to veteran, straight past pro?
---


Cliff diving?
 
ENS
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hugram: Worst kamikaze pilot evah.


Right? His performance reviews must have been rough
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Technically, Emperor Hirohito was the one who blinked. The pilot was getting ready for takeoff when someone stopped the planes, because the radio announced Japan's surrender.

But he points out that no one actually signed up to commit suicide. They were essentially scolded into it.

The worst peer pressure ever. Or as your mother would say, "And if all your friends crashed their bomb laden Zero aircraft into battleships, would you do it too?"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
None of my kamikazes ever survived.


completecocktails.comView Full Size



Got bombed regularly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My French model girlfriend from Canada knows one that had 6 successful missions.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://www.amazon.com/Memoirs-Kamika​z​e-Inspiring-Survival-Reconciliation/dp​/480531575X

Aside from his outliving his first job, his story sounds fascinating. I might buy his book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A veteran Kamikaze pilot? This should be on the Pol Tab with the other failures.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Or as your mother would say, "And if all your friends crashed their bomb laden Zero aircraft into battleships, would you do it too?"


My mother used to say "If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it too?".

Ummm.... yeah:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Did it all the time when I was a kid, in fact, from that very bridge.

http://www.gribblenation.org/2017/03/​t​ypically-when-you-have-feature-of.html​
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
yeah i don't think he's really learned anything.  modern Japan is built on the ashes and bodies of old Japan but the sacrifices he is trying to honor didn't do anything to modernize japan.  Japan was functionally broken after the war and they would have been far better off if the social changes that came out of that brokenness were enacted without loosing a generation of their young men, industry and international influence.

They may have been heroic and may have sacrificed themselves but for no practical end and certainly not to betterment of their country or families.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Came for Larry David, leaving satisfied
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OldJames: Does doing something once upgrade you from amateur to veteran, straight past pro?


yes, according to all the porn stars in some documentaries on the subject.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: yeah i don't think he's really learned anything.  modern Japan is built on the ashes and bodies of old Japan but the sacrifices he is trying to honor didn't do anything to modernize japan.  Japan was functionally broken after the war and they would have been far better off if the social changes that came out of that brokenness were enacted without loosing a generation of their young men, industry and international influence.

They may have been heroic and may have sacrificed themselves but for no practical end and certainly not to betterment of their country or families.


The Japanese were even more fanatical than the Nazis about their racial superiority. They were absolutely horrible human beings.

An American POW in Europe had about a 60% chance of coming home alive. In the Pacific it was about 30%.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: A veteran Kamikaze pilot? This should be on the Pol Tab with the other failures.


You get a PolFunny for that one.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

incendi: [Fark user image image 850x445]
I know, but kamikaze pilot kind of implies that...


Where does it say this was reported in 2017?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He must've been the reason kamikaze pilots wore helmets
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hoodoo Gurus - I was a Kamikaze Pilot
Youtube N56YnwlRU4c
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: tom baker's scarf: yeah i don't think he's really learned anything.  modern Japan is built on the ashes and bodies of old Japan but the sacrifices he is trying to honor didn't do anything to modernize japan.  Japan was functionally broken after the war and they would have been far better off if the social changes that came out of that brokenness were enacted without loosing a generation of their young men, industry and international influence.

They may have been heroic and may have sacrificed themselves but for no practical end and certainly not to betterment of their country or families.

The Japanese were even more fanatical than the Nazis about their racial superiority. They were absolutely horrible human beings.

An American POW in Europe had about a 60% chance of coming home alive. In the Pacific it was about 30%.


Mrs Ape's grandfather was a Merrill's Marauder and yeah, he was not a fan of the Japanese to put it mildly.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
" Today, you fly high above American aircraft carrier, dive down at high speed, crash into carrier, killing yourself and all aboard. Any questions?"
" Honorable Sir, you outta your fooking mind!"
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Japanese were even more fanatical than the Nazis about their racial superiority. They were absolutely horrible human beings.


And we (Americans) often treated the Japanese in a similar manner. Oh, their POWs weren't executed like they did with ours and I am not arguing broad moral equivalency, but the German soldiers were treated as a professional enemy, albeit a diabolical one. The Japanese were often depicted as sub-human.

It was a shiatty time for humanity, even for the good guys.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: yeah i don't think he's really learned anything.  modern Japan is built on the ashes and bodies of old Japan but the sacrifices he is trying to honor didn't do anything to modernize japan.  Japan was functionally broken after the war and they would have been far better off if the social changes that came out of that brokenness were enacted without loosing a generation of their young men, industry and international influence.

They may have been heroic and may have sacrificed themselves but for no practical end and certainly not to betterment of their country or families.


I think that happens to all of us as we try to make sense of the past, we try to find some good in it and will even stretch the truths until they are no longer recognizable from lies.

Inconveniently, some lifesaving medical interventions rely in some way on experiments done on Holocaust victims by Nazi's.  It comes up in my work every so often.  When I visited Dachau, I saw a photograph of a jew instrumented up to die in a hypothermia endurance experiment.  I heard about the experiment from people in the industry.  Nobody said it was a good thing, but people do try to minimize the impact of those papers had on trauma medicine.  Looking at that man's picture and thinking about how I as a Jew benefit in a distant way from his death was sobering and also really made me want to find and club the two bozos who I saw taking silly selfies in the gas chamber.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: " Today, you fly high above American aircraft carrier, dive down at high speed, crash into carrier, killing yourself and all aboard. Any questions?"
" Honorable Sir, you outta your fooking mind!"


After hearing the pilot's account, apparently the Cheech and Chong version was the authentic version.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: The Japanese were often depicted as sub-human.


Yeah, name calling, thats the real tragedy behind WW2.

I feel like a lot of the rudeness could have been avoided by not bombing Pearl Harbor.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: tom baker's scarf: yeah i don't think he's really learned anything.  modern Japan is built on the ashes and bodies of old Japan but the sacrifices he is trying to honor didn't do anything to modernize japan.  Japan was functionally broken after the war and they would have been far better off if the social changes that came out of that brokenness were enacted without loosing a generation of their young men, industry and international influence.

They may have been heroic and may have sacrificed themselves but for no practical end and certainly not to betterment of their country or families.

The Japanese were even more fanatical than the Nazis about their racial superiority. They were absolutely horrible human beings.

An American POW in Europe had about a 60% chance of coming home alive. In the Pacific it was about 30%.


i'm not disputing they were not a completely indoctrinated mess of a society; you don't get people to fly planes into stuff without that being true.  The only positive thing that came out of the war for japan is that they were so broken they had to rebuild from scratch. I'm saying burning your culture to the ground (or picking a fight with someone who will) is not the greatest way to go about instituting change and it's a long way from honorable.  those men pilots were sacrificed because their leaders didn't care a bit about them and the pilots were gullible enough to go along.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: https://www.amazon.com/Memoirs-Kamika​z​e-Inspiring-Survival-Reconciliation/dp​/480531575X

Aside from his outliving his first job, his story sounds fascinating. I might buy his book.

[Fark user image 422x750]


That's going to be the next book I read for sure, soon as I'm done with a crazy long book on Che Geuvara.

/Anyone wearing a Che T-shirt or idolizing him really needs to read up on what a homophobic, murdering psycho he was.
//My Cuban niece-in-law's grandfather will walk up to anyone wearing a Che shirt and ask them if they also have a shirt with Hitler on it, no lie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

damndirtyape: Mrs Ape's grandfather was a Merrill's Marauder and yeah, he was not a fan of the Japanese to put it mildly.


My grandfather was a Marine in the Pacific and he would not even so much as allow rice in the pantry at home. He hated those people with a scary intensity.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: dukeblue219: The Japanese were often depicted as sub-human.

Yeah, name calling, thats the real tragedy behind WW2.

I feel like a lot of the rudeness could have been avoided by not bombing Pearl Harbor.


propaganda aside, based on their treatment of other people there is a case to be made that they were.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
