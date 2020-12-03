 Skip to content
(Fox News)   It takes a special person to be so drunk that they crash while in the drive thru of a White Castle. Special like a Mayor, for example   (foxnews.com) divider line
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor McCheese, no!
 
drewsclues
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
done in one.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The bigger scandal is she admitted to consuming apple martinis.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: Mayor McCheese, no!


More like Mayor McCheers.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yet another political hypocrite. shiat is so farking old.
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
♫ Some folk'll never fall asleep in a White Castle drive-thru line and crash into a utility pole, but then again some folk'll... ♫
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OMG, the racism in the comments.

Oh, it's Fox News, that's why.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you have any faith left in America this deep into 2020, the nonsense spewed by the commentators on this fine Fox News article should take care of that for you.

Jesus Farking Christ. America is a shiat show.
 
gamera1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.....are there SOBER people in the drive thru of a White Castle?
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Biatch set herself up?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: If you have any faith left in America this deep into 2020, the nonsense spewed by the commentators on this fine Fox News article should take care of that for you.

Jesus Farking Christ. America is a shiat show.


Uhh... You cheer when people of ethnic backgrounds are appointed to positions of power, but when it's pointed out that they were the "first person appointed to <said position of power>" when she blatantly (allegedly - innocent until proven guilty) violates the law, now suddenly it's the reporters racism?

I think you're the one with the issues, man. NOT the reporter. I can't believe I'M defending the god damn media?!?!

That's called "Selective Moral Outrage" and it's a load of crap. You're picking on something just because you don't like the source of the article. Stop being so weak and transparent.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
#BLM - Black Lives Mayor
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wish my area had White Castle instead of Krystal.

That's all I got.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I wish my area had White Castle instead of Krystal.

That's all I got.


They call them "Sliders" for a reason.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I wish my area had White Castle instead of Krystal.

That's all I got.


What exactly is the difference?  I thought it was essentially the same.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Yet another political hypocrite. shiat is so farking old.


Not sure if serious. Maybe getting drunk and eating White Castles was her platform.

FWIW, this particular White Castle was our main store until they opened the one in Pleasure Ridge.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Cleffer: Yet another political hypocrite. shiat is so farking old.

Not sure if serious. Maybe getting drunk and eating White Castles was her platform.



Oh Damn. Didn't think of that... I would have LOVED to have seen THOSE campaign commercials!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oztemprom: Rev. Skarekroe: I wish my area had White Castle instead of Krystal.

That's all I got.

What exactly is the difference?  I thought it was essentially the same.


The burgers themselves are basically the same, but White Castle has a more diverse menu.  Can't get veggie burgers or chicken waffle sandwiches at Krystal.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SBinRR: The bigger scandal is she admitted to consuming apple martinis.


Maybe she's a fan of Scrubs.
 
