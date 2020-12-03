 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Fugitive captured, sentenced for sexual assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, voter fraud, and other charges, including wearing sunglasses on top of ball cap with severe crush in brim   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New Hampshire, Arrest warrants, New Hampshire man, Associated Press, sexual assault, Copyright, Merrimack County, New Hampshire, New Hampshire Attorney General's office  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But enough about Trump.

/didn't know he owned a deadly weapon
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember the 90s and the efforts to get that cap right. The teenage boy in our house came home from school with an idea. Soaked the brim in water, then rubber band the heck out of it around a Coke can, toss in freezer.

At least hadn't discovered Axe yet.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who he fraudulently voted for?

I ... wonder ...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: But enough about Trump.

/didn't know he owned a deadly weapon


His primary weapons are fear and uncertainty ... and doubt.  His three primary weapons are fear, uncertainty, and doubt ... and an almost fanatical devotion to conspiracy theories.  His four ... no, amongst his weapons...
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume when they arrested him he was in the middle of making a batshiat #stopthesteal video in his F-150.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I came here to do two things: Vote and fark.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"See, I told you there was voter fraud. That means New Hampshire is now mine"
MadHatter500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: But enough about Trump.

/didn't know he owned a deadly weapon


Farts.  Hamberders play havoc on your digestive system.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Egad.

That brim is giving me sympathetic ingrown toenail pain.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since they were completely separate crimes why is he serving the time consecutively? I mean just because you avoid the long arm of the law long enough to commit a bunch of different crimes you get effectively a much lighter sentence? That doesn't make any sense. I get it when all the charges relate to one ongoing criminal enterprise, but this dude messed up a bunch of people in different ways and essentially some of those victims never see justice.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Considering most mugshots that end of on Fark, subby is really reaching for straws for criticism.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: But enough about Trump.

/didn't know he owned a deadly weapon


He sort of killed Herman Cain with a bioweapon.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Considering most mugshots that end of on Fark, subby is really reaching for straws for criticism.


I hereby demand a photo of your hat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: I remember the 90s and the efforts to get that cap right. The teenage boy in our house came home from school with an idea. Soaked the brim in water, then rubber band the heck out of it around a Coke can, toss in freezer.


And today they can't keep the brims flat enough.
My teenager gives me the stink eye every time I put a bend in my bill.

/but then I still wear cargo shorts under my sandals
 
Shryke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: /but then I still wear cargo shorts under my sandals


How do you...wear shorts....under sandals?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Considering most mugshots that end of on Fark, subby is really reaching for straws for criticism.


Except for the skin tone, that mugshot could be me, down to the blue shades and ball cap.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The heavily faded Sox cap with a overly curved (and maybe frayed) brim used to be standard issue for local Tri-state (+maybe RI) guys under the age of 40.  The look is still generally the same, but now includes all kinds of brands and logos.
 
