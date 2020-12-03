 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NY Public Library releases part of their photo archive of the grittiness of the 1970s subway. Stay for the graffiti, watch for the muggers and stand clear of the closing doors (at least those that still worked)   (gothamist.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before mobile phones we had to sit there with our own thoughts.  It was terrible.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost like the captions on the pictures more than the pictures themselves. My favorite is "Pretty Long Haired Woman Looking Up: Pretty Man in White Polo Looking Down."
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Drummer Man"! From Taxi Driver!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - is that Rudy Guliani in the bottom left?
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size

So, Shemp faked his death and went on to live a stooge free life in New York as a paintbrush salesman. "It aint gonna make me rich but at least I don't get the fingers in the eyes treatment no moe, er more."
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love looking at well done photography like this but you gotta feel bad for photographers in today's world. And I'm not talking about your cousin who starts a FB page and claims she has her own photography business but I mean folks who really take the time to say something with their photographs. But in 2020 those folks can spend so much time getting the right photograph and it turns into what? An instagram post that folks scroll right past?

/deep Thursday thoughts
//not really deep
///I'm had a lot of coffee
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unremarkable
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can almost smell the urine.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not sure that's a woman.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People look at me funny when I describe NYC today as "the Disney version".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And you could smoke on the subway, pally.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x439]

I'm not sure that's a woman.


Who is to say that person in the middle with a hat and mustache identifies as a man?   What ever carbon-based lifeform or AI that captioned these is a bit presumptuous.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size

So, Shemp faked his death and went on to live a stooge free life in New York as a paintbrush salesman. "It aint gonna make me rich but at least I don't get the fingers in the eyes treatment no moe, er more."


authorsden.comView Full Size

It's Gene Palma (from Taxi Driver)
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Before mobile phones we had to sit there with our own thoughts. It was terrible.


I always had a book (or something) to read.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I was in high school in the late 70s - early 80s my friends and I would often go to NYC. The grittiness and danger factors made it very exhilarating at that age. Today's "Time Square as an outdoor shopping mall" just doesn't feel like New York City to me. It doesn't feel like any authentic city.

/I realize we were morons putting ourselves in danger
//We were lucky
///But we were also 4 guys over 6 foot traveling in a pack
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I almost like the captions on the pictures more than the pictures themselves. My favorite is "Pretty Long Haired Woman Looking Up: Pretty Man in White Polo Looking Down."


I noticed no black people are described as elegant or pretty.

I liked the "sinister" man in hat.
 
Mateorocks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
dazedimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn too slow
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Taxi Driver (1976) - Street drummer
Youtube FSfSACaxBbY
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those photo's aren't about 'grittiness', it's more about bad 70s fashions...and characters that are common on the streets of any big city, anywhere in the world, at any point in history.
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Harry Freakstorm: cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size

So, Shemp faked his death and went on to live a stooge free life in New York as a paintbrush salesman. "It aint gonna make me rich but at least I don't get the fingers in the eyes treatment no moe, er more."

[authorsden.com image 242x167]
It's Gene Palma (from Taxi Driver)


Good catch.  I was sure I'd seen that guy before, but couldn't place the face.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is still my impression of New York, having only been there once.  I expect to see either Kojak or Barney Miller in any of those images.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm struck by how many men in these pictures are still wearing hats.  IIRC JFK appearing in public without one pretty much did them in as a required male fashion accessory
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aside from the graffiti, none of this is particularly "gritty".

// I guess there's the dirty stations, but I'm used to that now.
 
