 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Warp Speed official on the Covid vaccine: 'We are not going to turn anybody away - we're just going to accept some people - many people - sooner than you"   (cnbc.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, vaccine availability, Immune system, Operation Warp Speed's director, United States, Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, Inoculation  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 12:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Red state
Blue state
Fed state
True state
Deep state
Deep fake
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's going to be the biggest sh*t show you have ever seen. You have no idea.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't expect this will end well. Then as it is at it's worst, the media will get bored and move on.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn away every parent who refused to get their child vaccinated before COVID.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was perfectly fine with getting the vaccine then Merck had Moderna announce to pump up the stock so they could dump it.
That has given me serious reservations about any vaccine going through "Warp Speed".
You guys go first.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone will find a million doses stashed in a warehouse in a few months.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Gates better get to work on those tracking chips.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Someone will find a million doses stashed in a warehouse in a few months.


See also: the thread about the Mafia wanting to hijack the vaccine.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's going to be the biggest sh*t show you have ever seen. You have no idea.


This, obviously. Tired of saying it, though.

"Elysium" was supposed to be a hyperbolic allegory, not a prophetic view of the immediate future.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some animals are more equal than others.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting responsibility for distribution to the states is just yet another abrogation of responsibility from this administration
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Red state
Blue state
Fed state
True state
Deep state
Deep fake


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st group: Hospital/clinic workers, military, 1st responders, people in nursing homes
2nd group: school employees including bus drivers, pharmacy workers, grocery store workers
Someone smarter than me can figure out who comes next or change the above.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why subby acts like this is a shocker or something. Healthcare workers and vulnerable populations are gonna get it first. Then the next-most vulnerable, and so on, with young healthy people dead last. My own doc said I should expect to wait until August unless things go super fast (52, good health, no comorbidities). And that's BEFORE we add in the inevitable screwups that will happen in a project of this scope.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the Trump administration, they said anyone that wants a test can get a test as far back as April.

Here in NYC, it didn't seem that test were accessible and easy to get until Late May June

(Now its an easy walk in process)

If they are saying JUNE in this timetable, I'll take that as September, should I use the testing availability as a metric.

(Hopefully, of course the new administration may do a slightly better job in their manufacture and distribution of these vaccines, but then again this vaccine is probably more problematic in terms of manufacture and storage than tests were)
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: I was perfectly fine with getting the vaccine then Merck had Moderna announce to pump up the stock so they could dump it.
That has given me serious reservations about any vaccine going through "Warp Speed".
You guys go first.


Gladly. Thanks.

People like you who think the safety and efficacy steps were...I dunno...skipped? Thanks for the bump in line!

Pretty sure I can get in Phase 1b
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First round should be the military.  They are going to need it to put down the insurrectionists.  Then we use the tried and true merged of vaccine rationing.  Most years of life saved goes first.  So the oldsters go last.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Bill Gates better get to work on those tracking chips.


I know more than a handful of people that actually believe the chip conspiracy theory and will refuse to get the vaccine.  If I bring up the fact that a vaccine needle is far, farrrr smaller than a chip needle they almost all reply with, "No they're not.  Chips are the size of a grain of rice!"  While chips are about the size of a grain of rice, they still aren't going to fit through a vaccine syringe.

Most of them are certainly in the brainwashed far-right mindset (many still believe President Trump is somehow going to win the election) but it's not all of them.

One gets a pass from me because he has a genuine, recognized mental deficiency.  The rest, well, whenever this Covid deal is over I won't be able to look them in the eye and will never, ever, take them seriously again.  I mean, I know a lot of them aren't going to be engineering rockets anytime soon but I had no idea they are as dumb and deluded as they actually are.

And let's not forget the plethora of left-wing folks here on Fark that swore they wouldn't get the vaccine because it's "made by the Trump administration."
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm outraged that they want to prioritize health care workers and those most vulnerable! What about those living with the challenge of living with their heads up their arses! Huh? What about us?

"On Tuesday, a panel of medical experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to put those populations [elderly + health care workers] first in the U.S" The gall!!!!!

/The Trump admin gives us stuff daily to be outraged about. This is not one of them so far. We'll see if they can keep interstate databases to check for 2nd doses of vaccines. It is going be a challenge getting everyone to go back after that first round makes people feel like hell.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: sinner4ever: I was perfectly fine with getting the vaccine then Merck had Moderna announce to pump up the stock so they could dump it.
That has given me serious reservations about any vaccine going through "Warp Speed".
You guys go first.

Gladly. Thanks.

People like you who think the safety and efficacy steps were...I dunno...skipped? Thanks for the bump in line!

Pretty sure I can get in Phase 1b


If Moderna announced so Merck can pump and dump the stock then that means the product isn't safe , effective or both .
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: 1st group: Hospital/clinic workers, military, 1st responders, people in nursing homes
2nd group: school employees including bus drivers, pharmacy workers, grocery store workers
Someone smarter than me can figure out who comes next or change the above.


This is pretty darned close to what is officially planned, especially for the first group.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Harry Wagstaff: Bill Gates better get to work on those tracking chips.

I know more than a handful of people that actually believe the chip conspiracy theory and will refuse to get the vaccine.  If I bring up the fact that a vaccine needle is far, farrrr smaller than a chip needle they almost all reply with, "No they're not.  Chips are the size of a grain of rice!"  While chips are about the size of a grain of rice, they still aren't going to fit through a vaccine syringe.

Most of them are certainly in the brainwashed far-right mindset (many still believe President Trump is somehow going to win the election) but it's not all of them.

One gets a pass from me because he has a genuine, recognized mental deficiency.  The rest, well, whenever this Covid deal is over I won't be able to look them in the eye and will never, ever, take them seriously again.  I mean, I know a lot of them aren't going to be engineering rockets anytime soon but I had no idea they are as dumb and deluded as they actually are.

And let's not forget the plethora of left-wing folks here on Fark that swore they wouldn't get the vaccine because it's "made by the Trump administration."


I have cousins that believe the tracking chip conspiracy. They also believed that Bush and later Obama would refuse to leave office after their second terms.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many ICU beds are needed for the vaccinated?
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: NewportBarGuy: It's going to be the biggest sh*t show you have ever seen. You have no idea.

This, obviously. Tired of saying it, though.

"Elysium" was supposed to be a hyperbolic allegory, not a prophetic view of the immediate future.


Don't worry.  Our resident nuveau-aristocracy full of wannabe-John-Galts can't magic up anything nearly as cool as orbital pleasure habitats and nigh-magical autodocs.

They're still gonna sip $1,000 cocktails around the pool while we fight each other in the rusted wasteland for the last can of beans.  Because they think that's natural and good and sensible, so long as they're the ones by the pool, 'cause they "deserve" it.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: sinner4ever: I was perfectly fine with getting the vaccine then Merck had Moderna announce to pump up the stock so they could dump it.
That has given me serious reservations about any vaccine going through "Warp Speed".
You guys go first.

Gladly. Thanks.

People like you who think the safety and efficacy steps were...I dunno...skipped? Thanks for the bump in line!

Pretty sure I can get in Phase 1b


Emergency approval is an abbreviated trial run. Companies applying for emergency use authorization are requesting that the FDA skip some requirements that they usually would require. With they history of the US healthcare industry and this administrations willingness to destroy safety regulations, it is not a conspiracy theory to look at them with some trepidation.

Personally, it doesn't mean much to me either way, whether I trust it fully or not. By the time that I would be eligible, 50 to 100 million others will have already taken it.
 
Stibium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: White_Scarf_Syndrome: sinner4ever: I was perfectly fine with getting the vaccine then Merck had Moderna announce to pump up the stock so they could dump it.
That has given me serious reservations about any vaccine going through "Warp Speed".
You guys go first.

Gladly. Thanks.

People like you who think the safety and efficacy steps were...I dunno...skipped? Thanks for the bump in line!

Pretty sure I can get in Phase 1b

If Moderna announced so Merck can pump and dump the stock then that means the product isn't safe , effective or both .


More likely they are taking advantage of the news bump because of all the fools on RobinHood buying in at the peak. I'm really not going to blame a major investor for doing that right now, the stock isn't going to see that much more growth in the short term, and over the long term of next year it's going to be extremely sensitive to any setback or bad news, real or imagined.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Health care personnel.
People who put the highest load on the system, nursing home residents and care takers.
First responders.
Descending order of susceptibility.
...
Anyone who called COVID-19 "Boomer Doom" goes to the bottom of the list.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.