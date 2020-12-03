 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   I've never driven a Brazen   (local10.com) divider line
13
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not many people have:

militaryimages.netView Full Size


The training on rum, sodomy and the lash washes out a lot of wanabes.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's "bra zen". They will lift and separate you from your car.
 
nursetim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have to ask, you can't afford it.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Phrasing

Do we even do it any more?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nursetim: If you have to ask, you can't afford it.


Most of them are sold in Dubai.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw somebody drive off in a Huff.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey they live their lives a quarter mile at a time. Or is it all about family? I stopped paying attention years ago.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Security cameras show a white Porsche as it's being stolen just after midnight, Monday into Tuesday morning.
The owner told Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa that she left the keys inside

Look how stupid I am! But I can afford $100K+ for a Porsche!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People always ruin things by adding brazens.

Like cookies.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


probably never drove a Bitter, either. But I am.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In Soviet Yugoslavia Drazen drives BY you
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
About the puns in this thread.  It's sink or swim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
