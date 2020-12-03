 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The US is on track for issuing 100 million Covid-19 vaccines by February, hopefully that many people won't be sick by then   (thehill.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are they just going to set out a big bucket and let people grab one?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have this vision of using a shoe to kill ants near an ant hill.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. General Perna, the logistics guy, will deserve the lion's share of the credit when they pull this off. Slaoui, maybe not quite so much.

Trump, little to none. I can't believe he actually did anything besides coming up with a stupid label and making a speech or two, maybe making a hurry-up-and-get-this-done phone call or two to people who already were aware of the urgency of the project.

Now if only the fundies didn't believe it's literally the mark of the beast from John of Patmos' bad mushroom trip
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too little , too late

COVID-19 Deaths in the USA, December 3rd 2020
Youtube iPlC-5KgYXw
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100M doses = 50M vaccinated.
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama, W and Clinton are going to be inoculated publicly to assure us it is safe.

I wish there were more emphasis on the fact that these vaccines take a number of weeks to take effect after injection.  I fear people will think they have been given a magic germ shield as soon as they get the shot.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what you did there, subby.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Are they just going to set out a big bucket and let people grab one?


Seriously. Manufacturing and air dropping 100 million doses nationwide isn't going to help when the federal government has done *nothing* to assist county and local health agencies with logistics and distribution. Even during COVID-19, money talks and without funding for local distribution, there's going to be chaos.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning like a brushfire through my office right now. 5 infected this week alone - that's a quarter of the office staff.

I'm fortunate that I sit far from everyone else, have been an absolute Nazi with bleach wipes, keep my mask on the entire time, and I put a tape border on the floor around my desk to say "stay the fark out".
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines aren't cures. They're prophylactics: they cause an immune response from the body. If you're sick from COVID-19, getting the vaccine won't do you any good.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if that unlikely statement is true, that's 50 million folks to be vaccinated by February.

Just a bit more than 1 in 7.

So, if you read that and thought "I'll be out & about by March," you don't understand how vaccines work, and you're going to be sorely disappointed to discover that for at least 75% or so of us to be vaccinated, even at the current rate, it'll be well past June, 2021 before that can occur, assuming that no additional issues occur from such a vaccine.

And, again, it has to be stated - the FDA has not yet approved any vaccine, even for emergency use, so what you're hearing is "we're taking a huge gamble and manufacturing the current vaccine at speed in an attempt to pressure the FDA to approve what we have."

A true shiatshow.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 100M doses = 50M vaccinated.


Actually, the number cited in TFA is 200M doses. The 100M is referring to the number of people vaccinated.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 100M doses = 50M vaccinated.


That's not correct.  They count "per person" even if the vaccine takes two doses.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Are they just going to set out a big bucket and let people grab one?

Seriously. Manufacturing and air dropping 100 million doses nationwide isn't going to help when the federal government has done *nothing* to assist county and local health agencies with logistics and distribution. Even during COVID-19, money talks and without funding for local distribution, there's going to be chaos.


I believe they had an example of that chaos in Contagion.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 100M doses = 50M vaccinated.


Farking reading, how the fark does it work?

According to Slaoui, the companies have manufactured and stockpiled enough doses that the government can send 40 million doses to states in December, 60 million doses in January and 100 million doses by the end of February.

Anyway, considering the 35% that say they won't get the vaccine, that'll be roughly half the double-doses we need to vaccinate everyone that's willing.
 
dazed420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 million doses for a two dose protocol means maybe 1/6 ish of the population might have their first shot.

Also keeping in mind that even after the second shot we know that there is a slim chance that it may not prevent infection.

If we have 100 million doses by Feb, knowing that a number of these companies were pre-producing them for some time before this recent announcement we will not see similar levels of stock in a bi monthly process like most are lead to believe.  Lets say its 50 million doses made usable every three months, you need to manage logistics and supplies so that people that completed their first round are able to finish the second round at the correct time and not have new first round people take their shot.  This may be going on well into 2022 before we have enough people inoculated and that is if nothing terrible happens.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 100M doses = 50M vaccinated.

Actually, the number cited in TFA is 200M doses. The 100M is referring to the number of people vaccinated.


I'm not reading TFA. This is Fark, mother trucker!

\ And Subby agrees with me, because they didn't RTFA either!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LincolnLogolas: Burning like a brushfire through my office right now. 5 infected this week alone - that's a quarter of the office staff.

I'm fortunate that I sit far from everyone else, have been an absolute Nazi with bleach wipes, keep my mask on the entire time, and I put a tape border on the floor around my desk to say "stay the fark out".


How did the turkey drop go this year, Les?
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Even if that unlikely statement is true, that's 50 million folks to be vaccinated by February.

Just a bit more than 1 in 7.

So, if you read that and thought "I'll be out & about by March," you don't understand how vaccines work, and you're going to be sorely disappointed to discover that for at least 75% or so of us to be vaccinated, even at the current rate, it'll be well past June, 2021 before that can occur, assuming that no additional issues occur from such a vaccine.

And, again, it has to be stated - the FDA has not yet approved any vaccine, even for emergency use, so what you're hearing is "we're taking a huge gamble and manufacturing the current vaccine at speed in an attempt to pressure the FDA to approve what we have."

A true shiatshow.


Take into account we have a fair portion of our fellow citizens that aren't going to take the vaccine sue to their beliefs or fears, and we have even LONGER before effective vaccinations have occurred to create a herd immunity situation.

We amy he stuck here longer than we think
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Farking reading, how the fark does it work?


I'm forced to confiscate your Fark license.

\ Reading the articles?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and we're on track to needing 328 million a month ago.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherginger: Obama, W and Clinton are going to be inoculated publicly to assure us it is safe.

I wish there were more emphasis on the fact that these vaccines take a number of weeks to take effect after injection.  I fear people will think they have been given a magic germ shield as soon as they get the shot.


That's why they keep giving us dates, as though the problem magically ends when vaccination starts.

If you want to get a feel for what this is going to be like, we have plenty of historical information from which to draw.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherginger: Obama, W and Clinton are going to be inoculated publicly to assure us it is safe.

I wish there were more emphasis on the fact that these vaccines take a number of weeks to take effect after injection.  I fear people will think they have been given a magic germ shield as soon as they get the shot.


Yeah, but are they getting the BILL GATES GEORGE SOROS UN AGENDA 2030 MICROCHIP vaccine? Because unless they get THAT one, I'm not touching it.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: LincolnLogolas: Burning like a brushfire through my office right now. 5 infected this week alone - that's a quarter of the office staff.

I'm fortunate that I sit far from everyone else, have been an absolute Nazi with bleach wipes, keep my mask on the entire time, and I put a tape border on the floor around my desk to say "stay the fark out".

How did the turkey drop go this year, Les?


As God is my witness, I thought Turkeys could fly.
 
Pincy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

otherginger: Obama, W and Clinton are going to be inoculated publicly to assure us it is safe.

I wish there were more emphasis on the fact that these vaccines take a number of weeks to take effect after injection.  I fear people will think they have been given a magic germ shield as soon as they get the shot.


It's the US, most will stop wearing masks and physically distancing before the first official shot is given.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: too little , too late

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iPlC-5Kg​YXw]



really wish it were possible to see who smarts/funnies posts.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Leader O'Cola: too little , too late

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iPlC-5Kg​YXw]


really wish it were possible to see who smarts/funnies posts.


Then you could see self-smarters.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pincy: otherginger: Obama, W and Clinton are going to be inoculated publicly to assure us it is safe.

I wish there were more emphasis on the fact that these vaccines take a number of weeks to take effect after injection.  I fear people will think they have been given a magic germ shield as soon as they get the shot.

It's the US, most will stop already have stopped wearing masks and physically distancing before the first official shot is given.


FTFY. HTH. HAND.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
according to 'covid math' we a a couple of days to that number of cases

covid math, just putting random numbers together.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope my mother is in one of the higher tiers for receiving the vaccine.  She's a lung cancer/surgery survivor twice and 70+ y/o.  Once she has the vaccine I will have a HUGE sigh of relief.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure a whole lot of them will be dead by then, subs.

Damn, I'm in a dark mood today.
 
wage0048
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lord_Moldypants: I'm sure a whole lot of them will be dead by then, subs.

Damn, I'm in a dark mood today.


Major League: This guy here is Dead! Cross him off then!
Youtube Q2JZwm3l1-8
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the way that things are going currently with the GOP health care plan, that should be enough to inoculate the entire population of the USA.

/probably going to get this in the second round in time for the SW fire season in May
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oa330_man: So the way that things are going currently with the GOP health care plan, that should be enough to inoculate the entire population of the USA.

/probably going to get this in the second round in time for the SW fire season in May


At least a significant portion of those still not yet infected or dead.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Leader O'Cola: Leader O'Cola: too little , too late

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iPlC-5Kg​YXw]


really wish it were possible to see who smarts/funnies posts.

Then you could see self-smarters.



among other things.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I hope my mother is in one of the higher tiers for receiving the vaccine.  She's a lung cancer/surgery survivor twice and 70+ y/o.  Once she has the vaccine I will have a HUGE sigh of relief.


Trump really came through for her.  I hope she appreciates that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: too little , too late

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iPlC-5Kg​YXw]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Trump really came through for her.


Funny'd.
 
Juc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well it's something, I won't really start cheering until the infection and death rates plummet though.
I guess not having flipper babies would also be a good thing.
 
6nome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Leader O'Cola: Leader O'Cola: too little , too late

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iPlC-5Kg​YXw]


really wish it were possible to see who smarts/funnies posts.

Then you could see self-smarters.


Smarted.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And, again, it has to be stated - the FDA has not yet approved any vaccine, even for emergency use, so what you're hearing is "we're taking a huge gamble and manufacturing the current vaccine at speed in an attempt to pressure the FDA to approve what we have."

A true shiatshow.


Agreed. This is a really good article on how it is all going to go down:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/chunkamu​i​/2020/09/24/the-happy-talk-about-covid​-19-vaccines-and-herd-immunity-is-dead​ly/

The only thing I will say is, I went out of my way to just pay attention to actual experts. Almost all of them didn't expect anywhere near a 90% effectiveness rate for the vaccine. Most were saying 75% would be great...but they would be happy if it was 50%.

If the 90% rate is true, good for them. I do find it a little fishy, though.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ha! I self smarted my self smarter post!
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: FarkingSmurf: I hope my mother is in one of the higher tiers for receiving the vaccine.  She's a lung cancer/surgery survivor twice and 70+ y/o.  Once she has the vaccine I will have a HUGE sigh of relief.

Trump really came through for her.  I hope she appreciates that.


...by scrapping the pandemic response plans in 2018? By telling everyone they don't need to wear a mask if it messes up their makeup or if they just don't wanna? By calling our disease-watchers we had posted in China home? By belittling the danger for months? By suggesting we should put UV lights up our asses?

With a history like that, you'll forgive us for never taking his bragging at face value, either about creating a vaccine or anything else.
 
