(MSN)   That's a bold strategy, doctor. Let's see if it pays off
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oregon Medical Board said it could not comment on specific cases, but it said in a statement Wednesday that noncompliance with executive orders and state guidelines may result in disciplinary action.

AutisticSanta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: The Oregon Medical Board said it could not comment on specific cases, but it said in a statement Wednesday that noncompliance with executive orders and state guidelines may result in disciplinary action.

Probably just buy his way out.


Probably just buy his way out.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how idiots that say we shouldn't corrupt things with politics are always 1) highly political and 2) corrupting things with politics.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Telehealth visits only, then. The state board could bar him from in-person visits.

/yes, he's an idiot
//"making" a doctor is hard and requires a ton of resources. Relegate him to the tablet and phone.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Next is he will smoke since the facts about cigarettes being bad for your health is all lies.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
yeah....this dude needs to have his license pulled.  I don't care about his politics, he's giving false medical advice that will harm people.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not like people get sick from visiting the doctor...

/s
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just don't comprehend this whole 'control' and 'take away your freedom' talking point.  What do they think the endgame is here???  Does George Soros own a mask making company or something?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A doctor who doesn't believe in the science of wearing a mask. Let that sink in. That's like an engineer who doesn't believe in physics.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Masks don't work!

Although LaTulippe refuses to wear a mask, he said he does ask patients who believe they have Covid-19 or who are showing symptoms of the virus to wear them.

I mean yeah I ask people to wear them, but not because they work!
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: A doctor who doesn't believe in the science of wearing a mask. Let that sink in. That's like an engineer who doesn't believe in physics.


Do you know how many engineers I've met who are creationists?
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: I love how idiots that say we shouldn't corrupt things with politics are always 1) highly political and 2) corrupting things with politics.


So are you not saying we shouldn't corrupt things with politics or are you corrupting things with politics?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: I just don't comprehend this whole 'control' and 'take away your freedom' talking point.  What do they think the endgame is here???  Does George Soros own a mask making company or something?


If you consider the rotting mouthhole stench from lots of these people I would imagine it is quite burdensome to be forced to smell it all day. Otherwise you are correct.  Its basic hygiene at this point. Like using toilet paper after you sh*t.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I never heard of the common cold killing 280,000 people in 8 months, but I never really kept up on deaths caused by colds, so maybe it was like this all along.

/Morans
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cold wards are not a thing. Flu wards are not a thing.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: A doctor who doesn't believe in the science of wearing a mask. Let that sink in. That's like an engineer who doesn't believe in physics.


I've tried to teach organic chemistry to a number of pre-med students, so I can absolutely believe this.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I only wear a mask to foil the facial recognition software of the constant surveillance of the Deep State. Anyone who doesn't wear a mask is a pawn of the Globalists.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The doctor, Steven LaTulippe, made the comments Nov. 7 during a "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump

He also "knows" that Trump won the election. He's a real good thinkerer.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been arguing with an Oregon wingnut on FB. (From my high school.)

These people have not only alt-facts, now they're getting into alt-math. The guy linked (accurate) data that showed, worldwide, a count of about 67 million cases and 1.6 million deaths. That death rate, he claimed, showed an 0.023% death rate. "Hundredths of a percent!", he emphasized.

Me: no, that's an 0.023 death rate. 0.023 is not 0.023%. It is 2.3%. It's a hundred times what you're saying it is.

Him: a percentage is a decimal, don't you know that?

Me: look at it this way: divide the 67 by 1.6. It's about 42. That means 1/42 cases have resulted in death. Tell me, is 1/42 more or less than one percent?

Him: you're not supposed to divide the big number by the little number, dummy! That's not how percentages work!

This went on for a while. Eventually, he slipped in that, yeah, the number was actually 2.3%... which wasn't that big a deal. (At which point I said thank you, now stop moving the goalposts, and I've duly noted your view that a highly contagious disease that kills 1/42 of the people it infects is no big deal.)
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Byno: WhackingDay: A doctor who doesn't believe in the science of wearing a mask. Let that sink in. That's like an engineer who doesn't believe in physics.

Do you know how many engineers I've met who are creationists?


40% of all medical students in the UK are creationists.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Q. What do you call a medical student who graduates bottom of their class?

A. Steven LaTulippe , apparently
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
stop giving these morons attention.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: 40% of all medical students in the UK are creationists.


Source?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It certainly worked in the middle ages plagues.  The Lord of the Manor could charge a death tax for any peasant who became AWOL from work due to his own death.  Usually a cow, if the family was rich enough.  The cable company, cell phone company, and your gym membership have adopted this idea.  Best not die.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Byno: orbister: 40% of all medical students in the UK are creationists.

Source?


The Bible.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This article is what's known in comedy circles as the "setup."  Punchline coming in 2 weeks.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
calling Covid 'common cold'

What are their fark handles?
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I never heard of the common cold killing 280,000 people in 8 months, but I never really kept up on deaths caused by colds, so maybe it was like this all along.

/Morans


Lets say it does. It doesn't but lets go there. This is in -addition- to it and new. Why would you just roll over and go 'oh hey something new came around and is killing folks'.  Oh hey suddenly an additional quarter million every 8 months is dieing from drinking milk.  Would it just be accepted or would there be something done?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A doctor said it. Must be right.
Can't wait to use this juicy tidbit to pwn the libs.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Byno: WhackingDay: A doctor who doesn't believe in the science of wearing a mask. Let that sink in. That's like an engineer who doesn't believe in physics.

Do you know how many engineers I've met who are creationists?


I gotta say, I've been on projects, where I highly doubt the engineers knew or believed in physics. And they might have been creationists, cause they definitely tried to create something.
 
