What better time to take a deep dive into the insanity that was the Heaven's Gate cult
33
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By now the aliens have told the whole galaxy earthlings are into castration.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are Trumpers carrying around a five-dollar bill and three quarters yet?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never mind Heaven's Gate. They're dead.

The cult that needs close examination right now is: Aum Shinrikyo.

And I don't care if it's pointed out that I rant about them a lot, they're active in Russia right now and likely driving Trump's Twitter feed drunk.

They're an anti American cult, that chases wealth, cherry picks Christianity, has been supported by Russian intelligence (since the 1990s), there's over 30,000 cultists in Russia according to the BBC, and they have a history of doing research on bioweapons. They had an Australian anthrax ranch in the 1990s.

They're opportunists, of course they would capitalize on Trump and the pandemic. Trump's pandemic response can be summed up as, "what would a bioterrorist want us to do, let's do that!".

There are W era laws that can be used against the antimask terrorists if they're officially recognized as part of Aum Shinrikyo.

/I'm surprised Trump isn't selling his dirty bath water to his cultists to drink like Shoko Asahara did, but then I remember Trump is a nasty ass fleabag who fights with showerheads.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember a couple years ago at work, I made a reference to "they're all wearing the black and white Nikes" (akin to "drinking the Kool Aid," but less death-oriented) and quickly realized it was way too obscure for the audience.

But in my mind, these images were burned in my brain from an era before the mass media regularly showed dead bodies on TV:


https://www.vice.com/en/article/kbynm​n​/the-heavens-gate-nikes-and-the-sneake​rheads-who-collect-them
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Brujo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I miss Heaven's Gate.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am surprised we haven't seen a new cult in a...wait a minute.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The largest mass suicide in American history was originally planned as a mere "moment of silence" until the cultists discovered that the evening entertainment was Third Eye Blind, Sister Hazel, and Matchbox 20.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How tame they look compared to the modern GOP.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They lived their life as they wanted to, didn't bother anyone else, and had firm conviction in their beliefs that was unwavering. That's actually notable compared to almost every other religion, so good for them.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How does a cult land a sweet Nike contract like that? Asking for a friend.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sex is natural.
Anything that tries to abnormally modulate that. Should immediately be suspect.
🙄
 
omg bbq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Compared to the crazy cult-like shiat people are believing right now the boos in HG seem pretty damn normal.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Amateurs never came close to the Peoples Temple.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I remember a couple years ago at work, I made a reference to "they're all wearing the black and white Nikes" (akin to "drinking the Kool Aid," but less death-oriented) and quickly realized it was way too obscure for the audience.

But in my mind, these images were burned in my brain from an era before the mass media regularly showed dead bodies on TV:


https://www.vice.com/en/article/kbynmn​/the-heavens-gate-nikes-and-the-sneake​rheads-who-collect-them [Fark user image 800x508]


It's the kind of reference you could drop on Fark, add "/obscure?" at the end of your post, and get maybe a dozen smart votes. Not likely to resonate with a general audience, I would agree.

And although I remember the shoes, frankly I'm not sure I would have made that connection in my head immediately in a face-to-face conversation. (Another advantage of internet forums: I can momentarily whoosh, have an a-ha moment an hour later, and respond like I got the joke all along.)

I have, however, used "get on the spaceship and follow the comet," multiple times, recently. That one's harder to miss. (Not to derail the thread, but yes, I used it in a political context, referring to 70 million or so cult followers.)
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now they're in a UFO following a comet.  Oh, imagine the places they'll go and the things they'll see in a slower than light vessel following a comet as it circles the solar system.  Hope time isn't a concept in death.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There was a good podcast on Heaven's Gate, called Heaven's Gate.  Starts way back in the early 70's with Doe and his female companion who really started the whole thing.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This program was a fantastic look inside Heaven's Gate.  I think just about anybody could get pulled in to a cult.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast​/​heavens-gate/id1292069401
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: The largest mass suicide in American history was originally planned as a mere "moment of silence" until the cultists discovered that the evening entertainment was Third Eye Blind, Sister Hazel, and Matchbox 20.


I guess Nickelback was unavailable
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Apprentice: Death to America Cults!
- The People's Temple
- Heaven's Gate
- Aum Shinrikyo 
- The Family 

Who will get a gold plated ak-47 to move on to the next round? 

Step forward The Family, you've been weak on recruitment and body count but you've got charisma, you're going to the next round. 

Jonestown, there's no question when it comes to what counts you've got the numbers. You're going to the next round. 

*commercial break* 

And we're back!

Aum Shinrikyo, Heaven's Gate, it all comes down to you. 

Heaven's Gate, your online marketing strategy is persistent and solid. You've got a unique group of identical members and the forced castration has not helped your recruitment efforts.

Aum Shinrikyo, you're obscure in America and that may seem like a liability but you've expanded well beyond your native Japan to Australia, Montenegro and Russia. You've diversified your membership internationally and courted Russian intelligence and wealthy Japanese elites. Your terrorism efforts are equally diversified. 

There's really no contesting it, Aum Shinrikyo, you are going to the next round. Heaven's Gate, well, I hope you finally get to see them aliens. 

Tune in next time to see which cult has what it takes to effect President Trump's policies through Twitter trolling.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: NikolaiFarkoff: I remember a couple years ago at work, I made a reference to "they're all wearing the black and white Nikes" (akin to "drinking the Kool Aid," but less death-oriented) and quickly realized it was way too obscure for the audience.

But in my mind, these images were burned in my brain from an era before the mass media regularly showed dead bodies on TV:


https://www.vice.com/en/article/kbynmn​/the-heavens-gate-nikes-and-the-sneake​rheads-who-collect-them [Fark user image 800x508]

It's the kind of reference you could drop on Fark, add "/obscure?" at the end of your post, and get maybe a dozen smart votes. Not likely to resonate with a general audience, I would agree.

And although I remember the shoes, frankly I'm not sure I would have made that connection in my head immediately in a face-to-face conversation. (Another advantage of internet forums: I can momentarily whoosh, have an a-ha moment an hour later, and respond like I got the joke all along.)

I have, however, used "get on the spaceship and follow the comet," multiple times, recently. That one's harder to miss. (Not to derail the thread, but yes, I used it in a political context, referring to 70 million or so cult followers.)


Yeah, I had forgotten about the track suits and Nikes. The image that Heaven's Gate immediately triggers in my mind is the crazy eyed farker from the top of the article.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Heavens Gate? pfft amateurs.  This is the event that scarred my childhood.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Purple_Urkle: Never mind Heaven's Gate. They're dead.

The last I heard, someone was still responding to queries sent to the website, which someone is still paying to keep up.  

They're an anti American cult, that chases wealth, cherry picks Christianity, has been supported by Russian intelligence (since the 1990s), there's over 30,000 cultists in Russia according to the BBC, and they have a history of doing research on bioweapons. They had an Australian anthrax ranch in the 1990s.

What's an anthrax ranch?
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x362]
Amateurs never came close to the Peoples Temple.


You get the FIRST prize.

/knowing how this'll show up.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x362]
Amateurs never came close to the Peoples Temple.


I learned recently that Jim Jones was a popular community activist and preached all around good, non-denominational morals.  I always assume these cult leaders start out by gathering a small group of followers, but he was essentially a political celebrity for years with a message masses of people believed would make the world a better place.  I don't know what transitioned between marches for racial equality and mass suicide in a jungle compound though.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Purple_Urkle: Never mind Heaven's Gate. They're dead.

The last I heard, someone was still responding to queries sent to the website, which someone is still paying to keep up.  

They're an anti American cult, that chases wealth, cherry picks Christianity, has been supported by Russian intelligence (since the 1990s), there's over 30,000 cultists in Russia according to the BBC, and they have a history of doing research on bioweapons. They had an Australian anthrax ranch in the 1990s.

What's an anthrax ranch?


Hidden Valley's secret lab.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sex is natural.
Anything that tries to abnormally modulate that. Should immediately be suspect.
🙄


So... marriage?  I was already eyeing priests with suspicion, anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if it freaked out Stephen King to hear that a cult ripped off his spaceship in a comet's tail narrative as their Final Solution doctrine?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All this cult talk has me jonesing for some flavor-aid.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I really liked the black nike's Then this group had to buy them up and never use them!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: They lived their life as they wanted to, didn't bother anyone else, and had firm conviction in their beliefs that was unwavering. That's actually notable compared to almost every other religion, so good for them.


Their families and loved ones may have a different opinion on that.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You think that's bad wait until you hear about this Donald Trump guy.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x362]
Amateurs never came close to the Peoples Temple.


"We are not committing suicide, it's a revolutionary act."
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: Heavens Gate? pfft amateurs.  This is the event that scarred my childhood. [Fark user image 850x478]



It's on YT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
