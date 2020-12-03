 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   When future generations see pictures from 2020, what will they think?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
41
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

724 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 8:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What future generations?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That the people that lived through it took a lot of pictures of the inside of their homes.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"wait, after we all agreed that locking up families was bad during WWII, why did you do it again AND vote for the asshats who did it?"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the Boomers' last "fark you" to the species. With any luck, of course, they still have some time left to continue killing us all.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why didn't they use the three seashells instead of toilet paper?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sometimes it's a dick"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they going to view JPG's?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future generations, riding on the highways that we built
I hope they have a better understanding
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 movies were really over the top.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future? Maybe a few, but looking ahead post-climate change all I envision are tribes of kids with stories of 'the before-time"
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're descended from THAT? We're farked!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will wonder about our obsession with cats.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and squirrels with outsize nutsacks.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: What future generations?


The ones that get to live in insufferable heat and watch civilization decline back to the middle ages
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as most people viewed pictures from the Spanish flu. "Good thing that will never happen to us."

People have short memories and are generally not very bright.
 
AutisticSanta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"how the hell did we make it this long?"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: What future generations?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My prediction: When this is all over, there is going to be next to no introspection about what happened.

For the affluent people who could work from home and never had their livelihood threatened, they'll view the year as a major inconvenience.

For everyone who economically and/or medically struggled, it was further proof that the elites don't give a crap about them.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When future generations see pictures from 2020, what will they think?

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm glad grandpa stocked up on bottle caps."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want a pet murder hornet.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why did all of these narcissists want to look like blurry puppies?"
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Seriously? Their grandparents had to live through global war and the threat of nuclear holocaust, and they were moaning about having to wear masks?"
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Really? Like, for real? In the 21st century?"
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Future generations, riding on the highways that we built
I hope they have a better understanding


Great line that I'd forgotten about until your post.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: "Seriously? Their grandparents had to live through global war and the threat of nuclear holocaust, and they were moaning about having to wear masks?"


It's the grandparents who lived through those threats that are the ones moaning the loudest about wearing masks.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"2020.  The year the Earth stood still."
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably something like, "look at all those coastal cities, they're only a little bit underwater"
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will think that we were all complete morons.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they think ? do not believe it
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future generations?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: FarkOf40000Years: What future generations?

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pictures? You think instagram will last that long?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Huh. What do you know. Some old pictures."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jeez- grandma and grandpa were assholes, weren't they?
 
SkyPiglet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They will look back and honor te brave freedom fighters who defied authoritarian governors by REFUSING to wear masks...

...no just kidding.  They will think we were all idiots...

... and they will be right.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They won't see them because WaPo is pay walled.
Remember when fark wouldn't post pay walled links? Good times.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SkyPiglet: They will look back and honor te brave freedom fighters who defied authoritarian governors by REFUSING to wear masks...

...no just kidding.  They will think we were all idiots...

... and they will be right.



The people refusing to wear masks think they are
Fark user imageView Full Size


But are instead

Fark user imageView Full Size

PANDA BEARS!!
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A FAREWELL TO KINGS
Rush

When they turn the pages of history
When these days have passed long ago
Will they read of us with sadness
For the seeds that we let grow
We turned our gaze from the castles in the distance
Eyes cast down on the path of least resistance

Cities full of hatred fear and lies
Withered hearts and cruel, tormented eyes
Scheming demons dressed in kingly guise
Beating down the multitude and scoffing at the wise

The hypocrites are slandering the sacred halls of truth
Ancient nobles showering their bitterness on youth
Can't we find the minds that made us strong
Can't we learn to feel what's right and what's wrong

Cities full of hatred, fear and lies
Withered hearts and cruel, tormented eyes
Scheming demons dressed in kingly guise
Beating down the multitude, and scoffing at the wise
Can't we raise our eyes and make a start
Can't we find the minds to lead us closer to the Heart
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thornhill: My prediction: When this is all over, there is going to be next to no introspection about what happened.

For the affluent people who could work from home and never had their livelihood threatened, they'll view the year as a major inconvenience.

For everyone who economically and/or medically struggled, it was further proof that the elites don't give a crap about them.


Affluent?

adjective
(especially of a group or area) having a great deal of money; wealthy.

Before Covid i had been working 95% remote and never got the memo that I was affluent.  And here I've been working long hours and paying my bills.  Sheesh, now I have to figure out who to sue.
 
rpkteg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A paywall?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.