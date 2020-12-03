 Skip to content
(Metro)   Sheep enters hotel after learning how to open automatic doors. Staff keep trying to account for it but kept falling asleep   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Silly, Wales, Inn, Public house, Hotel, curious sheep, United Kingdom, Bed and breakfast, A55 road  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was looking for Rooms4Ewe.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some years back there was a story that a flock had learned to defeat the cattle crossing bars in the road by laying down and rolling over them, commando-style.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 Sheep lie ..
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The need a lifesize wolf printed on a window sticker to scare away lesser creatures.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I assume this is a hotel in Scotland and no one is complaining

/DNRTFA
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby!!! Bravo!
 
