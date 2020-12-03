 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Appearance of third monolith officially reduces phenomenon to ordinary. Hell, the damn things are getting to be more common than crop circles   (foxnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The aliens are carpet bombing those things trying to get rid of the stupid, but it's like throwing a box of tampons in the ocean.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that with technology of anti-gravity, those alien folks could do a better job welding metals together.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll see a wave of them now. Then the parodies of them. They'll all be here on FARKTM
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somewhere there is a chat forum where a bunch of "artists" were expecting this to be gigantic news growing in global fury until they reveal their "meaning".

There's always next year kiddies.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Merltech: You think that with technology of anti-gravity, those alien folks could do a better job welding metals together.


Or at least design one without visible fasteners.

These "artists" didn't even bother to cover up the saw marks around the hole they cut.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't laugh. This is how the COVID started.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The aliens are carpet bombing those things trying to get rid of the stupid, but it's like throwing a box of tampons in the ocean.


"If they find out you've seen this, your life will be worth less than a truckload of dead rats in a tampon factory."
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The first one was actually really cool as far as I am concerned. Satellite footage of the area reveals that it had been up since around 2015. I like that some artist decided to have some fun and put this thing out there in some really remote area. Now, though, with the other two popping up, it seems like a bunch of copy cats. If they are connected to the original then it clearly has to be a team of artists and they must have been going crazy waiting all these years for someone to find the original.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well I for one am ready for the next stage in our evolution.

/please
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: The first one was actually really cool as far as I am concerned. Satellite footage of the area reveals that it had been up since around 2015. I like that some artist decided to have some fun and put this thing out there in some really remote area. Now, though, with the other two popping up, it seems like a bunch of copy cats. If they are connected to the original then it clearly has to be a team of artists and they must have been going crazy waiting all these years for someone to find the original.


Crop circles are old and busted, monoliths are the new hotness.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it time to start complaining about too many monolith headlines? Yes, yes it is.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Merltech: You think that with technology of anti-gravity, those alien folks could do a better job welding metals together.


All the varied construction techniques and the craftsmanship so far looks pretty slapdash.
Either they don't care enough to really try, or they are in rushed production of a metric assload of these things.
-
At this point the only thing I am writing off is the idea that this is a viral PR stunt for a movie - if it was, there would have been a props budget, and they would have built them correctly, identically, and in less of a hurry.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I might put one on the front lawn for Christmas. It's the popular decoration this season.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I found one in my basement last week. I broker it down and put it in the recycle bin for pickup this week.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cyber Monday had a BOGO sale on these at various stores.  Different sizes, too.  Covert installation by Blackwater was expensive, but the price should come down as soon as former MI6, KGB, Mossad, and Vatican Guard companies realize the potential.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am going through a nocturnal "monolith" phase these last several months. I rolled over last night and shot myself right out of bed. I'm not complaining.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the type of thing thats bound to pop up when a nation of white children has access to plentiful quantities of cocaine and no fear of the draft.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone should stick one in a Walmart parking lot.

/for the evoluting
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How could this be?!
It's not like human beings could ever have devised a way to transport a large chunk of metal to a hillside!
Even with today's technology, experts cannot explain how it's done!
(!)
 
mufhugger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If there are three of them shouldn't they be called a triolith?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not a RIP Rickroll
//connection obscure?
///slashies for monoliths
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its going to try and sell you jeans eventually.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I found three under my couch when I moved it to clean.

I found two more Hunter Biden laptops as well. I'll send them to Giuliani to help make his case.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Mock26: The first one was actually really cool as far as I am concerned. Satellite footage of the area reveals that it had been up since around 2015. I like that some artist decided to have some fun and put this thing out there in some really remote area. Now, though, with the other two popping up, it seems like a bunch of copy cats. If they are connected to the original then it clearly has to be a team of artists and they must have been going crazy waiting all these years for someone to find the original.

Crop circles are old and busted, monoliths are the new hotness.


Just wait until the two separate alien species work together and put a monolith inside a crop circle
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a bar group type urinal.

This is the Utah one being removed.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn PAGANs must be living on No-Doz!
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just more proof that Bigfoot really exist and is getting better at public relations. You can't keep a good man down...that's assuming Bigfoot is a man and not a woman or even a multi transsexual being. Can't really tell from it's newer press releases...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wheres that little hitch hiking robot?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew it would be ruined just as soon as the pictures hit the major news. Because that's what you all do.

Fark user imageView Full Size


CONSUME
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever the product is, it's going to be a let down given the hype.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 365x670]


I have one of these. It's great.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 365x670]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If one of those mysteriously flies to the grand opening of a shopping mall over the crest....
 
