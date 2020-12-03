 Skip to content
(Metro)   Desperate for a drink, socialization, and a chance to spread the virus, hordes of people in the UK hit up bars for the first time in a month   (metro.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not what spreads the virus.  It's weaponized pixie dust.  Ask anyone who goes to a bar or restaurant.  They will assure you that it is definitely not *them* contributing to the spread.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a repeat headline, but damn, this seems like a tradition in the UK.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
we all know the perils of Wu Hu Flu. but we forget what it's like to be young. when Sinko was a thin handsome young man with an ass like a red rosy apple I rarely missed a night of drugs, alcohol, chasing tail and general debauchery. fat old near toothless bald spot man I now am, those wild nights are but foggy memories of better times. Pray for the young ones. they need it the most.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't you just drink at home....alone, in the dark, like I do? I mean it's still drinking.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Circusdog320: Can't you just drink at home....alone, in the dark, like I do? I mean it's still drinking.


It's more relaxing. Too many arguments and fights at bars.
 
