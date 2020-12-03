 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman cycles around London naked for charity after being dared by her flatmate. It's for a great cause, but she's not actually naked. I can tell by the underwear (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [Fark user image 539x767]

"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"


Oh, that's the bicycle seat...
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [Fark user image image 539x767]

"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"


I like the guy studiously looking away while the girl checks out her ass.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bicycle....
Bicycle....

I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride my bike....
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it World Naked Bike Ride time again?

coresites-cdn-adm.imgix.netView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Starfish is there.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She doesn't have that big fat fanny.

/but she might be a naughty nanny
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Demetrius: [Fark user image 539x767]

"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"

Oh, that's the bicycle seat...


Took me a second to determine what that was myself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss riding a bike.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait - a "naked" Fark headline and she's rather attractive - and British?
IT'S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE, FOLKS!! IN YOUR FACE, 2020!!

/is British
//and never-nude
///you're welcome
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [Fark user image 539x767]

"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"


Are we sure not a dude?  Look at the plumbing...
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.


An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Prudes have a long history of calling people naked when they're not. They also have a long history of calling something a nude photo even though the nude person in the photo isn't showing any private parts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.


Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you aren't getting paid for what you can do, get paid for what you are willing to do.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Couldn't she be arrested for pedaling a$$?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I see "woman" and "cycles" together in a sentence, I don't automatically think of a 2 wheeled conveyance.

...apologies...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.


Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, for Suicide Prevention.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly


You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)
 
Uzzah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

British hot.

That is all.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Wait - a "naked" Fark headline and she's rather attractive - and British?
IT'S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE, FOLKS!! IN YOUR FACE, 2020!!

/is British
//and never-nude
///you're welcome


No, that's the cracking of the last 2020 seal. Hide if you hear trumpets.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sithon: Demetrius: [Fark user image image 539x767]

"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"

I like the guy studiously looking away while the girl checks out her ass.


Nah, check the eyes -- he's just subtle, but he ain't looking forward.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)


Deplorable says what?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)


Awesome! I get to take this one for a test drive.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not directed at either of yous. Carry on.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, seriously. Her roommate just wanted to see her naked and they came up with this "excuse."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?


I'm getting a real James Carville/Mary Matalin vibe here...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She should consider getting a different color bicycle seat.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Is it World Naked Bike Ride time again?

[coresites-cdn-adm.imgix.net image 680x380]


I'll bet she just inHALES the dong.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

I'm getting a real James Carville/Mary Matalin vibe here...


drewpan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?


yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.


Own it
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.

Own it


Are you reading from a book of things people said in the early 2000's or are you writing one?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So did she auction off that seat when she was done?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.

Own it

Are you reading from a book of things people said in the early 2000's or are you writing one?


Sick burn, bro
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More AWing like TFA and less like this thread pls kthxbye
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sleze: Demetrius: [Fark user image 539x767]

"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"

Are we sure not a dude?  Look at the plumbing...


Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nothing
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's just the Star trying to steal my cookies.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sithon: Demetrius: [Fark user image image 539x767]

"I've never come this way before!"

"It's the cobblestones"

I like the guy studiously looking away while the girl checks out her ass.


He's looking.  I know that move.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.

Own it

Are you reading from a book of things people said in the early 2000's or are you writing one?

Sick burn, bro


#thingswhitepeoplesay
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.

Own it

Are you reading from a book of things people said in the early 2000's or are you writing one?

Sick burn, bro

#thingswhitepeoplesay


Doubling down on racism? Gutsy
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
theblemish.comView Full Size


She's only two boobs into a Mystique
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All the important parts covered != naked?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that's one lucky bike seat.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.

Own it

Are you reading from a book of things people said in the early 2000's or are you writing one?

Sick burn, bro

#thingswhitepeoplesay

Doubling down on racism? Gutsy


ladygeekgirl.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.

Own it

Are you reading from a book of things people said in the early 2000's or are you writing one?

Sick burn, bro

#thingswhitepeoplesay

Doubling down on racism? Gutsy


Is this one of those deals where you just blather on until the other person gets bored and stops responding?

I shudder to think how emotionally empty a person has to be to chase the dragon of last wording internet comments.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scanman61: Bicycle....
Bicycle....

I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride my bike....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: A lot of white girls are going through attention withdrawal during the pandemic.

An unnecessarily noncontextual and  racially motivated comment on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.

Something, something, dipshiat taking his five dollar words out for a walk.

Something, something lack of intelligence equates with racism and bigotry
/I didn't think you would understand, honestly

You might want to put down a towel so your leaking pussy doesnt short out Al Gores internet:)

Deplorable says what?

yikes.

I feel like im shiat talking my aunt Janet who just got on the internet yesterday.

Own it

Are you reading from a book of things people said in the early 2000's or are you writing one?

Sick burn, bro

#thingswhitepeoplesay

Doubling down on racism? Gutsy

Is this one of those deals where you just blather on until the other person gets bored and stops responding?

I shudder to think how emotionally empty a person has to be to chase the dragon of last wording internet comments.


Or you could try not being racist.

/this is irony, right?
 
