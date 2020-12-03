 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada's Texas begs federal government and Red Cross for a disaster handout and field hospitals. Still hasn't closed the bars   (cbc.ca) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That number? Double it . Triple it.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Albertans are great at claiming government restrictions infringe on their First Amendment rights enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The government needs to attach some strings to whatever aid they give them.. small strings like the kind that hold down bulk carriers during hurricanes.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The government needs to attach some strings to whatever aid they give them.. small strings like the kind that hold down bulk carriers during hurricanes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
they need to be told 'no restrictions, no help' but like always, making conservatives suffer the consequences of their actions is never acceptable, no matter how big of an 'i told you so' moment it is
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Alberta is governed by Jason Kenney, who is basically the closest thing we have to Trump.  So this is not at all surprising.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: That number? Double it . Triple it.


Double it, and then triple it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Huh I thought this was gonna be about Winnipeg

Venetian Snares - Winnipeg Is A Frozen Shithole
Youtube WrD-OYuEkyY
 
TheraTx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
that's a hard no

but

if a friend asks for help...you help

/fark you Shoresy
 
