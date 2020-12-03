 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Brit grandad finds World War II air raid shelter hidden under his lawn under manhole cover after 40 years of living at his house. Does what any good Brit would do and will turn it into a bar (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His mistake is telling his family about it.  Would've made a nice place to go hide when needing a break.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
minimal effort
 
Shryke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Malibu rum. A gent of sophistication, I see.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably come in handy for the zombie apocalypse.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shryke: Malibu rum. A gent of sophistication, I see.


Like me sitting at the bar.

5'3 a140 lbs soaking weight.

Big guys always come in loud"We do some drinking tonight." and then always nod at me and say "whats up little man, you could not run with the big dogs."

Then they proceed to order a chilled Fireball and a Smirnoff Ice.

Invariably they say "let me get lil man a round, what is that a sprite, get him a shot as well."

The sprite is generally a double vodka on the rocks with a lime and the shot is whatever good tequila the bar has, no training wheels.

/drink what ya want but you ain't rough and tough if you drinking candy and lemonade
 
Shryke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theflatline: Shryke: Malibu rum. A gent of sophistication, I see.

Like me sitting at the bar.

5'3 a140 lbs soaking weight.

Big guys always come in loud"We do some drinking tonight." and then always nod at me and say "whats up little man, you could not run with the big dogs."

Then they proceed to order a chilled Fireball and a Smirnoff Ice.

Invariably they say "let me get lil man a round, what is that a sprite, get him a shot as well."

The sprite is generally a double vodka on the rocks with a lime and the shot is whatever good tequila the bar has, no training wheels.

/drink what ya want but you ain't rough and tough if you drinking candy and lemonade


Vodka and tequila? Good God man, why mix the two?

And for "man drinkin'" mine are:

1. Date night? Martini. Yes with Gin. Vodka is not a farking martini. Repeat.
2. Just dudes? Beer and a shot or three of Jameson's. Repeat.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was told Patel = 'innkeeper'. An unusual amount of Patel's own hotels and motels in 'murica. This man is being true to his blood.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Khandu "Two Sheds" Patel found a World War II air raid shelter hidden under his lawn"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not a " manhole ".
It's an maintenance access cover.
Get woke already.
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Had kind of a similar csb

I lived in an older house with a tiny yard out back.  Something of a small sinkhole started to develop over time in the lawn.  One day, I'd had enough of ignoring it, so went to survey the situation.  Took some rebar and started poking down into the sinkhole, almost 3 feet down hear a "clunk."  So I get shovel start digging down, make a small hole where I can see a wooden cover. We'd found a lot of hidden things in the home over the years, old instruments in the attic, a wallet actually stuffed behind a wall and plastered over.  I thought, who knows, maybe some buried stash of sorts.   Had to dig the hole wider to get to the edge of the wood, and was finally able to pry it open and look inside.  For my efforts, I found an abandoned septic tank.

end not so cool and kind of smelly story
 
Mrs Gruen P Autowind
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's kinda surprising that sort of extra space and storage was not in continuous usage. It's so handy.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

