granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Brilliant!
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think in this thread some of you Farkers should post some of you good holiday photocards?

I will try to find mine, but it is late...i will start looking.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
chikpeablog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This family understands social media attention-whoring.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A buddy (who is white) has a next door neighbor that is black.  He randomly had their two year old son pose in their Christmas card photo without any explanation whatsoever.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Money's tight
Times are hard
Here's your farking Christmas card
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, they nailed it this year.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: [chikpeablog.files.wordpress.com image 500x332]


Much better
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: A buddy (who is white) has a next door neighbor that is black.  He randomly had their two year old son pose in their Christmas card photo without any explanation whatsoever.


For a couple years, my cousin's (future) husband and his post-college roommate used to send out cards as an ambiguously gay couple. Just a couple of well groomed dudes in sweaters by a tree, no context or explanation.
 
