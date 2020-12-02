 Skip to content
(TMZ)   According to Interpol, the mafia is planning on hijacking new covid-19 vaccine shipments   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Sick, United Kingdom, COVID-19 vaccines, international agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, black market, Police, organized crime  
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah it's called The Trump Administration.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Yeah it's called The Trump Administration.


And that's a wrap.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be thinking twice about trying something like that, Paulie. Not unless you want to get your goomba ass drone-striked.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleepy me read that as "media" and eye rolled.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously doubt that the mafia has the ability to store vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.  That said, they are typically the kind of imbeciles that would think that they could simply keep the vaccines in a regular walk in freezer, and it would all be okay.

I mean that too, they are imbeciles.  When you read about them and their exploits, and the type of people who rise to the top of their organization, they have never been smart men.  I have never had dealings with any of them personally, but I have ran into other gangsters, and organized crime is rather like crooked real estate, you don't have to be a genius to live high off the hog doing it, so long as you are willing to cheat, spend other peoples money, and find other dumb people who are dumb enough to think that it is a clever idea to do business with you.

I mean the mafia is basically just the Trump Organization and Friends with guns.  A bunch of dumbasses, flashing around the signs of wealth, while not actually having very much actual wealth, and making money off of fools who think they are making deals with some vast criminal enterprise that excels at making wealth, but instead spends its time pulling off petty operations, like stealing beef off the back of meat trucks, or rebottling vegetable oil so they can pass it off as more expensive olive oil.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a new favorite ad from the sidebar rotation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but according to Interpol the Mafia is always planning on hijacking *something*.  Hardly an unbiased opinion.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Yeah it's called The Trump Administration.


I was coming to say they'd probably do a better job of distribution than the Trump Administration, but yours is good!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Honestly it seems like a high-risk thing to actually steal. Now making some fake vaccines and selling them? That's a much safer option and they're probably already doing it.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bada-bing, bada-poke.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Yeah but according to Interpol the Mafia is always planning on hijacking *something*.  Hardly an unbiased opinion.


What's a truck?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I always suspected this guy was up to something.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pfft... interpol hasn't had a good album since El Pintor in 2014 though.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bowen: I always suspected this guy was up to something.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Only Yandex got a hit.
https://www.facebook.com/pages/catego​r​y/Musician-Band/butterfunk-23650355078​7/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's NO SUCH THING as the Mafia, you got it? Carry on.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
zocalopublicsquare.orgView Full Size
 
Grahor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, I don't see the point of stealing something when you can freely by a vaccine made by Fizzler in totally Germany already.

:)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Theeng: Honestly it seems like a high-risk thing to actually steal. Now making some fake vaccines and selling them? That's a much safer option and they're probably already doing it.


This.
Scum were already charging poor/ignorant people for blood glucose tests and telling them it's the Covid antibody test.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: I seriously doubt that the mafia has the ability to store vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.  That said, they are typically the kind of imbeciles that would think that they could simply keep the vaccines in a regular walk in freezer, and it would all be okay.

I mean that too, they are imbeciles.  When you read about them and their exploits, and the type of people who rise to the top of their organization, they have never been smart men.  I have never had dealings with any of them personally, but I have ran into other gangsters, and organized crime is rather like crooked real estate, you don't have to be a genius to live high off the hog doing it, so long as you are willing to cheat, spend other peoples money, and find other dumb people who are dumb enough to think that it is a clever idea to do business with you.

I mean the mafia is basically just the Trump Organization and Friends with guns.  A bunch of dumbasses, flashing around the signs of wealth, while not actually having very much actual wealth, and making money off of fools who think they are making deals with some vast criminal enterprise that excels at making wealth, but instead spends its time pulling off petty operations, like stealing beef off the back of meat trucks, or rebottling vegetable oil so they can pass it off as more expensive olive oil.


Too, too, much this and 💯 correct.
 
