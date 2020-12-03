 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Coronavirus swings too   (theweek.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Barack Obama, Trump Organization, Party leaders of the United States Senate, Ivana Trump, President Trump, Attorney General William Barr  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 5:29 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
said participants were told to social distance and keep contact diarie

Okay, so you are at a swingers convention where "social distancing" is part of the etiquette.

Isn't that like going to a buffet and being on a diet?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A stiff dick has no conscience.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MyShockedFace.jpg

/people who attended should also test for other things if the participants are this careless
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.