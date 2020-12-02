 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Alabama hit by "tidal wave" of Alabama   (foxnews.com) divider line
22
    More: News, Hospital, United States, New York City, Christmas, Alabama's recent increase, holiday season, recent weeks, health care  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did they have a state-wide cousin orgy in alabama or something?
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ROLL TIDE


/oblig
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Having a hard time caring.

I'm sure there are some cool people in Alabama, but they would be the ones taking precautions.  Then again if they were smart, they would have moved out of that shiatstain of a state long ago.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't get too comfortable Ohio, New York, Washington...etc.

Actually. Alabama has a very good infection disease system. With one of the top HIV clinics in the nation and it's really putting the blinders on your Yankee ass saying it's going to just a Alabama problem. HAHA..."ALABAMA".
Type of thing. We certainly have a higher medical facitity to population ratio for infectious diseases than most state. Our 1917 clinic is one of the top ten in HIV treatment. And our UAB Cerographic Medicine is excellent for pandemic research. Still "Butts in Beds" is going to be problem...NATION WIDE.

And PreclinicTrial at UAB for Cronovirus Vaccine.
https://www.uab.edu/news/research/ite​m​/11719-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-test​ed-preclinically-at-uab-nears-first-cl​inical-test-in-people
The Center for AID research and Geo Medicine also have very good PCR machines and testing machines using supercomputers to rapidly develop vaccine cannidents. ( used to support a PCR machine for HIV vaccine
research)

lolmao500: Did they have a state-wide cousin orgy in alabama or something?


Also FARK YOU. I"m a gay guy from Alabama...and this is just another version of a 'gay joke/bigot joke'.
Try to be better as an individual.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Then again if they were smart, they would have moved out of that shiatstain of a state long ago.


No.... Actually. We need more smart people in the state. We don't need to Balkinzie the US. We need to show how being smart, and having jobs will take it over.
What you're saying is like "Oh...Rosa...why didn't you stay on the back of that bus and move to New York"
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AL has been so farked up for so long politically that I have stopped caring. If I lived there I would GTFO.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Jack Sabbath: Then again if they were smart, they would have moved out of that shiatstain of a state long ago.

No.... Actually. We need more smart people in the state. We don't need to Balkinzie the US. We need to show how being smart, and having jobs will take it over.
What you're saying is like "Oh...Rosa...why didn't you stay on the back of that bus and move to New York"


Give anyone a reason for staying beyond poverty
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: optikeye: Jack Sabbath: Then again if they were smart, they would have moved out of that shiatstain of a state long ago.

No.... Actually. We need more smart people in the state. We don't need to Balkinzie the US. We need to show how being smart, and having jobs will take it over.
What you're saying is like "Oh...Rosa...why didn't you stay on the back of that bus and move to New York"

Give anyone a reason for staying beyond poverty


Birmingham and HSV are pretty nice places to live. Even for a gay guy like me and my SO.
Property taxes are cheep...state income tax is low. The Traffic is FAAAR LESS than Atlanta.
And if you like Craftman style homes...BHM southside has lots of them to pick up and restore.
There's a nice theater community along with good theater venues and music, Greek Food Festivals...and thriving restaurant and foodie scene, and if you're a medical or bioscience student, there's a world class teaching Hospital and biotechnology research center...along with Vaccine research and one of the best HIV clinics/research facilities places in the nation.

I mean between your bigotry and me taking time out from cousin farken to type that up. I know that's a lot to take in...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: AL has been so farked up for so long politically that I have stopped caring. If I lived there I would GTFO.


Why would you even 'care' in the first place. Do you live here? Near here? Why would you care except to be a 'care bear'
Heck...I never cared about New Hampshire or Maine. And I bet I've had more black bears rummaging through my fridge at 3 am than you have.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: Did they have a state-wide cousin orgy in alabama or something?


Fark user imageView Full Size

COUSIN FARKING! OH MY!
WELL,, IT WASN'T EXACTLY AN ORGY..BUT MORE LIKE A CATERED BRUNCH WITH TEA SANDHWICHES.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alabama has actual rocket scientists. Unfortunately they are a minority, and I suspect most of them are not native to the region.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: IgG4: AL has been so farked up for so long politically that I have stopped caring. If I lived there I would GTFO.

Why would you even 'care' in the first place. Do you live here? Near here? Why would you care except to be a 'care bear'
Heck...I never cared about New Hampshire or Maine. And I bet I've had more black bears rummaging through my fridge at 3 am than you have.


Being a COVID reservoir, plus a reliable source of Republican congress members and electoral votes, puts Alabama on many people's radar in a negative way.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sorceror: Being a COVID reservoir, plus a reliable source of Republican congress members and electoral votes, puts Alabama on many people's radar in a negative way.


As apposed to ANY republican stronghold state? Like Ohio, Florida, Wisconsin ..or the Michigan?
Things are changing among many 'red states'. It'll take some time for some to come around. But...this "Cousin Farking" bigot crap is just bigot crap. Go have a go at the Royal Family if you want to talk about Cousin Farken. They got that shait down.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: What you're saying is like "Oh...Rosa...why didn't you stay on the back of that bus and move to New York"


Calm down Beavis.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: Don't get too comfortable Ohio, New York, Washington...etc.

Actually. Alabama has a very good infection disease system. With one of the top HIV clinics in the nation and it's really putting the blinders on your Yankee ass saying it's going to just a Alabama problem. HAHA..."ALABAMA".
Type of thing. We certainly have a higher medical facitity to population ratio for infectious diseases than most state. Our 1917 clinic is one of the top ten in HIV treatment. And our UAB Cerographic Medicine is excellent for pandemic research. Still "Butts in Beds" is going to be problem...NATION WIDE.

And PreclinicTrial at UAB for Cronovirus Vaccine.
https://www.uab.edu/news/research/item​/11719-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-test​ed-preclinically-at-uab-nears-first-cl​inical-test-in-people
The Center for AID research and Geo Medicine also have very good PCR machines and testing machines using supercomputers to rapidly develop vaccine cannidents. ( used to support a PCR machine for HIV vaccine
research)

lolmao500: Did they have a state-wide cousin orgy in alabama or something?

Also FARK YOU. I"m a gay guy from Alabama...and this is just another version of a 'gay joke/bigot joke'.
Try to be better as an individual.


Ohio is #8 in the country in ICU beds per capita and we're running out, pretty much everyone but Maine, Vermont, and Hawaii is screwed until we do another lockdown. That or we accept another 5-10k dead per day until late spring/early summer where a combination of vaccinations and outdoor activities get things back under control. I mean it's only another 400k-1 million people, think of the trillions in stockholder value preserved!
 
englaja
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Alabama. Where they truly believe in the Einsteinian world view: everything is relative.
This is my shocked face.
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

optikeye: IgG4: AL has been so farked up for so long politically that I have stopped caring. If I lived there I would GTFO.

Why would you even 'care' in the first place. Do you live here? Near here? Why would you care except to be a 'care bear'
Heck...I never cared about New Hampshire or Maine. And I bet I've had more black bears rummaging through my fridge at 3 am than you have.


Your state just ditched a good democrat senator for a washed up carpetbagging loser football coach. Forgive us for being kind and caring.

/not that my state is much better
//Utah just ditched the same in a Democratic house member for a carpetbagging shiatbird
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

optikeye: Don't get too comfortable Ohio, New York, Washington...etc.

Actually. Alabama has a very good infection disease system. With one of the top HIV clinics in the nation and it's really putting the blinders on your Yankee ass saying it's going to just a Alabama problem. HAHA..."ALABAMA".
Type of thing. We certainly have a higher medical facitity to population ratio for infectious diseases than most state. Our 1917 clinic is one of the top ten in HIV treatment. And our UAB Cerographic Medicine is excellent for pandemic research. Still "Butts in Beds" is going to be problem...NATION WIDE.

And PreclinicTrial at UAB for Cronovirus Vaccine.
https://www.uab.edu/news/research/item​/11719-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-test​ed-preclinically-at-uab-nears-first-cl​inical-test-in-people
The Center for AID research and Geo Medicine also have very good PCR machines and testing machines using supercomputers to rapidly develop vaccine cannidents. ( used to support a PCR machine for HIV vaccine
research)

lolmao500: Did they have a state-wide cousin orgy in alabama or something?

Also FARK YOU. I"m a gay guy from Alabama...and this is just another version of a 'gay joke/bigot joke'.
Try to be better as an individual.


Do you work at UAB too?  I've been there 25 years.
You know, the place where Tinsley Harrison of "Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine" (a classic text for every med student)  worked...  The place where the inventor of Remdesivir worked...  The place where Mike Saag works (frequent co-panelist with Tony Fauci... the place where vaccine trials are underway on a cheaper, better Covid vaccine for Johnson & Johnson are underway.

Alabama's got plenty to laugh at (I'm looking at you, Mo Brooks and Tommy Tuberville), and I usually don't get defensive about each cheap, lazy, knee-jerk Alabama joke.  But I've lived in several states around the country, and there are any that are much better.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: We don't need to Balkinzie the US.


too late
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Heckuva job, Trumpies.
 
Todd300
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

optikeye: And I bet I've had more black bears rummaging through my fridge at 3 am than you have.


Can I get their numbers?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: IgG4: optikeye: Jack Sabbath: Then again if they were smart, they would have moved out of that shiatstain of a state long ago.

No.... Actually. We need more smart people in the state. We don't need to Balkinzie the US. We need to show how being smart, and having jobs will take it over.
What you're saying is like "Oh...Rosa...why didn't you stay on the back of that bus and move to New York"

Give anyone a reason for staying beyond poverty

Birmingham and HSV are pretty nice places to live. Even for a gay guy like me and my SO.
Property taxes are cheep...state income tax is low. The Traffic is FAAAR LESS than Atlanta.
And if you like Craftman style homes...BHM southside has lots of them to pick up and restore.
There's a nice theater community along with good theater venues and music, Greek Food Festivals...and thriving restaurant and foodie scene, and if you're a medical or bioscience student, there's a world class teaching Hospital and biotechnology research center...along with Vaccine research and one of the best HIV clinics/research facilities places in the nation.

I mean between your bigotry and me taking time out from cousin farken to type that up. I know that's a lot to take in...


I get all that stuff, but for me the killer that will ensure I could never live in Deep South weather is ... it's pollution.  Not officially, and not WRT particulate matter.  You're literally breathing water for most of the year.  It's horrible.  How can you stand having swamp ass so often w/o a kilo of Gold Bond dumped into your undies all the time, for that matter? (._. )
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.