(NBC News)   Police detain bioweapon found on aircraft   (nbcnews.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Jail them and fine them.  Someone else needs to raise their child.  They should face a reckless endangerment charge for each person on that aircraft they needlessly exposed.

Covidiots are killing people by the minute and self-entitled twat-waffles need to be punished if an example is to be set for the rest of them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Their names are Courtney and Wesley because of course they are.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FNG: Jail them and fine them.  Someone else needs to raise their child.  They should face a reckless endangerment charge for each person on that aircraft they needlessly exposed.

Covidiots are killing people by the minute and self-entitled twat-waffles need to be punished if an example is to be set for the rest of them.


But they're also taking themselves out too. So it's a wash of sorts.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
how would an airline know this?  How did they know they recently tested positive, and if they knew why issue them boarding tickets (or cancel them immediately upon learning of their positive state)?

being someone who has been staying put, I have no idea if air travel now requires some sort of doctor's note.

I am going to guess they posted it on FB
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
my FL brothers family fell sick with covid around Nov 11.  they had plans to visit our parents in MD before heading to Disney world for Thanksgiving.

They apparently cancelled the trip to MD but still went to Disney.

still pissed at my parents for even inviting the idea of them visiting.  They have kids in high school still going to football games and having sleepovers.

this country is farked.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How does someone go though life this way? If I were positive I'd be sweating bullets. Flying just wears me out, I'd be afraid I'd get a more severe case of Covid as a result. To say nothing about the other people involved - purely from a self interest perspective this is a weird decision.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As laid-back as Hawaii appears to be, don't try to do illegal things there.  They'll get you for jaywalking.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: how would an airline know this?  How did they know they recently tested positive, and if they knew why issue them boarding tickets (or cancel them immediately upon learning of their positive state)?

being someone who has been staying put, I have no idea if air travel now requires some sort of doctor's note.

I am going to guess they posted it on FB


Usually the answer is the obvious one - they knew it because the people in question admitted it.  See also police work (actual police work, not respect my authoritay psycho bullshiat.)   More often than not, they eventually get to the bottom of things because the perpetrator admits to doing it.  You'd think we'd be smarter as a species, but... oh wait it's 2020 never mind we all know better now.  As you were
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Their names are Courtney and Wesley because of course they are.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FNG: Jail them and fine them.  Someone else needs to raise their child.  They should face a reckless endangerment charge for each person on that aircraft they needlessly exposed.

Covidiots are killing people by the minute and self-entitled twat-waffles need to be punished if an example is to be set for the rest of them.


concerned citizens like ourselves need to write letters to their political representatives politely expressing these views. it is only by demanding our safety that we may have a chance at survival. China government itself needs to be reprimanded as well, in a might way. the next pox they release might just wipe out all of mankind, leaving no one to take care of the cats and dogs. get out your stationery and buy a few stamps. we might not have much time left. the idiots must pay for their actions; there must be consequences.
 
