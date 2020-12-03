 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Because 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving, here's a mall Christmas tree on fire   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1070 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh Tanenbaum!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would someone place a Christmas tree in an abandoned building?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a mall?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: What's a mall?


The setting for Dawn of the Dead.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning and standing in a pool of blood. Yep, that's 2020.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok...  that much heat and smoke should have set off every fire alarm in the building.  In a mall like that, it should be deafening.

Yet all we hear is "Jingle-Bells"...

I'd be investigating that building if I were the local Fire-marshall (or equiv.)
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A properly maintained REAL Christmas tree is rather hard to light on fire - unless you're one of those uber-traditionalists who puts burning candles on it.

/sells REAL Christmas trees
//sold half of our inventory (130 trees) already
///peeps need their old-timey traditions this year
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet all those kids got high as shiat.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok...  that much heat and smoke should have set off every fire alarm in the building.  In a mall like that, it should be deafening.

Yet all we hear is "Jingle-Bells"...

I'd be investigating that building if I were the local Fire-marshall (or equiv.)


This is the Philippines we're talking about. Fire alarms are optional.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Why would someone place a Christmas tree in an abandoned building?


Nature, uh, finds a way.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: alechemist: Why would someone place a Christmas tree in an abandoned building?

Nature, uh, finds a way.


That's "Life."
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ad I saw on fark last week..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: An ad I saw on fark last week..

[Fark user image 253x318]


Nice bush.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: mongbiohazard: What's a mall?

The setting for Dawn of the Dead.


Ah... one of those places people used to go to in the before fore times...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wrote this a few years back, it keeps getting more relevant but this is a bit too on the nose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: What's a mall?


A) It's an empty building where people used to shop and hang out, but that's not important right now.

or

B) Nothing. Whats a mall with you?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.