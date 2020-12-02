 Skip to content
(Forex News)   United States sees a new record under Trump. Since this isn't in the Business tab, you can guess it is not about the stock market
    More: Sad  
2914 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)



Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user image

This data set has records for cases and hospitalizations (first time over 100K) but the deaths fell a bit short of a peak in May.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
His tactic of ignoring/belittling the virus in order to win re-election nearly worked, but here's the cost. We get to pay for it ourselves!
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Arizona had a record 11,208 new cases reported YESTERDAY.

My youngest's elementary teacher is out with Covid who was in the school last Tuesday.
The same day I got that notification (Monday), I got another one from my oldest's middle school saying a classmate in one of her classes was also out and who was on campus last Tuesday.

Yesterday, all three of us got Covid tests and now we're waiting. The tests are free but it's a 3-5 day to find out the results. I'm staying home from work (because our offices are open!) until I get the findings back. Our school district announced today they are going back to hybrid learning next week.
Meaning, since August kids have been in class full time.

We have absolutely no guidance from the local government.

AZCentral isn't even trying to pretend anymore:
Gov. Ducey Announces A Plan To Do Mostly Nothing About Covid Surge
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wow.  So many are seriously method actors to commit this hard to a hoax.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Typically the Republican approach to a problem is "If it doesn't PERSONALLY impact me then it doesn't exist" but I have to say I'm terror-impressed there are Trumpers denying the virus is real as they are literally dying from it.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Wow.  So many are seriously method actors to commit this hard to a hoax.


Go walk into a hospital and accuse everyone there of participating in a hoax and see how that goes.
 
AutisticSanta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am fresh back to this site after a 15ish year pause. I am glad to see that the smart ones are still here by in large.

Thank you Drew for keeping this site the same as it always has been

RONA VIRUS! shiat is real!
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

howdoibegin: harleyquinnical: Wow.  So many are seriously method actors to commit this hard to a hoax.

Go walk into a hospital and accuse everyone there of participating in a hoax and see how that goes.


oops forgot to turn on my sarcasm meter when I woke up, sorry about that
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have guess "National Debt" and it is a "growing concern" for a certain group of "politicians" in the House and Senate.  Gotta "reel in" the "out of control spending" that this President, Joe Biden, has allowed to happen on his watch.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll probably be 4,000-5,000 deaths a day by the time Biden is sworn in.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We sent 3,000 Americans to their death (wrongly) for 3,000 deaths on 9/11.

Now we have that every day and people won't wear masks.
 
AutisticSanta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image 425x425]


What's your point? It's still enough deaths that we warranted a war 20 years ago.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense. The numbers are over-reported.  Doctors are calling the flu "covid" for more money. It's not nearly as bad as they say; they just want to make Trump look bad.

/ my office is full of tardigrades
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: It'll probably be 4,000-5,000 deaths a day by the time Biden is sworn in.


Why hasn't Biden stopped the pandemic yet? This is Biden's Katrina.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you currently have any surviving grandparents (or stray Boomers you've adopted), now is the time to mail them your old xbox 360 and call or text a reminder each morning to stay the fark home!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: [Fark user image 597x211]


And the Covidiot-in-Chief doesn't care.

Not one bit.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely outrageous that President Obama allowed the Covidd disaster, the Katrina hurricane to hit New Orleans AND the 9/11 attacks to happen. Obama should be absolutely ashamed of himself.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it so much!
At least my stray boomer also said he can have lunch in his car and doesn't have to meet with anyone but still, AAARGH!!!
Fark user image
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the turkey was totally worth it, though.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roastbeast Sammich: It's absolutely outrageous that President Obama allowed the Covidd disaster, the Katrina hurricane to hit New Orleans AND the 9/11 attacks to happen. Obama should be absolutely ashamed of himself.


Yet the media refuses to report on the literally millions of deaths from COVID-1 to COVID-18 under Obama.

In fact, if you search for covid 1-18, Bing and Google bring up nothing. Big Tech is in on it. Repeal Section 230 nao!
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Elegy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image 425x425]


Horrific stat
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thank fark the Tories are here to save the world with their vaccine
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Pompeo is a bioterrorist.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image 665x94]


The most frustrating and enraging right-wing talking point about all this is people trying to blame BLM protests and some of the spontaneous celebrations that occurred after Biden was called the winner of the election for the spikes, and to suggest that somehow the fact that people on "the left" aren't condemning those things as well is hypocrisy.

The comparison is bogus, however, because those events happened outside with people who were, by and large, wearing masks.  And they weren't planned.  Trump, on the other hand, crammed hundreds of people who are in the most vulnerable categories for this into cramped spaces, and many of those people were making a point to not wear masks because MAH FREEDUMBS.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After getting her haircut, Karen needed her Thanksgiving dinner gathering
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pkjun: Glitchwerks: It'll probably be 4,000-5,000 deaths a day by the time Biden is sworn in.

Why hasn't Biden stopped the pandemic yet? This is Biden's Katrina.


Thanks, O'Biden.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is a bit disturbing, well aside from the deaths, is nobody has started to calculate the ramifications of that against the overall system. Think about the numbers. Those are additional deaths on top of the normal churn against the population. We were nearly break even with immigration which has slowed now as well. Each of those people were using and/or creating activity in the general economy. The assisted living tier needing dozens of various services to support, the middle range generating tax revenue from work/buying/selling goods and services, the youngest tier is loss of potential and invested resources.  Each life does have a dollar value associated with it, actuaries for insurance companies calculate it all the time. How much is this costing on a daily basis in terms that will continue to cost us for several generations until you get past the losses?

This is not just a health crisis, it is a long term economic crisis that can reshape how the economy functions for the next couple of generations.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

orezona: Arizona had a record 11,208 new cases reported YESTERDAY.

My youngest's elementary teacher is out with Covid who was in the school last Tuesday.
The same day I got that notification (Monday), I got another one from my oldest's middle school saying a classmate in one of her classes was also out and who was on campus last Tuesday.

Yesterday, all three of us got Covid tests and now we're waiting. The tests are free but it's a 3-5 day to find out the results. I'm staying home from work (because our offices are open!) until I get the findings back. Our school district announced today they are going back to hybrid learning next week.
Meaning, since August kids have been in class full time.

We have absolutely no guidance from the local government.

AZCentral isn't even trying to pretend anymore:
Gov. Ducey Announces A Plan To Do Mostly Nothing About Covid Surge


It has become more than obvious that every useless politician must be noted and voted from Office. 'muricans have really gotten raked over the coals, many to their graves, in large part thanks to lack of leadership by not giving a damn so-called 'leaders'. If people start to propel bullets and cartridges in the direction of useless flesh I will not at all be surprised. Maybe that's what it will take to wake some folks the hell up.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I bet the turkey was totally worth it, though.


Oh, my friend, we ain't feeling that one yet. This shiat be on about a 30 day delay for feeling the true impact (i.e. death). Merry Christmas!!!!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Headline writing is gonna be an easy job for the next few months.

"US coronavirus deaths/cases/hospitalizations soar to be record high of ..."

It'll be true almost every day.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AutisticSanta: I am fresh back to this site after a 15ish year pause. I am glad to see that the smart ones are still here by in large.

Thank you Drew for keeping this site the same as it always has been

RONA VIRUS! shiat is real!


Welcome back :) There is a lot of insanity here (some good, some... odd), but it's still a neat place.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AutisticSanta: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image 425x425]

What's your point? It's still enough deaths that we warranted a war 20 years ago.


I want a "9/11 attacks" worth of response per each unit of 9/11 attack America has endured from Covid-19.

I want the GOP "budget hawks" to have their tongues plucked from their heads by real hawks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xaldin: What is a bit disturbing, well aside from the deaths, is nobody has started to calculate the ramifications of that against the overall system. Think about the numbers. Those are additional deaths on top of the normal churn against the population. We were nearly break even with immigration which has slowed now as well. Each of those people were using and/or creating activity in the general economy. The assisted living tier needing dozens of various services to support, the middle range generating tax revenue from work/buying/selling goods and services, the youngest tier is loss of potential and invested resources.  Each life does have a dollar value associated with it, actuaries for insurance companies calculate it all the time. How much is this costing on a daily basis in terms that will continue to cost us for several generations until you get past the losses?

This is not just a health crisis, it is a long term economic crisis that can reshape how the economy functions for the next couple of generations.

This is not just a health crisis, it is a long term economic crisis that can reshape how the economy functions for the next couple of generations.


Wrong!  The economy is like a big pie and if more people die, then I get more pie.  It's simple economics.  I learned this at the Art Laffer Academy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Typically the Republican approach to a problem is "If it doesn't PERSONALLY impact me then it doesn't exist" but I have to say I'm terror-impressed there are Trumpers denying the virus is real as they are literally dying from it.


Unless*  It's gay people doing gay stuff in the privacy of their own homes
           women getting abortions
           people being brown and uppity
           Anyone that opposes them
           anyone that isn't a church goin' christian that believes exactly lock step the same thing I do
           anyone that knows that ivory tower book learnin' (Cause All I needs to know are U .. S...A..)

But otherwise, they SAY you can do what you want cause FREEDUMB!
 
AutisticSanta [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: AutisticSanta: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image 425x425]

What's your point? It's still enough deaths that we warranted a war 20 years ago.

I want a "9/11 attacks" worth of response per each unit of 9/11 attack America has endured from Covid-19.

I want the GOP "budget hawks" to have their tongues plucked from their heads by real hawks.


Same here, it's pathetic the lack of spine they have shown.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AutisticSanta: I am glad to see that the smart ones are still here by in large.


enlarge*
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x483]
This data set has records for cases and hospitalizations (first time over 100K) but the deaths fell a bit short of a peak in May.


There is no God.  Half the cases are hospitalized and 2.7% of those are dying, yet despite being plague rats, I can't name one hospitalized Republican beyond Trump, and not a single death.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: xaldin: What is a bit disturbing, well aside from the deaths, is nobody has started to calculate the ramifications of that against the overall system. Think about the numbers. Those are additional deaths on top of the normal churn against the population. We were nearly break even with immigration which has slowed now as well. Each of those people were using and/or creating activity in the general economy. The assisted living tier needing dozens of various services to support, the middle range generating tax revenue from work/buying/selling goods and services, the youngest tier is loss of potential and invested resources.  Each life does have a dollar value associated with it, actuaries for insurance companies calculate it all the time. How much is this costing on a daily basis in terms that will continue to cost us for several generations until you get past the losses?

This is not just a health crisis, it is a long term economic crisis that can reshape how the economy functions for the next couple of generations.

Wrong!  The economy is like a big pie and if more people die, then I get more pie.  It's simple economics.  I learned this at the Art Laffer Academy.

This is not just a health crisis, it is a long term economic crisis that can reshape how the economy functions for the next couple of generations.

Wrong!  The economy is like a big pie and if more people die, then I get more pie.  It's simple economics.  I learned this at the Art Laffer Academy.


There might actually be some element of truth to this, if COVID ends up causing people on the older side to retire when they might otherwise have not.
 
alitaki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: If people start to propel bullets and cartridges in the direction of useless flesh I will not at all be surprised. Maybe that's what it will take to wake some folks the hell up.


Depends on the shade of the people propelling the bullets and cartridges in the direction of the useless flesh.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x483]
This data set has records for cases and hospitalizations (first time over 100K) but the deaths fell a bit short of a peak in May.

There is no God.  Half the cases are hospitalized and 2.7% of those are dying, yet despite being plague rats, I can't name one hospitalized Republican beyond Trump, and not a single death.


Cain?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Rapmaster2000: xaldin: What is a bit disturbing, well aside from the deaths, is nobody has started to calculate the ramifications of that against the overall system. Think about the numbers. Those are additional deaths on top of the normal churn against the population. We were nearly break even with immigration which has slowed now as well. Each of those people were using and/or creating activity in the general economy. The assisted living tier needing dozens of various services to support, the middle range generating tax revenue from work/buying/selling goods and services, the youngest tier is loss of potential and invested resources.  Each life does have a dollar value associated with it, actuaries for insurance companies calculate it all the time. How much is this costing on a daily basis in terms that will continue to cost us for several generations until you get past the losses?

This is not just a health crisis, it is a long term economic crisis that can reshape how the economy functions for the next couple of generations.

Wrong!  The economy is like a big pie and if more people die, then I get more pie.  It's simple economics.  I learned this at the Art Laffer Academy.

There might actually be some element of truth to this, if COVID ends up causing people on the older side to retire when they might otherwise have not.

This is not just a health crisis, it is a long term economic crisis that can reshape how the economy functions for the next couple of generations.

Wrong!  The economy is like a big pie and if more people die, then I get more pie.  It's simple economics.  I learned this at the Art Laffer Academy.

There might actually be some element of truth to this, if COVID ends up causing people on the older side to retire when they might otherwise have not.


That's unlikely.  It's the lump of labor fallacy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x483]
This data set has records for cases and hospitalizations (first time over 100K) but the deaths fell a bit short of a peak in May.

There is no God.  Half the cases are hospitalized and 2.7% of those are dying, yet despite being plague rats, I can't name one hospitalized Republican beyond Trump, and not a single death.


RIP Herman Cain [D]
 
