 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   So did anyone hear or see a disintegrating meteor today?   (mlive.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, New York, first-hand reports of a midday fireball, Amtrak, BRIGHT sunny day, Sound, The Thumb, The Fireballs, Sanilac County, Michigan  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 11:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Today? No.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's the sound of my dignity when I log into work each morning.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw an old Toyota Echo that was pretty rusty.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mrs. Pow and I had the pleasure of seeing a fireball once. We were sky gazing in the front yard one night ... I think it was actually a July 4th also... and we saw it coming. Completely awesome sight. It passed over the house so we ran to the backyard and could see it for a while longer before it broke into four visible pieces. Amazeballs. Visually speaking, it appeared about as large as the moon does, give or take.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nearly 100 witness reports of a fireball had come in to the American Meteor Society based in western New York.

I have to assume that these are arriving from a variety of professional sources, including but not limited to police, various other emergency services, and local astronomers, but I'd rather imagine that several Michiganders either already immediately knew to contact this organization (number on the fridge) and share what they saw as if they were reporting a stray to the dog-catcher, or actually took the time to Google who the f*ck to call when you see a fireball explode in the sky, only to discover that, of course, the American Meteor Society is a thing.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think it was Trump's electoral hopes.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oooooh.

/if I ever found a space rock I don't think they could pay me enough not to keep it
//screw science space rocks are awesome
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.