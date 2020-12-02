 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   You might want to sit down for this, but apparently there is a nurse shortage in the US for some strange reason   (apnews.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Nursing, Health care, Nurse, Medicine, U.S. hospitals, COVID-19 patients, Health care provider, health care workers  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gosh, it's almost as if being in the middle of a Gottverdammt epidemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, on top of the usual work load is a strain on the system, and nurses are burning out as they try to keep up with a crushing workload.

But, hey, let's take some pictures of nurses getting flowers instead of needed equipment and relief at work.

These folks are f*cking trying, and the thanks they get are people who tell them it's a hoax, or someone trying to leech PPE to line their pockets?

The restaurant used to use high quality gloves, and we've switched to a lower grade glove so as to free up supplies for hospitals. It's not much, but we try to support front line workers as best we can. We give discounts for health care and first responders-most of whom take the offer up as to-go because they know that they've been exposed again and again, and they're not willing to risk public exposure.

We have to get the folks some damn help, because we're going to lose a generation of nurses, not just to this damn plague, but from burn out. And in the meantime, Donnie pisses and moans about golf and the lying media, while nurses work double shifts too many days in a row to try to stem the tide that some people even deny exists.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's okay. I'm sure foreign-born nurses will fill the gap. I mean really, can you think of a reason someone born in another country wouldn't want to move to the US?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dont worry, all that money they are giving nurses to come work at 3x times the normal salary? You,re going to get the bill for that.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry, all that money they are giving nurses to come work at 3x times the normal salary? You,re going to get the bill for that.


A lot hospitals are cutting doctor and nurse pay.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bowen: It's okay. I'm sure foreign-born nurses will fill the gap. I mean really, can you think of a reason someone born in another country wouldn't want to move to the US?


Yeah. Just hire a bunch of foreign nurses and doctors in a gigantic Sucky Brain Drain. It's always worked before. These are jobs that trained American can not or will not do. Especially since the education system in America sucks as much as health care, elder care, child care and welfare generally.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most expensive healthcare and pharmaceuticals in the world. How is that working out for you, the average whinger and whiny little biatch?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: lolmao500: Dont worry, all that money they are giving nurses to come work at 3x times the normal salary? You,re going to get the bill for that.

A lot hospitals are cutting doctor and nurse pay.


Seems to me doing that shiat during a pandemic should mean criminal charges on the people in charge of the hospital.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been a doctor and nursing shortage forever and a day. It's almost like it's hard to find folk with secondary education willing to do hard work for minimal pay.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Gosh, it's almost as if being in the middle of a Gottverdammt epidemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, on top of the usual work load is a strain on the system, and nurses are burning out as they try to keep up with a crushing workload.


Don't forget their pathetic pay. Good on you for doing what you can to help them!
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: lolmao500: Dont worry, all that money they are giving nurses to come work at 3x times the normal salary? You,re going to get the bill for that.

A lot hospitals are cutting doctor and nurse pay.


In certain specialties, but any doctor or nurse can make excellent money right now with a little travel and Covid exposure.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost like all the experts on the TV News like Dr Celine Flounder or Sanjay Poopta warned you for months that if you let 1/1400 new detected cases per capita-day in a state you'd see the system get overwhelmed shortly after. And the news networks, blogs, covid-stats websites, had nice graphs or animations showing you when that was happening.

Oh wait, she didn't? He didn't?   What expert figured that out?  Oh, just simple idiot and fark-punching-bag LOC.


December 2nd, 2020 : COVID-19 In the USA!
Youtube _I6ZPdczV4o
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more military plane fly-overs STAT
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ointment, that's what you need

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Gosh, it's almost as if being in the middle of a Gottverdammt epidemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, on top of the usual work load is a strain on the system, and nurses are burning out as they try to keep up with a crushing workload.

But, hey, let's take some pictures of nurses getting flowers instead of needed equipment and relief at work.

These folks are f*cking trying, and the thanks they get are people who tell them it's a hoax, or someone trying to leech PPE to line their pockets?

The restaurant used to use high quality gloves, and we've switched to a lower grade glove so as to free up supplies for hospitals. It's not much, but we try to support front line workers as best we can. We give discounts for health care and first responders-most of whom take the offer up as to-go because they know that they've been exposed again and again, and they're not willing to risk public exposure.

We have to get the folks some damn help, because we're going to lose a generation of nurses, not just to this damn plague, but from burn out. And in the meantime, Donnie pisses and moans about golf and the lying media, while nurses work double shifts too many days in a row to try to stem the tide that some people even deny exists.


All Donnie can talk about is millions of fraudulent votes and a stolen election
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: hubiestubert: Gosh, it's almost as if being in the middle of a Gottverdammt epidemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, on top of the usual work load is a strain on the system, and nurses are burning out as they try to keep up with a crushing workload.

Don't forget their pathetic pay. Good on you for doing what you can to help them!


Median state's average nurse salary is $70k.  The median household salary in the US is $70K.  Meanwhile average salary with a 4 year degree is $64K.  I'm all for paying more, but their pay isn't low, it's slightly above average.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: lolmao500: Dont worry, all that money they are giving nurses to come work at 3x times the normal salary? You,re going to get the bill for that.

A lot hospitals are cutting doctor and nurse pay.


Between OT and hazard pay premiums I figure I've made an extra 18G as a frikken orderly working in the ER at a general hospital in Montreal over the last 9 months, and I haven't been killing myself in the process as I've seen the MDs and a lot of the nurses doing at work. The American healthcare system is a joke, and I don't mean the people actually working in it, they deserve and require all the support they can get. I thank God I don't live in the States.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez I don't suppose that's related to our long-time knowledge that we were going to have an enormous nurse shortage sometime in the not-so-distant future.

Coronavirus merely accelerated the problem closer to the present.

/ya think we should start incentivizing the living shiat out of producing more nurses every year?
//no, $5k signing bonuses to existing nursing staff is not really an incentive to those who are not yet in nursing
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Almost like all the experts on the TV News like Dr Celine Flounder or Sanjay Poopta warned you for months that if you let 1/1400 new detected cases per capita-day in a state you'd see the system get overwhelmed shortly after. And the news networks, blogs, covid-stats websites, had nice graphs or animations showing you when that was happening.

Oh wait, she didn't? He didn't?   What expert figured that out?  Oh, just simple idiot and fark-punching-bag LOC.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_I6ZPdcz​V4o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


goddamn youtube.

LEt's try that again
12/02/2020 : COVID-19 In the USA
Youtube EGmwcZSgkYY
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stray_capts: Median state's average nurse salary is $70k.  The median household salary in the US is $70K.  Meanwhile average salary with a 4 year degree is $64K.  I'm all for paying more, but their pay isn't low, it's slightly above average.


Sure but how many of those 4 year degree salaries are jobs where you make a mistake and someone might die?

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Leader O'Cola: Almost like all the experts on the TV News like Dr Celine Flounder or Sanjay Poopta warned you for months that if you let 1/1400 new detected cases per capita-day in a state you'd see the system get overwhelmed shortly after. And the news networks, blogs, covid-stats websites, had nice graphs or animations showing you when that was happening.

Oh wait, she didn't? He didn't?   What expert figured that out?  Oh, just simple idiot and fark-punching-bag LOC.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_I6ZPdcz​V4o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

goddamn youtube.

LEt's try that again
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EGmwcZSg​kYY]


Holy crap, I must need sleep,   last try for tonight. No idea why it is not converting the video correctly.  Tried scaling down the file size.

DECEMBER 2ND, 2020 : COVID-19 IN THE USA
Youtube ENrR8Fgvxhw
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

barc0001: stray_capts: Median state's average nurse salary is $70k.  The median household salary in the US is $70K.  Meanwhile average salary with a 4 year degree is $64K.  I'm all for paying more, but their pay isn't low, it's slightly above average.

Sure but how many of those 4 year degree salaries are jobs where you make a mistake and someone might die?

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"


Agreed.  Let's pay them more, along with teachers.  Also, lets take the money from police.  I was just being pedantic about their salary being "low" or "pathetic".  Lots of folks would love a nurse's salary.
 
Guntram Shatterhand [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, it's almost like the American mindset of 'fark that until I need that badly' is backfiring in a horribly big way.  I wonder how we can solve it P.S. WE CAN'T WE'RE farkED.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But they got a hashtag for a few weeks, and some applause a few weeks before that.

What do they want? Adequate pay, safety, time off to recover and practice self-care, and a public that willingly undertakes the TINIEST bit of action that minimizes the spread of a deadly virus?

Pffffft, want, want, want.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stray_capts: barc0001: stray_capts: Median state's average nurse salary is $70k.  The median household salary in the US is $70K.  Meanwhile average salary with a 4 year degree is $64K.  I'm all for paying more, but their pay isn't low, it's slightly above average.

Sure but how many of those 4 year degree salaries are jobs where you make a mistake and someone might die?

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"

Agreed.  Let's pay them more, along with teachers.  Also, lets take the money from police.  I was just being pedantic about their salary being "low" or "pathetic".  Lots of folks would love a nurse's salary.


New grad nurses in California get $50/hr.  Not every state is like CA, but the lowest paid states for nurses are also the deeply red ones with pathetic labor laws in general. Nurses do fine pay wise, compared to every other non 1% worker.  The real problem is that we are all underpaid.

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"

Doctors order the medicine, a nurse pushes it.  Nurses deserve their pay, but not because they might make a mistake that is fatal to someone. Almost all of the medications that are push dose don't come in quantities large enough to kill an adult and the IV pumps have pre-set precautions that prevent most medication errors.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: But they got a hashtag for a few weeks, and some applause a few weeks before that.

What do they want? Adequate pay, safety, time off to recover and practice self-care, and a public that willingly undertakes the TINIEST bit of action that minimizes the spread of a deadly virus?

Pffffft, want, want, want.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the girl with the prison tattoo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can confirm. I don't even work with covid patients and I'm emotionally and physically drained. I was out of work for 6 weeks over the summer with covid. Now I'm dealing with long-term effects.

fark this pandemic, fark Donald trump, and fark the weak-minded cultists who elected him and continue to kiss his fat ass.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A co-worker 10-12 years ago fled our insecure profession and graduated from nursing school.
Perhaps I should have followed her example. She's now a hospitalist (no, I'm not exactly sure what that means).

But the world needs English majors, too, right .... ?

Yeah, didn't think so.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the girl with the prison tattoo: Can confirm. I don't even work with covid patients and I'm emotionally and physically drained. I was out of work for 6 weeks over the summer with covid. Now I'm dealing with long-term effects.

fark this pandemic, fark Donald trump, and fark the weak-minded cultists who elected him and continue to kiss his fat ass.


Amen sister, so many of the patients we send up to the floors are "off service" that even the nurses supposedly having "nothing to to do with Covid patients" on their units have to deal with the clustetrfark of symptoms that this pandemic has caused.
 
Ophelia Boobs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dark brew: stray_capts: barc0001: stray_capts: Median state's average nurse salary is $70k.  The median household salary in the US is $70K.  Meanwhile average salary with a 4 year degree is $64K.  I'm all for paying more, but their pay isn't low, it's slightly above average.

Sure but how many of those 4 year degree salaries are jobs where you make a mistake and someone might die?

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"

Agreed.  Let's pay them more, along with teachers.  Also, lets take the money from police.  I was just being pedantic about their salary being "low" or "pathetic".  Lots of folks would love a nurse's salary.

New grad nurses in California get $50/hr.  Not every state is like CA, but the lowest paid states for nurses are also the deeply red ones with pathetic labor laws in general. Nurses do fine pay wise, compared to every other non 1% worker.  The real problem is that we are all underpaid.

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"

Doctors order the medicine, a nurse pushes it.  Nurses deserve their pay, but not because they might make a mistake that is fatal to someone. Almost all of the medications that are push dose don't come in quantities large enough to kill an adult and the IV pumps have pre-set precautions that prevent most medication errors.


I gather you are not a nurse. I am. I am legally responsible for every medication I give. If the doctor writes an order which is inappropriate or dangerous, I am required to refuse it. I've done this hundreds of times in my career, and in doing so saved people from harm or death, because the doc made a mistake or was tired and got confused, or was just being stupid that day and wouldn't listen. There's no get out of jail free card for nurses. We are responsible for our own practice, we cannot just point to the doctor when there's a screw up. We are responsible for making sure there aren't screw ups and we are the first under the bus when bad things happen.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image image 850x621]
[Fark user image image 640x496]


5% of global population, 25% of global deaths, the Republican war on education and science is being laid bare for the world to see. I now think it's ok that the 21st century will see China rising as the dominant power, they've got plenty of problems but they aren't the kind that will stop the human race from progressing into the future.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The free market will decide.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ophelia Boobs: dark brew: stray_capts: barc0001: stray_capts: Median state's average nurse salary is $70k.  The median household salary in the US is $70K.  Meanwhile average salary with a 4 year degree is $64K.  I'm all for paying more, but their pay isn't low, it's slightly above average.

Sure but how many of those 4 year degree salaries are jobs where you make a mistake and someone might die?

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"

Agreed.  Let's pay them more, along with teachers.  Also, lets take the money from police.  I was just being pedantic about their salary being "low" or "pathetic".  Lots of folks would love a nurse's salary.

New grad nurses in California get $50/hr.  Not every state is like CA, but the lowest paid states for nurses are also the deeply red ones with pathetic labor laws in general. Nurses do fine pay wise, compared to every other non 1% worker.  The real problem is that we are all underpaid.

"Oh no!  I pushed the wrong code to production, let's roll that back!"  isn't nearly the same as "Oh no!  That guy got 3x the ld50 dose of *medication*, oh shiat!"

Doctors order the medicine, a nurse pushes it.  Nurses deserve their pay, but not because they might make a mistake that is fatal to someone. Almost all of the medications that are push dose don't come in quantities large enough to kill an adult and the IV pumps have pre-set precautions that prevent most medication errors.

I gather you are not a nurse. I am. I am legally responsible for every medication I give. If the doctor writes an order which is inappropriate or dangerous, I am required to refuse it. I've done this hundreds of times in my career, and in doing so saved people from harm or death, because the doc made a mistake or was tired and got confused, or was just being stupid that day and wouldn't listen. There's no get out of jail free card for nurses. We are responsi ...


You gather correctly, I'm not a nurse, but what part of what I said was wrong?  Push dose medications aren't packaged in quantities large enough to kill an adult and pump medications have built in safety mechanisms.  That you've caught errors from a doctor is a good thing and the reason why medical professionals double check medications before administration, but that isn't a justification for your pay. Lots of careers make decisions that can kill people.  The ride operator at an amusement park could kill someone too if they fark up.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tbhouston: The free market will decide.


The "free" market is killing it's customers.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: tbhouston: The free market will decide.

The "free" market is killing it's customers.


Can't we just call them Heroes? Maybe give them a bumper sticker?
 
Stibium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Notabunny: bobobolinskii: tbhouston: The free market will decide.

The "free" market is killing it's customers.

Can't we just call them Heroes? Maybe give them a bumper sticker?


Bumper stickers for some, magnetic ribbons for others!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tbhouston: The free market will decide.


The joke one that libertarians think actually exists IRL but is comical impossibility, or the system that we refer to as the free market that controlled by concentrated economic interests that are able to manipulate markets and set prices and is rife with externalities?

Because yes, the latter thing does happen and we all have a good laugh pretending like it resembles what a free market economy actually is.

/'free market' always meant 'the market is free from any price setters', not that the players were free to do whatever
//quite sad how so many dumb people actually believe that a free market *isn't* a highly constrained framework
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: tbhouston: The free market will decide.

The joke one that libertarians think actually exists IRL but is comical impossibility, or the system that we refer to as the free market that controlled by concentrated economic interests that are able to manipulate markets and set prices and is rife with externalities?

Because yes, the latter thing does happen and we all have a good laugh pretending like it resembles what a free market economy actually is.

/'free market' always meant 'the market is free from any price setters', not that the players were free to do whatever
//quite sad how so many dumb people actually believe that a free market *isn't* a highly constrained framework


I like to think of it as "the thing people confuse with capitalism all the damn time."
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.