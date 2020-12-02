 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The UN is down to party   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I Like Marijuana
Youtube Z-jhFJopT_8
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Better late than never but not as good as like 50 years ago.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
mikechurch.comView Full Size


History will remember this moment well.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I knew it the moment I saw all that green marble.

The stoner's decor always gives him away.
Keep a keen eye out for the criminal marijwahnna fiend's telltale traits.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because human rights violations are funnier when you're stoned
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reverend Horton Heat - Marijuana
Youtube LaZVAzgGAMk
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It never should have been on that stupid list.
 
